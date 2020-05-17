1. Ohio State at Oregon, Sept. 12
From beat writer Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch
If this game is played, it will be one of the biggest nonconference games of the season. Ohio State is likely to be No. 2 behind Clemson in the preseason polls, led by quarterback Justin Fields and a strong supporting cast. The Buckeyes thumped Oregon to win the 2014 College Football Playoff title. While Ohio State has remained a perennial national-championship contender, Oregon hit a lull before re-emerging under coach Mario Cristobal. The Ducks lost quarterback Justin Herbert and most of its offensive line. But it returns perhaps the country’s top offensive lineman, Penei Sewell, and a victory over the Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium would be huge for the Ducks and the Pac-12 as a whole.
2. Alabama at LSU, Nov. 7
The Clash of the SEC titans. Both teams are without their star quarterbacks from 2019. And both are considered national title contenders.
3. Texas at LSU, Sept. 12
Last year’s game, a 45-38 thriller, was the first meeting since Chris Simms led the Longhorns to 35-20 victory in 2003. The Tigers will try to even the all-time series at 9-9-1.
4. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 28
From beat writer Aaron McMann of the Ann Arbor (Mich.) News
The Michigan-Ohio State game has been a horror show for most Wolverines fans in recent years. Not only has Michigan dropped the last eight, but it’s cost Jim Harbaugh’s teams two trips to the Big Ten title game and potential College Football Playoff berth. Under Harbaugh, Michigan has averaged around nine wins per season, good enough for most programs. But the fans here in Ann Arbor are getting restless. They want the team to reach “elite” status — and that road map appears to run through Columbus, Ohio, once again.
5. Georgia at Alabama, Sept. 19
Though Auburn, Florida and LSU will have a say, this could easily be a preview of the SEC championship game at the end of the season in Atlanta.
6. Clemson at Notre Dame, Nov. 7
From Clemson beat writer Grace Raynor of The Athletic
The biggest knock on Clemson each year when it’s time for the College Football Playoff is that the Tigers don’t play anyone competitive. Because the rest of the ACC is so far behind, Clemson needs nonconference wins to help make its annual case.
That is not expected to change in 2020, which is why the Clemson-Notre Dame game is so crucial for the Tigers. If the Tigers can beat the Fighting Irish on the road in a night game, it will undoubtedly be the most impressive win on their resume. These two teams met most recently in the 2018 College Football Playoff, when Clemson won 30-3 in a Cotton Bowl semifinal. The Tigers then went on to win their second national championship under Dabo Swinney, crushing Alabama 44-16 in January 2019.
The 2020 game between Clemson and Notre Dame will be the first of three matchups between now and 2023 for the teams. These two teams also played in 2015 at Clemson, when then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley begged fans to stay home due to a hurricane. Instead, 82,415 fans showed up to watch Clemson beat Notre Dame 24-22.
That was a game that really established Clemson on the national stage. Now, the Tigers are trying to stay there.
7. Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Oct. 3 (Green Bay, Wis.)
It’s a much shorter trip to Lambeau Field for the Badgers than the Irish, 135 miles to 382. But the timing isn’t great for Wisconsin, wedged between critical Big Ten games against Michigan in Ann Arbor and Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium.
8. Florida vs. Georgia, Oct. 31 (Jacksonville, Fla.)
From beat writer Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times
Before last year’s Top 10 Florida-Georgia showdown, I wrote that if the Gators didn’t win this one, they might not win for a while because of how Kirby Smart had been outrecruiting Dan Mullen. Seven months later, I’m not ready to say the Gators will beat Georgia, but I’m prepared to eat crow.Florida is better equipped to handle the coronavirus shutdown than most teams. It has a veteran quarterback (Kyle Trask) with a veteran offensive line and a stable coaching staff. Compare that to Georgia, which has a new quarterback (Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman) and a new offensive coordinator with a new system (Todd Monken).
After a few kind of lame years, this rivalry has started to return to what Florida-Georgia should be, with back-to-back Top 10 matchups. The winner of the game has won the SEC East each of the last five years. I expect it to be six in a row and for the game in Jacksonville to have College Football Playoff implications.
9. Oklahoma vs. Texas, Oct. 10 (Dallas)
From beat writer Nick Moyle of the San Antonio Express-News
The spotlight in this year’s edition of the Red River Rivalry will be shared by Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and coach Tom Herman. For both, it’s a game with considerable implications.
