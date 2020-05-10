1. Justin Fields
Ohio State, Quarterback
From beat writer Bill Landis of The Athletic
Even taking into account that Fields was considered by some to be the top high school quarterback prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, his rise from transfer to third-place Heisman Trophy finisher in less than a year was quite remarkable.
The former Georgia Bulldog posted the country’s third-best passer rating in his first year starting at Ohio State in 2019 (also the best mark in program history). On top of that, he was a threat with his legs, rushing for 484 yards and 10 touchdowns. As an encore, the reigning Big Ten Quarterback of the Year is expected to contend for the Heisman again, and then possibly for No. 1 overall draft pick status next spring.
2. Trevor Lawrence
Clemson, Quarterback
Get ready for the superstar’s final college season. After finishing sixth in the 2019 Heisman race, he is considered a likely lock to be the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
3. Travis Etienne
Clemson, Running back
After a monster junior campaign (1,614 yards, 19 TDs), he surprised many by returning to the Tigers for his senior season.
4. Sam Ehlinger
Texas, Quarterback
Austin native gets better every season, passing for 3,663 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2019. The next Colt McCoy?
5. Chubba Hubbard
Oklahoma State, Running back
From beat writer Scott Wright of The Oklahoman
The 2020 season will be interesting for Hubbard because Mike Gundy will try to do a couple things differently than he did last season when Hubbard led the nation in rushing. First, Gundy would prefer to not hand the ball to Hubbard quite as often, particularly early in the season. Hubbard had four games with at least 32 carries by mid-October. Gundy believed Hubbard got worn down late in the season.
Secondly, Hubbard will be a more regular option in the passing game, where he was hardly used until November. Hubbard has reliable hands and throwing him the ball in space gives him more chances to use his speed with room to run. For as much as OSU is known as a pass-happy team, Gundy prefers to be a run-first offense. Hubbard is as dangerous as any running back in the country, playing behind a veteran offensive line with a more experienced quarterback. The pieces are aligned for Hubbard to have another stellar season.
6. Ian Book
Notre Dame, Quarterback
Californian showed great decision-making as a junior, throwing 34 TD passes and only six interceptions. Steady.
7. Kedon Slovis
Southern Cal, Quarterback
Arizonan was scary good as a freshman for the Trojans, hitting 72 percent of his passes for 3,502 yards and 30 TDs.
8. Spencer Rattler
Oklahoma, Quarterback
From beat writer Tyler Palmateer of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript
Oklahoma’s success in 2020 hinges on the development of redshirt freshman Rattler, who’s already expected to become the Sooners’ next star quarterback.
Rattler, a former five-star prospect and No. 1-ranked high school quarterback, was given 12:1 Heisman Trophy odds in February — better than Alabama’s Mac Jones and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger.
One catch: Rattler hasn’t been named the starter yet. He’ll have to win the job over redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai, due to Lincoln Riley’s practice of holding formal quarterback competitions.
Riley did the same with Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray, who were both overwhelming favorites to start over their respective backups.
Many people who follow the Sooners closely view this process as a formality: Rattler was 14 years old when Riley began recruiting him, is the first Arizona high school quarterback to throw for more than 11,000 yards and has the dual-threat capabilities Baker Mayfield, Murray and Hurts possessed before him.
This appears to be Rattler’s time.
9. Ja’Marr Chase
LSU, Wide receiver
From beat writer Brody Miller of The Athletic
By Week 5, word was out on Chase. By the time LSU played Florida, every defensive coordinator knew he couldn’t leave Chase on an island. So every week, against a team with first-round picks Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, record-breaking tight end Thaddeus Moss and another 13-touchdown caliber receiver in Terrace Marshall, the top defensive minds in football started double-covering Chase. They’d rather open everything up for those stars than let Chase beat them.
And week by week, Chase dominated. He faced seven top-10 teams, and only two kept him under 100 yards. There were his eight catches for 123 yards against Auburn or six catches for 140 at Alabama or nine for 221 and two touchdowns in the championship against Clemson. It became a chess match in which LSU would get only a handful of opportunities to find Chase a game, and every time it would execute.
