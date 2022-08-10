What do the reported Big Ten media rights deals mean for Illinois fans? Here is what you need to know, courtesy of The News-
Gazette’s longtime football writer and TV watcher, Bob Asmussen
:
- Come 2024, Illini games could be shown on any of four networks — with Fox, which owns a major stake in BTN, reportedly replacing ESPN as the Big Ten’s primary rights holder, and both CBS and NBC entering the mix.
- NBC, home to Notre Dame football, isn’t signing up for a prime-time window without assurances of top matchups each week. Expect to see plenty of games involving Southern Cal and UCLA, the conference’s two new members.
- CBS is turning to the Big Ten to replace the ESPN/ABC-bound SEC in its popular Saturday afternoon slot.
The SEC is moving to ESPN/ABC, which means a ratings watch early in 2024.
- Any chance Verne Lundquist might return to CBS for the Big Ten? We can only hope.
- BTN and the bonus Fox channels (FS1) will be down the priority list. So, an Illinois game against a nonconference team outside the Power Five will be relegated to a lower tier. The 2024 game against Kansas and ’25 matchup with Duke get better TV play than games against MAC schools. An eight-year run against Missouri starting in ’26 will have high value.
- Oh, one last thing: Everyone is getting rich. The deal is worth a reported billion dollars annually.
That will buy a lot of athletic tape. And pay the crazy-high coaching salaries.