This is a legacy game for the senior quarterback. Ehlinger has thrown up some astounding statistics against Oklahoma but is 1-3 against the Sooners, including a 39-27 loss in the 2018 Big 12 championship game. Another loss might torpedo UT’s chances at a conference title and linger as a permanent stain on the born-and-bred Austinite’s story.
But another loss at the Cotton Bowl might look worse for Herman. He revamped the coaching staff with seven new hires, including high-priced offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Chris Ash. He’s betting the new faces can get more than eight wins out of a roster filled with talent from three straight top-10 recruiting classes. Stumble against Oklahoma and the seat grows hotter.
10. Alabama vs. Southern Cal, Sept. 5 (Arlington, Texas)
Legendary programs have played only eight times, with both wins for the Trojans at Birmingham (1970, ‘78). Somewhere, John McKay and Bear Bryant are smiling.
11. LSU at Florida, Oct. 10
During his three years in charge of the Gators, former Illini coach Ron Zook went 1-2 against the Tigers. LSU was ranked sixth when Zook pulled a 19-7 upset in 2003.
12. Auburn at Georgia, Oct. 10
Gus Malzahn might have spoiled Auburn fans with a 12-2 debut season in 2013. He hasn’t been able to match it, but a win in Athens will enhance his status.
13. Ohio State at Penn State, Oct. 24
The Nittany Lions’ early dominance in the series has gone away, with the Buckeyes getting the better of their border rival in recent years. In fact, outside of the “Kick Six” game in 2016 at Happy Valley, Ohio State has won seven of the past eight.
14. Auburn at Alabama, Nov. 28
Past Iron Bowls have included five Heisman Trophy winners and 100 NFL first-round draft picks. The teams split the last four meetings.
15. Michigan at Washington, Sept. 5
The Wolverines dominated the early years of the series, winning four times by a combined 126-10. Since 1978, the Huskies lead 5-3 with two Rose Bowl titles.
16. Minnesota at Wisconsin, Oct. 10
To the winner goes Paul Bunyan’s Axe, which spent most of the time lately in Madison. The Badgers won 14 in a row until the Gophers pulled a shocker in 2018.
17. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, Oct. 24
It’s the Bedlam Series, which the Sooners have dominated historically (89-18-7) and recently, winning the last five. But, hey, Oklahoma has to break in another quarterback.
18. Louisville at Clemson, Sept. 12
The Cardinals overachieved by many standards in year 1 under Scott Satterfield. Can they take that next step and beat the overwhelming ACC favorites in Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers?
19. Notre Dame vs. Navy, Aug. 29 (Dublin)
Illinois officials will be watching this one closely to see if it gets played in the Ireland capital and how the teams adapt to being overseas. The Illini are scheduled to open the 2021 season against Nebraska at Aviva Stadium.
20. Northwestern vs. Wisconsin, Nov. 7 (Wrigley Field)
It’s the first of four stops this decade at the Cubs’ home for the Wildcats, who played Illinois in the 2010 one-way game. Have to figure both end zones will be open this time.
21. Auburn vs. North Carolina, Sept. 12 (Atlanta)
Tar Heels looked scary good the last time out, beating Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl. Mack Brown has the team on the right path.
22. Penn State at Virginia Tech, Sept. 12
From Virginia Tech beat writer Andy Bitter of The Athletic
Somehow these two regional powers have never faced each other on the football field, but their meeting Sept. 12 could tell us a lot about how they’ll fare in 2020.
For a Penn State team with national title aspirations, it’s an early test in a hostile environment against a school whose state the Nittany Lions have pillaged for years in recruiting. The matchup will put a microscope on the early progress being made by new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and his work with quarterback Sean Clifford and a retooled passing attack.
For Virginia Tech, it could be an indicator of whether Justin Fuente is indeed on the verge of a breakthrough in Year 5, with 18 starters returning, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and nearly everyone on a defense where Justin Hamilton succeeds legendary coordinator Bud Foster. Win and a 10-win season looks like a real possibility. Lose and there will be more grumblings that Fuente and the Hokies still can’t compete with top-tier teams.
23. LSU at Auburn, Nov. 21
The last four games between the teams have been decided by three, one, four and five points, with LSU taking three.
24. Texas A&M at Alabama, Nov. 21
From beat writer Brent Zwerneman of The Houston Chronicle
Texas A&M figured this whole Alabama thing was going to be a piece of cake when the Aggies entered the SEC in 2012.