In 2020, Chase will likely be the top receiver in college football (again, after winning the 2019 Biletnikoff Award) and more importantly he’ll give a star target to new quarterback Myles Brennan. Brennan has the unenviable task of replacing Joe Burrow, but having this 6-foot-1, 200 pound athlete with uncanny body control will make life easier for the defending champs.
10. Najee Harris
Alabama, Running back
Knock on wood, the big guy hasn’t fumbled his first three years. Coming off a 1,224-yard season.
11. D’Eriq King
Miami, Quarterback
Transfer from Houston sat after four games with the Cougars in 2019, preserving his final year of eligibility, Smart.
12. Sam Howell
North Carolina, Quarterback
Mack Brown unleashed a winner on the ACC. Freshman threw 38 touchdown passes and had just seven picks during his first year on the field.
13. Mac Jones
Alabama, Quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa’s backup showed Michigan he could play, throwing for 327 yards and three scores in the Citrus Bowl.
14. Bo Nix
Auburn, Quarterback
From beat writer Josh Vitale of the Montgomery (Ala.) Advertiser
Nix is the reason why Gus Malzahn has such high hopes for Auburn’s chances in 2020 and beyond. The former five-star recruit completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns during a SEC Freshman of the Year campaign in 2019, and that may end up being his floor. Next season, Nix will get to work with first-year Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who had a rough run as Arkansas’ head coach but has a strong track record with quarterbacks, including former Clemson standout Tajh Boyd. The Tigers return each of their top three receivers, including junior standout Seth Williams, who caught 59 passes for 830 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Tigers have to replace four seniors on the offensive line, a top-10 draft pick on the defensive line and five other starters on defense, but they still have a good roster. Nix is the player that ties it all together. Malzahn has said more than once that he believes the quarterback will win a championship during his college career. Auburn’s chances rest largely on his right arm.
15. Jamie Newman
Georgia, Quarterback
Wake Forest transfer had an up-and-down junior season with the Demon Deacons. But he will be surrounded by talent in Athens.
16. Brady White
Memphis, Quarterback
New coach Ryan Silverfield is giddy to inherit the slinger, who threw for 4,014 yards and 33 TDs in 2019.
17. Myles Brennan
LSU, Quarterback
Hard to follow the guy who had the greatest season for a quarterback in FBS history. Have to think big-armed Brennan learned plenty from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
18. Sean Clifford
Penn State, Quarterback
Cincinnati product took over for Trace McSorley and threw for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns. He’s just getting started.
19. Spencer Sanders
Oklahoma State, Quarterback
Native of Denton, Texas, should add 1,000-plus yards to his freshman totals. Coaches want to see the INT number (11) drop, too.
20. Jayden Daniels
Arizona State, Quarterback
Californian is a big reason the Sun Devils are considered a Top 25-caliber team going into his sophomore season. He threw 17 touchdown passes and had just two intercepted.
21. Brock Purdy
Iowa State, Quarterback
From beat writer Travis Hines of the Ames (Iowa) Tribune
After losing hugely productive running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Hakeem Butler to the NFL after the 2018 season, the big question for Iowa State’s offense was whether quarterback Brock Purdy’s success would carry over. He showed last season not only that it would, but that he should be a darkhorse Heisman contender.
He completed 65 percent of his passes for nearly 4,000 yards along with 27 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The Cyclones faltered down the stretch of the season but Purdy — with a true freshman running back and without truly dynamic options on the outside — kept them in Big 12 contention throughout much of the season.
If the Cyclones are going to build on the success of the first four years of coach Matt Campbell’s tenure, it’s likely going to include significant contributions from Purdy, who has emerged as a potential first-round NFL draft pick.
22. Kellen Mond
Texas A&M, Quarterback
An improved passer, the senior helps Jimbo Fisher’s offense with his legs, running for 500 yards and eight scores in 2019.
23. Rondale Moore
Purdue, Wide receiver
After a spectacular freshman season in 2018, the Louisville, Ky., native was limited to just four games a sophomore. And still averaged 97 yards per contest.
24. Tanner Morgan
Minnesota, Quarterback
Kentuckian made massive strides as a sophomore, throwing for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns. A big reason the Gophers are the team to beat in the Big Ten West.
25. Adrian Martinez
Nebraska, Quarterback
Californian was supposed to return the Huskers back to their past glory. But injuries and inconsistency limited his production. Good time for a fresh start.
