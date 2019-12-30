Bowl advice from former Illini
What would Illini past say to Illini present about the football program’s first bowl trip in five years? We tracked down 73 former players and coaches, whose words of wisdom we’ll feature leading up to Monday’s Redbox Bowl showdown with Cal.
DEREK ALLEN
OL, 1993-94
“Prepare early and often. You need to know your opponent and be prepared for a team that is better than what they have shown on film thus far.”
JON ASAMOAH
OL, 2006-09
“Enjoy every moment of the bowl experience with your brothers. It’s an experience that will connect you with them and the university for life.”
BO BATCHELDER
E, 1964-66
“Be strong and courageous (Joshua 1:9).”
TRAVON BELLAMY
S, 2006-10
“It is the last game and last time everyone will be together at the same time playing the game of football. Be in the moment and win the game. Ten years from now, you will look back at this moment and talk about this time together.
“About the plays that were made. About the players and coaches on the team. About the overall camaraderie. It’s always better discussing it from the winning side as opposed to the other side.”
CAM BENSON
WR, 1980-83
“Enjoy the moment and allow this time to build for the future Illini teams. In 1983, our goal was to win the Big Ten and play in the granddadday of bowls — the Rose Bowl — and as you know, our team accomplished the goals in a historic fashion, leaving a legacy for teams to follow.
“This team must leave their legacy to inspire for next year and future years of Illini teams.”
ROD BOYKIN
DB, 1991-94
“Historically, Illinois has had some dominant moments and some embarrassing moments. We have everything we need to bring this team back to greatness. All that is needed is for one group of young men to change the public perception of the program.
“Those young men are you. Play this bowl game like you are playing for the pride of thousands because you are. Be great. Be you. Be Fighting Illini.”
GREG BOYSAW
DB, 1986-89
“I would like congratulate you all on a terrific run and all the accomplishments you have shared. This is a special time to extend your time together this season, get in some extra work, share in some new experiences and accomplish something that’s been a long time coming — an opportunity for a bowl win.
“Do not take this experience for granted, do not forget what it took to get you all here, and seniors, show the underclassmen what leadership means. I was blessed to be a part of some great Illini teams and go to three bowls.
“You are hungry, your community is hungry, and the Illini alumni nation is hungry. Let’s go eat!
“PS: Special thanks to teammate/coach Mike Bellamy. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed. The sharing of your craft is appreciated; so proud of you and your journey. You are an Illini man.”
KAM BUCKNER
OL, 2004-07
“Be intentional about enjoying everything about this game. It is one of the experiences you’ll remember for the rest of your lives. Soak it all in and create as many memories as you can. The entire Illini nation is rooting for them.”
DILLAN CAZLEY
DB, 2013-16
“Be disciplined. This is the time of the year where you will expect trick plays, unbalanced offenses and odd front defenses.
“The year we went to a bowl game, we squandered an opportunity to beat a decent Louisiana Tech team. We focused too much on what they would be doing rather than fine-tuning what we did so well the last couple of weeks.
“You all have a great opportunity ahead of you. Now, it’s time to bring some hardware back to Champaign.”
RALPH COOPER
LB, 2011-14
“Remember why you’re there but have fun. You’ve worked hard to earn this.”
JACK CORNELL
OL, 2010-11
“Have fun in the days leading up, but always stay focused on the task at hand — beating Cal.”
MICHAEL CRACIUNOIU
TE, 1999
“Thank you, coaches and players for a special rollercoaster season. My only advice is to play hard, have fun and enjoy the small, seemingly insignificant moments of your trip to California with the Illini family.”
MATT CUSHING
TE, 1994-97
“The bowl is, in part, a reward for your season. It isn’t an opportunity that every team gets and many college football players never experience it, so certainly have fun with the experience.
“But do not forget why you are there. Finish off a great season and launch into the offseason with Illinois football pointing up.”
CAREY DAVIS
FB, 2000-03
“Enjoy the moment. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished thus far but know that the work is not done. Winning a bowl game helps build the momentum that you want the program to continue in.
“Go take what’s yours.”
MARK DENNIS
OT, 1983-96
“Stay loose, have fun and play to win.”
JARRED FAYSON
WR, 2009-10
“As you embark on this journey, be sure to embrace every aspect of the adventure and appreciate the times. You’ve worked extremely hard to go bowling. Yet, it’s no time to reflect; it’s time to push forward and continue on the path ahead.
“Prepare, prepare, prepare and follow your prep with a high level of execution and passion. The history will write itself.”
RON FERRARI
LB, 1980-81
“Do expect to get beaten on a play — it is going to happen.
“Do force yourself to stop dwelling on the last play.
“Do ignore the emotional ebb and flow of the game.