A&M only made Alabama and coach Nick Saban mad for the next decade or so, however, by pulling a Johnny Manziel-led upset at Bryant-Denny Stadium eight years ago. Alabama rebounded to win a national title that same season, and has defeated — mostly soundly — A&M every year since.
In truth, Jimbo Fisher is methodically building a solid program more capable of keeping with Alabama for four quarters than the bells and whistles Kevin Sumlin relied on that first season to catch the Crimson Tide off guard, and this year shapes up as a showdown with possible College Football Playoff implications in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Thanks to a quite forgiving schedule through mid-November — at least compared to last year — the Aggies stand an outside chance of being 10-0 when they roll into Bryant-Denny just before Thanksgiving. Fisher is 0-3 against his mentor Saban, with one of those losses while at Florida State, and would love nothing more than to be the first of many Saban protégés to finally upend their former boss.
25. Cincinnati at UCF, Nov. 21
Just a hunch the Bearcats and the Knights will be playing for a berth in one of the New Year’s Six bowls.
26. Virginia at Clemson, Sept. 26
Give Bronco Mendenhall credit for taking on the Cavaliers challenge and succeeding.
27. Wisconsin at Iowa, Nov. 28
The Badgers have taken four in a row, including last year’s two-point decision at Camp Randall. Both schools have cool in-game traditions: Jump Around in Madison and The Wave in Iowa City.
28. Arizona State at Oregon, Nov. 13
Ducks lost the first nine games of the series, then later won 10 in a row from 2005-16. They want revenge after last year’s 31-28 Sun Devils’ stunner.
29. Penn State at Michigan, Oct. 3
The start of a difficult three-game stretch for Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions, who then host Iowa and Ohio State.
30. Southern Cal at Oregon, Nov. 7
If perennial hot-seat resident Clay Helton really wants to win over Trojans fans, he needs to knock off the Pac-12 North fave.
31. Baylor at Texas, Oct. 31
In a series long dominated by the Longhorns, the Bears have never won more than two in a row.
32. Iowa at Ohio State, Oct. 10
The last time these teams met? It’s one Buckeyes fans will want to forget. A 55-24 drubbing by Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in 2017. Don’t expect history to repeat itself in Columbus.
33. Washington at Oregon, Oct. 3
The Huskies and new coach Jimmy Lake have the best chance to unseat the Ducks in the Pac-12 North.
34. Notre Dame at Southern Cal, Nov. 28
From Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson of The Athletic
The Notre Dame-USC series, particularly when it wraps the regular season, colors everything before it and much of what comes after. It’s not that the series is a make-or-break for both programs, but it comes with a chance to reframe the season heading into December.
Two years ago, Notre Dame escaped this game to make the College Football Playoff. And that result almost cost Clay Helton his job. The story might be the same this season for USC, although for Notre Dame, the desperation of winning in Los Angeles might be amplified by what happens against Clemson three weeks earlier. If the Irish upset the Tigers, then beating the Trojans might put Notre Dame in the Playoff.
35. Florida State at Boise State, Sept. 19
The Broncos continue to bring in high-level opponents to Albertsons Stadium.
36. Southern Cal at Utah, Oct. 2
Rice-Eccles Stadium, which also hosted part of the 2002 Winter Olympics, is one of the best venues in college football.
37. LSU at Texas A&M, Nov. 28
The big question is if either team will be in the College Football Playoff conversation this late in the season.38. Cincinnati at Nebraska, Sept. 26
Bringing Luke Fickell’s outstanding team to Lincoln might not be a great plan for the Huskers, who are trying to rebuild.
39. Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Oct. 10
Second half of a nasty ACC doubleheader for the Tar Heels, following a game at Virginia the previous weekend.
40. Wisconsin at Michigan, Sept. 26
Tough West draw for the Wolverines, who also have to play Minnesota. Jim Harbaugh has to break in a new quarterback, too.
41. Mississippi at LSU, Sept. 26
Hey, Lane Kiffin, want to impress the folks in Oxford? Beat the defending national champs in your first trip to Death Valley.
42. BYU at Utah, Sept. 3
Note to Sen. Mitt Romney: Wear a jersey that is half blue (Cougars) and half red (Utes). They are all voters.
43. Baylor at Oklahoma, Oct. 3
Last year’s Big 12 title-game win against the Bears put the Sooners in the College Football Playoff.