26. Kyle Trask
Florida, Quarterback
Texan threw for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and just seven picks for the Orange Bowl champions. Dan Mullen is hoping he is the next Tim Tebow.
27. Gregory Rousseau
Miami, Defensive lineman
Coming off a monster season for the Hurricanes, recording 15 1/2 sacks, with 12 against ACC opponents.
28. Journey Brown
Penn State, Running back
One of James Franklin’s many weapons, on both sides of the ball. In 2019, he averaged 7 yards per carry and scored 12 times. The next Ki-Jana Carter? Perhaps.
29. Derek Stingley
LSU, Cornerback
Burrow and the offense got most of the attention. But hometown hero Stingley had six picks and knocked away 15 passes. Best part: He is only a sophomore.
30. Penei Sewell
Oregon, Offensive lineman
Utah native keeps all his Ducks in a row ... and on their feet. Next year, he will be among the first five picked in the NFL draft.
31. Shane Buechele
SMU, Quarterback
The son of former MLB third baseman Steve, Buechele made a smooth transition after transferring from Texas, throwing for 3,929 yards and 34 scores.
32. Chatarius Atwell
Louisville, Wide receiver
A star quarterback at Miami Northwestern, he switched to receiver for the Cardinals with spectacular results, breaking the school season record for yardage.
33. Dillon Gabriel
Central Florida, Quarterback
The latest in a string of talented leaders for the Knights, he threw for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns.
34. Jaret Patterson
Buffalo, Running back
Junior is looking for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season after piling up 1,799 and 19 touchdowns in 2019.
35. Javian Hawkins
Louisville, Running back
From beat writer Cameron Teague Robinson of the Louisville Courier-Journal
Hawkins took the entire league by storm last year. Unlike Chatarius Atwell, nobody knew what to expect from Hawkins last season. As a redshirt freshman, Hawkins ran for 1,525 yards, nine touchdowns and 5.8 yards per carry. He has breakaway speed, the ability to make people miss in open space and enjoys running through people more than people would expect from a back at 5 feet, 9 inches and 196 pounds. In my opinion, he’s a dark horse for the Heisman because he’ll have the carries in Scott Satterfield’s run-heavy offense and he has big-play ability each time he touches the ball. Similar to Atwell, because of the weapons around him, it’ll be hard for teams to focus on Hawkins. He could have another big year and potentially put himself on the radar of some NFL teams.
36. Michael Penix Jr.
Indiana, Quarterback
Return of the sophomore from a broken collarbone convinced Peyton Ramsey to transfer (he is now at Northwestern). Penix became first Hoosier freshman QB to start the opener since Antwaan Randle El in 1998.
37. DeVonta Smith
Alabama, Wide receiver
Louisiana native put a smile on Nick Saban’s face (if he actually does smile) with a 1,256-yard, 14-TD junior season.
38. Tylan Wallace
Oklahoma State, Wide receiver
Senior from Fort Worth, Texas, looking to return to sophomore form, when he had 1,491 yards. He missed the last five games of 2019 with a torn ACL.
39. Kenneth Gainwell
Memphis, Running back
A prep quarterback at Yazoo City, Miss., he ran for 1,459 yards and caught 51 passes for another 610 yards. Thankyouverymuch.
40. Zamir White
Georgia, Running back
The backup to productive D’Andre Swift, it’s his turn to get the ball. Bulldogs have a history of greatness at the position: Herschel Walker, Garrison Hearst, Terrell Davis, Todd Gurley, etc.
41. Bryce Young
Alabama, Quarterback
If Mac Jones falters or gets banged up, the freshman superstar from California will be ready to go, dude. He was the USA Today Offensive Player of the Year after throwing 58 TD passes.
42 Tyler Shough
Oregon, Quarterback
Another quarterback from Arizona (what are they doing down there?), he made the most of his few chances to sub for Justin Herbert in 2019, hitting 12 of 15 passes. He’s got the size, arm and pedigree to be the next great one.
43. Jay Butterfield
Oregon, Quarterback
But if Shough isn’t ready to run the Ducks, the freshman phenom Butterfield will happily step in. The Californian enrolled early in Eugene.
