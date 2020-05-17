Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy...isolated thunderstorms during the morning, mostly cloudy this afternoon with storms becoming numerous - heavy downpours likely. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.