44. Texas A&M at Auburn, Oct. 17
In order for Jimbo Fisher’s guys to contend in the SEC West, they need to sneak out of Jordan-Hare Stadium with a victory.
45. Memphis at Purdue, Sept. 12
Tricky stretch for Jeff Brohm’s team, which opens at Nebraska and also plays Air Force and Boston College in September.
46. Tennessee at Oklahoma, Sept. 12
The tradition-rich programs have played just four times. The lone win for the Volunteers came in the 1939 Orange Bowl.
47. Baylor vs. Mississippi, Sept. 5 (Houston)
Good deal for Baylor’s new leader Dave Aranda, who opens away from home against an SEC school with its own new coach. Intriguing.
48. Iowa at Penn State, Oct. 17
The Hawkeyes led the all-time series until the Nittany Lions ran off six in a row starting in 2011.
49. West Virginia vs. Florida State, Sept. 5 (Atlanta)
Call this the Bobby Bowden Bowl. The legend coached both programs, who are meeting for the first time in the regular season. The previous three matchups were in the Gator Bowl.
50. Virginia vs. Georgia, Sept. 7 (Atlanta)
Technically, it’s a neutral-site game. But Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be mostly filled with red-clad Bulldog rooters. And a real bulldog, too. Could be ruff for the Cavs.
51. Nebraska at Ohio State, Oct. 31
Scott Frost has been looking for a signature win — and a bowl bid — in Lincoln. Here is his chance to shock the Big Ten and put his program back in the national conversation.
52. Michigan at Minnesota, Oct. 17
Frankly, I’m a little bit worried about what P.J. Fleck will do if the Gophers win back the Little Brown Jug. It could be like the final scene in “Animal House.” May I have 10,000 marbles, please.
53. Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, Nov. 14
The Yellow Jackets leave campus to host Brian Kelly’s playoff contenders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
54. Miami at Michigan State, Sept. 26
The Hurricanes looked dreadful in their Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech. A road win against a Big Ten team, even one with a new boss, will make Miami fans feel better about Manny Diaz.
55. Colorado at Texas A&M, Sept. 19
No pressure on first-year coach Karl Dorrell, who has to travel to College Station, then host Oregon the next week. Don’t tell Ralphie.
56. North Carolina at UCF, Sept. 4
Former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel has put together an amazing run in Orlando, going 22-4 in two seasons. Slowing North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell won’t be easy.
57. Clemson at Florida State, Oct. 10
Florida State used to control the series, but it hasn’t been able to hold the Tigers lately, losing the last five by a combined 195-85. Deion Sanders can’t be happy about that.
58. Iowa at Minnesota, Sept. 18
Cool, it’s Friday night lights in Minneapolis. Floyd of Rosedale might have national implications if the Gophers play as well as expected. The Hawkeyes ended Minnesota’s undefeated 2019 season.
59. Appalachian State at Wisconsin, Sept. 19
From beat writer Ethan Joyce of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal
Two years ago, Appalachian State went up to Penn State and nearly won behind a quarterback in his first full game. Zac Thomas, now with two full seasons of starts, is a senior. The dual-threat QB has back-to-back years of at least 30 total touchdowns and has almost all of his weapons returning for 2020.
There are a couple questions heading into this matchup: What will App State’s offensive gameplan look like, and how does the defense play with so many new starters? Tony Petersen will be App State’s third different play-caller in as many years. He’s mentioned often that he plans to play to App State’s run-first strength, but this will be the first time to witness his playcalling personality with the program.
The Mountaineers will have seven new defensive starters whenever this season starts, and they’ll be without Sun Belt defensive player of the year and do-everything linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. But the unit isn’t short of talent. If they can find a groove early and play like recent App State defenses, watch out for a potential upset in Madison.
60. BYU at Minnesota, Sept. 26
Tanner Morgan and friends want to continue the momentum after a Outback Bowl win against Auburn. But a challenging early stretch exists, with the Cougars following Iowa to TCF Bank Stadium.
61. Washington at Utah, Oct. 17
Kyle Whittingham’s team laid an egg the last time out, getting blown out by Texas in the Alamo Bowl. When the Huskies come to Rice-Eccles Stadium, the offense should be humming.
62. Army vs. Navy, Dec. 12 (Philadelphia)
Ken Niumatalolo has done the near-impossible in Annapolis, building a consistent winner. The team is coming off just its second Top 20 finish in the last 56 years. Anchors aweigh.