“Do your job and the score will take care of itself.”
PETE GABRIONE
C, 1992-94
“It’s easy to get caught up in everything else going on around the game but you will only have fond memories of the bowl games you win.
“I can recall the weeks leading up to the Liberty Bowl, when I was a senior. We worked hard to stay in shape in the weeks leading up to the game — much harder than we had worked in the three prior bowl games we played in while I was there.
“We still had fun on the trip but our focus was on winning and it showed when the ball kicked off.”
ERIC GUENTHER
LB, 1995-99
“Absorb everything and take it all in — the practices and experience can really help leapfrog the program forward. Those extra practices and the entire trip are some of my best memories of my college experience.”
E.B. HALSEY
RB, 2003-06
“Keep your thoughts and routine intact. Understand there is a reason and a certain mindset that got you this far, so enjoy the journey but don’t let the destination supersede all the hard work, dedication and time you put into getting there.”
ANTOINEO HARRIS
RB, 1999-2002
“This a time that the rebirth of greatness starts for Illini nation. This is the time where you all represent and show the world that the Illini nation is still alive. Have fun enjoy the moment and remember this is a business trip. Lay all that you have on the line to bring our tradition back to where it never left. Greatness.”
TERRY HAWTHORNE
CB, 2009-12
“Have fun. It’s a fun and great experience for those that never been bowling. Even more exciting to go end your season with fun and a Win. #ILLININATION.”
BILL HENKEL
LB, 1987-90
“I was fortunate to compete in three bowl games under John Mackovic and defensive coordinator Lou Tepper from 1988-90. Two of my most favorite New Year’s Eves were the evenings before the Citrus Bowl of 1990 and Hall of Fame Bowl of 1991. We had team dinners, movie nights, squad and position meetings, snacks and curfews — just like we did all season long. The agenda didn’t change just because it was a bowl game or New Year’s Eve. It was all about taking care of business at that point.
“My advice for this year’s squad is to enjoy the experience without losing focus on why you’re there — to win the game. Treat it like a business trip, not a vacation. You have an opportunity to improve as a program with the additional practices and training. There are several distractions at bowl games — special events, sightseeing, nightlife, family. You can party in the offseason and after your playing careers are finished. Prepare, focus and compete — just like you did against Wisconsin.”
DOUG HIGGINS
K, 1987-90
“I did not go to a bowl game my freshman year but we went the next three years. It is important to have a balance between preparing for the game and enjoying the bowl activities. As a player, you want to be 100 percent ready to play the game.”
JOHN HOLECEK
LB, 1991-94
“Fellow Illini,
“First of all, congratulations on your season, another step in the right direction and making Illini nation proud. As you prepare for the bowl try to soak up the experience, get better at what you do, and really enjoy your down time with your teammates — especially you seniors. The bowl experience is like nothing else because of all the extra time as a team and those personal relationships in your life are what you will always cherish most.
“However, know the game will be your legacy. So dive into film study, fine-tune your techniques, play for your teammates, and beat the guy across from you.
“Good luck, enjoy and make good choices.”
RANDAL HUNT
OL, 2008-10
“I live in New Jersey now but I bleed orange and blue. Having played in two bowl games during my time with the Illini, I feel there are definitely some pointers I can share.
“First, play loose and have fun. In my last game — the Texas Bowl — I decided I was going to let it all hang out. I knew there was no film the next day, I was going back home on a flight after the game. I played the best game of my career that day. In retrospect, I wish I could have played every game with that mentality.
“Make memories — for some, this will be your last game. You will be talking with your teammates about these games for the rest of your life. Ten years later, every time I come in contact with a former teammate we always discuss certain games or memories we had from that season.
“These are the glory days. Enjoy them.”
BOBBY JACKSON
S, 1997-2001
“Remember why you are there. The entire country will be watching every bowl. Take this opportunity to show alumni, recruits and the college football world exactly who we are and how we play football at the University of Illinois.”
MARC JACKSON
S, 1999-2003
“Take advantage of the bowl experience. Earning a bowl bid is great but winning a bowl game is special. Finishing the year with a bowl victory punctuates a great season while rocketing the program into the future.”
MIKKI JOHNSON
DL, 1993-95
“While exciting, bowl practice can be arduous and, for a team that’s new to the process, where the lack of culture creates a sense of uncertainty, everybody is learning together because it’s all new. This time next year, the variables will be different because a large majority of those in and affiliated with the program will have had this experience.
“Bowl practice requires a strike of balance — the team needs an opportunity to get healthy, while also maintaining a high level of attention to detail at practice and in the film room, ensuring that competitiveness remains at a high level.
