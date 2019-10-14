College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 7:
1. Wisconsin 6-0 (2)
Of course, Jonathan Taylor gets most of the attention. But the D stands for devastating. Four shutouts. Nice work by Jim Leonhard.
2. Penn State 6-0 (3)
It certainly wasn’t the prettiest win ever, but taking a night game at Kinnick Stadium is always an accomplishment. This week: U-M.
3. Ohio State 6-0 (1)
Ryan Day’s bunch remains the most likely CFP team from the Big Ten. Buckeyes should cruise at Northwestern on Friday night.
4. Minnesota 6-0 (5)
The Gophers continue to move up the list. After winning squeakers earlier, they are now rolling. Just ask Nebraska, the latest victim.
5. Michigan 5-1 (4)
First 25 minutes against Illinois, the Wolverines looked like a Top 10 team. After that? Not so much. Michigan failed the eye test.
6. Iowa 4-2 (6)
Nasty two-game stretch staggered the Hawkeyes a bit. But they have a chance to get healthy at home against the Boilermakers.
7. Indiana 4-2 (10)
Way to bounce back Hoosiers. Fresh off a loss to Michigan State, they shut out Rutgers. Two more wins and they are going bowling.
8. Michigan State 4-3 (7)
After consecutive thumpings by league powers Ohio State and Wisconsin, Spartans get the weekend off to heal up. Then, Penn State.
9. Purdue 2-4 (13)
Sorry to say it, but I figured the Boilers had checked out after three losses in a row. Not so fast. Maryland found out the hard way.
10. Nebraska 4-3 (9)
We learned Saturday in Minneapolis that Scott Frost’s team doesn’t function well without Adrian Martinez. Good time for a week off.
11. Maryland 3-3 (8)
Mike Locksley’s team completes its Hoosier State run on Saturday with a visit from Indiana. The Purdue trip was a flop.
12. Illinois 2-4 (11)
Yes, the rally from a 28-point deficit against ranked Michigan was positive. Better to not get in the giant hole in the first place.
13. Northwestern 1-4 (12)
Pat Fitzgerald doesn’t love Friday night games to begin with. Hosting playoff contender Ohio State will only add to his disdain.
14. Rutgers 1-5 (14)
Since the coaching change, the Scarlet Knights have been outscored 83-7. Starting to think Chris Ash wasn’t the only problem.