63. UCF at Memphis, Oct. 16
Elvis Presley’s hometown school used to be a coaching graveyard. Not now. The last two guys — Justin Fuente and Mike Norvell — went from the Tigers to the ACC, taking over the Virginia Tech and Florida State programs, respectively.
64. Louisville at Notre Dame, Nov. 21
It’s’ the second game ever between the programs. The Cardinals couldn’t hang last year at home against the Irish. They might catch Notre Dame looking ahead to Southern Cal.
65. Florida at Florida State, Nov. 28
The disastrous Willie Taggart era is over after two messy, unproductive seasons. The Seminoles are hoping Mike Norvell can do for them what Dan Mullen is doing in Gainesville.
66. Penn State at Nebraska, Nov. 7
The Nittany Lions lost in their three most recent trips to Lincoln. The last win by Penn State at Memorial Stadium came in 1981, a 30-24 victory.
67. Temple at Miami, Sept. 5
The teams are playing for the first time since 2005. The series has been tough on the Owls, who haven’t won since 1930. None of Temple’s 13 losses in a row have been by less than 18 points. Ouch.
68. TCU at SMU, Sept. 26
From beat writer Drew Davison of the Fort Worth (Texas) Star-Telegram
The TCU-SMU rivalry goes back to 1915 and at stake each season is the “Iron Skillet.” TCU has dominated the series this century, losing only three games, including a 41-38 loss at home last season.SMU has had a resurgence under Sonny Dykes, winning 10 games last season (jumpstarted with the victory over TCU). The Mustangs will be a threat to win once again with quarterback Shane Buechele returning for his senior season. If it happens, it’ll be the first consecutive wins for SMU in the series since 1992-93.
TCU, meanwhile, will be looking to avenge last season’s loss. Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson has plenty of motivation following two down seasons and believes the future is bright behind sophomore quarterback Max Duggan.
69. North Carolina State at Troy, Sept. 19
This feels like a setup for the Wolfpack. And not the winning kind. Fortunately for N.C. State, Chip Lindsey struggled in his first season with the Trojans. They won’t be a pushover at Larry Blakeney Field.
70. Pittsburgh at Marshall, Sept. 12
Credit the Thundering Herd athletic administration for asking Power 5 teams that are agreeable to visiting Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Of course, if Marshall wins, the Power Five might pass on the next invite.
71. Oklahoma at Iowa State, Oct. 17
One of the most lopsided series in college football, with the Sooners leading 76-6 (two ties). The Cyclones somehow won in Norman in 2017.
72. Virginia Tech at Middle Tennessee State, Sept. 19
From beat writer Joe Spears of the Daily News Journal (Tenn.)
When Virginia Tech comes to Floyd Stadium in mid-September, it will be arguably the biggest nonconference marquee game the Blue Raiders have hosted in some time.
MTSU has played the likes of Alabama, Michigan and Georgia on the road over the last few years, but they haven’t hosted many Power Five programs during that time. They’ve played teams like Vanderbilt and Duke at home in recent seasons, but those teams would go on to finish in the middle or near the bottom of their conference. Virginia Tech is coming off of an 8-5 season where it finished second in the ACC Coastal and can be expected to possibly be better in 2020.
Compared to their schedule last year where they played at Michigan and Iowa, this year’s schedule is much more favorable for the Blue Raiders, but Virginia Tech does pose the biggest non-conference challenge for MTSU this season.
A good showing or a victory here for MTSU could be a huge momentum factor as the Blue Raiders attempt to get back to the top of Conference USA.
73. Georgia at Kentucky, Nov. 21
His brother Bob gets more attention, but Mark Stoops has done stellar work with the Wildcats. Kentucky has gone to bowls the past four seasons.
74. Oklahoma at Army, Sept. 26
The Sooners are going to love the trip to West Point, which is considered one of the best campus experiences in the country. They also better be prepared to stop the run.
75. Clemson at Georgia Tech, Sept. 3
It’s the first game of Trevor Lawrence’s final season with the Tigers. How many NFL scouts will tune in on this Thursday night? All of them.
76. Ohio State at Illinois, Nov. 21
The Buckeyes are considered a strong contender to reach the College Football Playoff. And they feature the preseason Heisman Trophy front-runner, quarterback Justin Fields, in their first visit to Champaign since 2015.
