College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 9:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Ohio State 8-0 (1)
Buckeyes stayed No. 3 on my AP Top 25 ballot, but they deserve consideration for the top spot after rolling past Wisconsin.
2. Penn State 8-0 (2)
No question, the Nittany Lions are good enough on defense to compete for a spot in the playoffs. Offense? Not so sure.
3. Minnesota 8-0 (3)
Can’t believe I am going to write this, but the Big Ten Coach of the Year right now has to be Gopher goofball P.J. Fleck.
4. Michigan 6-2 (4)
Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines bounced back nicely from the loss at Penn State, scorching Notre Dame in a driving rainstorm.
5. Iowa 6-2 (5)
Hawkeyes get a well-deserved week off after shutting out Northwestern. They can still win the West with some assistance.
6. Illinois 4-4 (6)
Lovie Smith’s fourth team is looking for school’s first three-game conference winning streak since the end of the 2007 season.
7. Indiana 6-2 (8)
While you were sleeping, the Hoosiers got good in football. The win at Nebraska on Saturday clinched a bowl berth. Congrats.
8. Wisconsin 6-2 (7)
Apparently, the last-second loss to Illinois sent the Badgers into a tizzy. They never had a chance at OSU. More losses coming.
9. Michigan State 4-4 (9)
Once ranked in the Top 25, the Spartans are riding a three-game losing streak. They take a week off, then host Illini on Nov. 9.
10. Nebraska 4-4 (10)
The Scott Frost victory tour is going to have to wait at least another year. QB, defensive troubles continue to cost the Huskers.
11. Purdue 2-6 (11)
Too many injuries for Jeff Brohm’s guys to overcome this season. Boilers have to win out to earn a bowl bid. Not very likely.
12. Maryland 3-5 (13)
After dropping five of its last six games, Mike Locksley’s team plays Michigan and Ohio State the next two weeks. Zoinks.
13. Rutgers 2-6 (14)
Yeah, the Scarlet Knights picked up a victory. Never mind that it came against new-to-the-FBS Liberty. A win is a win is a win.
14. Northwestern 1-6 (12)
Hard to blame nice-guy Pat Fitzgerald if he is a bit on the grumpy side. The lone victory for the Wildcats came against UNLV.