44. Kylin Hill
Mississippi State, Running back
Entering his senior year, the All-SEC pick nearly doubled his yards in 2019 to 1,350 with 10 touchdowns.
45. Wan’Dale Robinson
Nebraska, Wide receiver
In 2019, he set the Nebraska freshman record with 40 receptions. Scott Frost uses Robinson on runs and as a kick returner, too.
46. Jaylen Waddle
Alabama, Wide receiver
SEC Freshman of the Year in 2018 is especially dangerous on special teams, with three career touchdown returns. So far.
47. Layne Hatcher
Arkansas State, Quarterback
Transfer from Alabama threw for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019, helping the Red Wolves to eight wins.
48. Micah Parsons
Penn State, Linebacker
From beat writer Ben Jones of StateCollege.com
Parsons is as exciting as they come for a defensive player, and his dominant performance against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl (14 tackles, two sacks) only solidified him as maybe this preseason’s premier linebacker. Parsons is quick, athletic and constantly improving. What’s impressive about the Harrisburg, Pa., native is that where he once made up for his youth with his athletic frame, he’s now in the right place at the right time with all the skill to use.
Parsons will be the backbone of this defense and has the talent to at least put himself in the category of a defensive player who at least earns some Heisman respect even if he doesn’t get the invite.
Expect to see Parsons do everything this year and watch how he operates as his football IQ continues to grow. Don’t even be surprised if he returns a kick or lines up at defensive end. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry has let Parsons fly and when he’s on his game, there aren’t many better. His 109 tackles led Penn State in 2019, and it’s hard to imagine anyone catching him in 2020.
Simply put, Parsons is turning into everything he was advertised to be, and that’s good news for Penn State. Perhaps even better news for whoever falls in the Top 10 of next year’s draft.
49. K.J. Costello
Mississippi State, Quarterback
After passing for 3,540 yards as a sophomore at Stanford in 2018, he was limited by injuries last season and decided to transfer. He will enjoy playing for Mike Leach, who might help him turn into an NFL quarterback.
50. Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
Oregon State, Linebacker
Earned All-Pac 12 and All-American honors in 2019 after piling up 14 sacks for the Beavers. He led the nation with 22 1/2 tackles for loss.
51. Davis Mills
Stanford, Quarterback
It is Mills, not John Elway or Andrew Luck, who holds the Cardinal single-game passing record. Georgian threw for 504 last season against Washington State.
52. Max Borghi
Washington State, Running back
Colorado native gets it done as a runner and receiver. Last season, he gained 817 yards on 127 carries and caught 86 passes for another 597.
53. Charlie Brewer
Baylor, Quarterback
The key for the senior from Austin is staying healthy. He left the Sugar Bowl after getting dinged. Brewer is coming off his best season with the Bears.
54. Breece Hall
Iowa State, Running back
Cyclones assistant and former Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase is thrilled to have the sophomore returning. He ran for 897 yards after limited playing time the first five games.
55. James Blackman
Florida State, Quarterback
Redshirt junior is already tied for 10th on Seminoles career touchdown list with 41. Chris Weinke is first on the list with 79, which is doable if Blackman stays two more years.
56. CJ Verdell
Oregon, Running back
Californian is looking for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season after running for 1,220 as a sophomore.
57. Chris Robison
Florida Atlantic, QB
Transfer from Oklahoma helped the Owls win 11 games in 2019, throwing for 3,701 yards and 28 touchdowns, with just six picks.
58. Pooka Williams
Kansas, Running back
From beat writer Benton Smith of the Lawrence (Kan.) Journal World
There isn’t a more important player on the KU football roster than the junior.
The running back from Louisiana emerged as the most talented and versatile skill player in the program early in his freshman season and that’s an unofficial title he has retained ever since.
Already a two-time member of the AP’s All-Big 12 First Team, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Williams might have to be even more productive in his third season at Kansas for the Jayhawks to make progress in 2020.
The quarterback position is a massive question mark for KU, and if a trustworthy option doesn’t emerge at QB, the offense will have to revolve around Williams even more.
Either way, Williams should benefit from having offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon calling the shots for the entirety of the upcoming season. Dearmon didn’t get promoted until midway through the 2019 schedule and the plays KU runs this year should be more true to the RPO Dearmon trusts, putting the speedy and strong Williams in better spots to bust runs for chunks of yardage.
59. Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh, QB
New Jersey native is coming off the best year of his career with 3,098 passing yards. Coaches would like to see a better TD to INT ratio, 13:9.
60. Bryant Koback
Toledo, Running back
Holy, well, Toledo, the junior from Holland, Ohio, is coming off a 1,187-yard, 12-touchdown season for the Rockets.
61. Jerrion Ealy
Mississippi, Running back
Freshman All-American might be the next Bo Jackson. He also plays for the Rebels baseball team and was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
62. Jake Bentley
Utah, Quarterback
After leading South Carolina to bowls in three consecutive years, he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the 2019 opener. He joins a loaded Utes team that was in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot late in the 2019 season and needs a starting quarterback.
63. Rakeem Boyd
Arkansas, Running back
A former Texas A&M player, who left there for a junior college, Houston native is coming off a 1,133-yard, eight-touchdown season with the Hogs. Considered turning pro, but opted for another season in Fayetteville. Good choice.
64. Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M, Running back
As a freshman, the Spring, Texas, native ran for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also caught 29 passes.
65. Rashod Bateman
Minnesota, Wide receiver
From beat writer Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune
With Tyler Johnson off the NFL, Bateman is now the big star of the receiving corps. That can be good and bad.
The junior excelled last year with his 1,219 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns oftentimes because opponents double-teamed Johnson, leaving Bateman ready to strike.
Now he’ll have to endure the extra attention, which undoubtedly will take some adjustment.
But he’s an incredibly talented receiver, capable of making eye-popping catches. And he’s already projected as a potential top-10 pick in next year’s NFL draft.
66. Justyn Ross
Clemson, Wide receiver
One of the top targets for Trevor Lawrence, he had 1,000 yards as a freshman and another 865 last season.
67. Wyatt Davis
Ohio State, Offensive lineman
The grandson of Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis is coveted by the NFL and should be the first interior lineman picked in the 2021 draft.
68. Charles Williams
UNLV, Running back
From beat writer Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal
Williams has the vision to quickly find holes and the speed to burst through them.
If he reaches the second level of a defense, a touchdown becomes almost a sure thing. Williams also showed his toughness last season, spraining a knee in the fourth game, but going on to finish the season and rush for 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards.
69. Justin Henderson
Louisiana Tech, Running back
Floridian ran for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs to 10 wins, including a bowl victory against Miami.
70. Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon, Defensive lineman
End from Los Angeles went all Deacon Jones on the Pac-12, recording a Ducks freshman-record nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss
71. Kennedy Brooks
Oklahoma, Running back
Texan is gunning for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season with the Sooners. See, they can run, too.
72. Trey Sermon
Ohio State, Running back
With Master Teague III out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, the Oklahoma transfer fills a huge void. His best year came in 2018, when he ran for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns.
73. Elijah Mitchell
Louisiana, Running back
Ragin’ Cajuns star coming off a big junior season, when he ran for 1,147 yards and 16 scores.
74. Marvin Wilson
Florida State, Defensive lineman
The 315-pounder is considered the top tackle prospect in the 2021 NFL draft after recording five sacks in 2019.
75. C.J. Marable
Coastal Carolina, Running back
Productive junior, coming off a 1,085-yard, 11-TD campaign, should zoom past 2,000 for his career early in the season.
76. Dylan Moses
Alabama, Linebacker
A second-team All-American in 2018, he missed last season with a torn knee ligament suffered in training camp. He had 86 tackles as a sophomore on Nick Saban’s notoriously stingy defense.
77. Xazavian Valladay
Wyoming, Running back
Chicago Brother Rice product is coming off a 1,265-yard season for the Cowboys and could do even better in 2020.
78. Alex Leatherwood
Alabama, Offensive lineman
Moved from guard to left tackle in 2019. He would have likely gone in the first round of the recent draft, but chose to return to Tuscaloosa. He is now projected as the No. 2 tackle in the ‘21 draft.
79. Eric Gray
Tennessee, Running back
From beat writer Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel
Gray set Tennessee’s true freshman single-game rushing record with 246 yards in a victory against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale. He saved some heroics for the Vols’ bowl game, too.