77. North Dakota State at Oregon, Sept. 5
The perennial power Bison have won eight FCS national titles in the last nine years. Can they give the Ducks a game? We’ll see, but North Dakota State is known to pull an upset or two.
78. Alabama at Tennessee, Oct. 24
Back in the day, the series was one of the biggest in the country. But the Volunteers have lost their way while Alabama has turned into college football’s New England Patriots.
79. Southern Cal at Stanford, Sept. 19
Last year’s game was the first career start for Southern Cal’s Kedon Slovis, who threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-20 victory. So, yes, he wants to go against the Cardinal again, even if it’s in Palo Alto.
80. Syracuse at Western Michigan, Sept. 26
Former Bowling Green coach Dino Babers knows all about the Broncos, splitting a pair of games with Western Michigan while in charge of the Falcons. And taking two in a row from WMU with the Orange.
81. Illinois at Wisconsin, Oct. 31
The Badgers have a big calendar somewhere in their swanky football offices, with the Halloween game circled about a millions times. Last year’s trip to Memorial Stadium was no treat, but Illinois hasn’t won in Madison since 2002.
82. Air Force at Purdue, Sept. 19
Hard to argue with Troy Calhoun’s record in Colorado Springs. He should pick up his 100th win early in the season.
83. Louisiana at Missouri, Nov. 21
New Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz won’t need to be told about the Ragin’ Cajuns, who lost a close game to his former school, Appalachian State, in 2019.
84. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Oct. 17
Worst-case scenario for the Irish: They travel to face the Panthers with a 5-1 record. And 6-0 is doable. The back half of the schedule is loaded.
85. Minnesota at Nebraska, Nov. 27
In 1983, Turner Gill, Mike Rozier, Irving Fryar and friends put up 84 points against the Gophers in the Metrodome.
86. Texas at Oklahoma State, Nov. 27
In a series dominated by the Longhorns (25-9), Cowboys have taken four of the last five. And have Chuba Hubbard ready for another big season.
87. Memphis at Cincinnati. Oct. 31
Luke Fickell and his Bearcats will be eager to get back at the Tigers, who knocked them off twice in a row at the end of the 2019 season.
88. Iowa State at Iowa, Sept. 12
The teams play for the Cy-Hawk Trophy in a series that wasn’t played from 1935-76. Iowa has won the last five games between the rivals.
89. Arizona State at Southern Cal, Sept. 26
Somebody check Herm Edwards’ birth certificate. It says he is 66, but he is working like a 40-year-old. In a good way.
90. Arkansas State at Michigan, Sept. 19
The Wolverines better not look past the Red Wolves to the next week’s game against Wisconsin. Blake Anderson’s team won eight games in 2019.
91. BYU vs. Northern Illinois, Oct. 24 (Bridgeview)
The Huskies are looking for a bounceback season after slipping to 5-7 in 2019 with this game at SeatGeek Stadium.
92. Rutgers at Maryland, Oct. 31
It’s likely the best chance for a conference win in new/old coach Greg Schiano’s first season back with the Scarlet Knights.
93. Kansas State at Oklahoma, Nov. 14
From 1937-68, the Sooners won 32 consecutive games against the Wildcats. But Kansas State pulled off a 48-41 upset last season.
94. Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Sept. 26 (Arlington, Texas)
The former Southwest Conference rivals always seems to play close games, with five of the last six decided by a touchdown or less.
95. Illinois at Northwestern, Nov. 28
Last year’s Senior Day was a bummer for the Illini, who got thumped 29-10.
96. Michigan at Michigan State, Oct. 10
Even with the new coaching staff in East Lansing, it won’t be as bad as the second time the teams played back in 1902. The Wolverines won that one 119-0.
97. Utah at Wyoming, Sept. 19
Did the Utes lose a bet? They should ask Missouri about playing at War Memorial Stadium. The Tigers left Laramie with a loss in the 2019 opener.
98. Southern Miss at Auburn, Sept. 26
This feels like a trap game for the Tigers, wedged in a string of matchups against Mississippi, Kentucky and Georgia.
99. Southern Cal at UCLA, Nov. 21
The distance between the two campuses is 12 miles. But the programs seem further apart than that as the rivals play for the Victory Bell.
100. UMass at UConn, Sept. 3
It’s the “Something’s Gotta Give Bowl.” The teams went a combined 3-21 in 2019. Play ball.