Gray recovered an onside kick and later scored the game-winning touchdown to cap Tennessee’s 23-22 win against Indiana in the Gator Bowl. He was named the game’s most valuable player.
Gray ranked third on the team in carries last season behind Ty Chandler and Tim Jordan, both of whom return. But the way Gray finished the season suggests he’s poised to emerge as Tennessee’s featured back. He has good moves and plenty of speed. And he’ll benefit from running behind an offensive line that returns every starter, led by All-America candidate Trey Smith at left guard.
80. Shaun Wade
Ohio State, Cornerback
If he keeps playing like he has his first two seasons, Floridian will be picked in the Top 10 of the 2021 NFL draft.
81. Re’Mahn Davis
Temple, Running back
Only a sophomore, his 936 yards as freshman ranked seventh in the American.
82. Patrick Surtain II
Alabama, Cornerback
Son of former NFL All-Pro corner Patrick Surtain Sr., is expected to be an early pick in the 2021 draft. His height (6-foot-2) and ball skills give him star potential.
83. Bijan Robinson
Texas, Running back
Just a hunch Robinson is the freshman that makes the greatest impact this season. The five-star recruit from Tucson, Ariz., picked the Longhorns over Ohio State, Alabama and Southern Cal.
84. Quincy Roche
Miami, Defensive end
At Temple in 2019, he was the American Defensive Player of the Year after recording 13 sacks, which was fifth nationally. He announced his transfer to Miami in late December.
85. Kobe Lewis
Central Michigan, Running back
Native of Americus, Ga., ran for 1,074 yards and scored 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.
86. Mohamed Ibrahim
Minnesota, Running back
Injuries slowed him in 2019, cutting his production from 1,160 yards in ‘18 to 604. Ran for 140 in the Outback Bowl win against Auburn.
87. Creed Humphrey
Oklahoma, Center
Second-team All-American in 2019 enters his third season as starter. He was a Rimington Award finalist as a sophomore.
88. Amare Jones
Tulane, Running back
Native of Frisco, Texas, ranks among the national leaders in all-purpose yards, helping Willie Fritz with kickoff and punt returns, runs and catches.
89. Jaylen Twyman
Pittsburgh, Defensive lineman
A big part of Pat Narduzzi’s defense, he recorded 10 1/2 sacks in 2019.
90. Zach Charbonnet
Michigan, Running back
Maybe he follows in the footsteps of Mike Hart, Jamie Morris and Tyrone Wheatley, among others. He burst on the scene in 2019, compiling a team-high 726 rushing yards in addition to 11 TDs as a true freshman.
91. Zach Smith
Tulsa, Quarterback
Fellow Texan made alum Lovie Smith proud with 3,279 passing yards in 2019.
92. Josh Johnson
Louisiana-Monroe, Running back
Alabama native averaged a nifty 6.5 yards per carry during a stellar 2019 season (1,298 yards).
93. Tamorrion Terry
Florida State, Wide receiver
New coach Mike Norvell should make good use of junior coming off a big sophomore season (1,188 yards, 9 TDs).
94. Levi Lewis
Louisiana, Quarterback
Coaches value his production (3,050 passing yards) and judgment (26 TDs, 4 INTs). Easy to see why the Ragin’ Cajuns are getting so much preseason love.
95. Holton Ahlers
Southern Miss, Quarterback
Local hero bumped his passing yards by 1,600 from his freshman to sophomore seasons.
96. Caleb Huntley
Ball State, Running back
Senior from Atlanta looking for his third 1,000-yard season with the Cardinals after rushing for career-best 1,275 yards last season.
97. Kyle Pitts
Florida, Tight end
Speedy big guy hauled in 54 receptions in 2019 and is considered the top player at his position ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.
98. Jack Abraham
Southern Miss, Quarterback
Threw for 3,496 yards in 2019, good. Had 15 interceptions, not so good.
99. Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Iowa, Wide receiver
In the Holiday Bowl win against Southern Cal, he scored TDs on a run, catch and kickoff return, just the second in school history to accomplish that feat.
100. Brandon Peters
Illinois, Quarterback
Michigan transfer played a major part in leading team to its first bowl game since 2014. His numbers figure to jump significantly after he threw for 1,884 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his debut season with the Illini.