“How the team practices and prepares, how Coach Lovie creates opportunities for the team to stay competitive, loose and develop camaraderie during this long preparation time will be integral to their success on December 30th. I’m looking forward to it.”
KENDRICK JONES
WR, 2002-05
“Neither the past or future exist, only the present. Be present.”
WILL JUDSON
WR, 2008
“Don’t take this opportunity for granted. Live in the moment and enjoy it. These are times that you will never forget. Leave it all out there on the field so you can tell your kids about it one day and be proud.”
JONATHAN KERR
OG, 1990-94
“My first year in 1990, we were co-Big Ten champs and played on New Year’s Day 1991. That game, although not the Rose, was a top-tier bowl vs. Clemson and as a true freshman, there was plenty of things mentioned to us newbies as to what to expect.
“As a freshman, I felt like I had plenty of friends and teammates who could coach me up, and knowing I wouldn’t be playing — it was my redshirt year — I took it all in and took my cues from the upperclassmen.
“The bowl trips under (John) Mackovic and (Lou) Tepper were structured well, with plenty of warning on what to do and not to do. You have to remember: Back then, bowl games were a norm, as was winning. That helped us understand the ‘code of the road.’“So, my advice? Realize the fun involved early on once in San Francisco but dial into proving the cynics wrong, that you’re not a worthy team of reaching the postseason. Northwestern was embarrassing. Dial in, play for a cause and make a bowl win something you can use as momentum heading into 2020 season.
“And one more thing: No excessive Elvis-style celebration penalties after a touchdown. Thank ya verrry muuuch!”
JEFF KINNEY
QB, 1990-92
“The experience of spending extra time with your brothers was always special. Showcasing our talent, hard work and teamwork were always important to prove what we could do against other top teams in the country.
“The highlight is always having a chance to extend your season. For the younger guys,it’s getting some extra work, but for the seniors it’s about taking an extra lap with brothers I’d been with for 4-5 years.
“Finally, it was a Big Ten pride thing — win for the conference and our school.”
MARK KORNFELD
WR, 2002-04
“It is with great pride that I wish the Illini football team good luck in their upcoming bowl game against Cal. It is so great to see the program headed in the right direction, and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys and entire coaching staff.”
KURT KRUEGER
LB, 1981-83
“Defense wins championships so get 11 bodies to the ball. Congrats to Coach Smith, former defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams. Coach, you brought a championship to our fair town; now, keep the program growing and bring a championship to the Orange and Blue.”
J LEMAN
LB, 2004-07
“I was obsessed with improvement and gaining an edge year to year, month to month, week to week and day to day. So for the underclassmen, it’s all about improvement — practices and then a chance to play a quality opponent. I’ve found when you focus on improvement as a player, you tend to enjoy football more and the performance stuff takes care of itself.
“For seniors, enjoy this moment and take a second to realize that the lessons you learned from bringing the program back to respectability despite the adversity and defeats will serve you in life. Be proud of what you have done and grateful you made it to the end of college football, which is quite and accomplishment considering all the things that can derail your career along the way.”
STU LEVENICK
OG, 1974-75
“First of all, congratulations to Coach Smith, and the entire Fighting Illini team for a great season which saw you overcome tremendous adversity and deliver a performance we’re all proud of. Now let’s get one more and make it truly memorable.
“Secondly, the clear progress demonstrated this year is a solid step in Josh Whitman’s vision to return Illinois football to prominence and the alignment with this vision — from the Board of Trustees, through the administration, to the coaching staff — should give us all confidence that the future is bright for Illinois football.”
OSIA LEWIS
Assistant coach, 1997-2002
“Enjoy the bowl experience and appreciate what you have earned. Then prepare to compete and win the football game. Go Illinois.”
DAVID LINDQUIST
DL, 2005-08
“Enjoy the experience and play for keeps.”
ROBBY LONG
DE, 1999-2001
“Prepare like this game is the most important game in the past five years because it is that significant. These are memories you’ll never forget. End with a win. Thank you for making all of us former Illini proud.”
JOHN MACKOVIC
Head coach, 1988-91
“I learned this one the hard way: My 1996 Texas team was playing Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. We had a great first half but slumped badly in the second half and lost.
“A couple of days later, the quarterback, James Brown, said he thought we had run too many conditioning sprints a couple of days before the game — and the players’ legs were dead. I remembered those sprints and how grueling they were. At the time, I did not step in on our strength and conditioning coach, even though I had some doubts just like James.
“Although I had great regard for this coach, I should have stepped in. Did it really cost us the game? I will never know.”
AKIM MILLINGTON
OT, 2006-07
“Go hard to the whistle and leave no plays on the field. A bowl game is a privilege and shows that hard work, sacrifice and dedication pays off.”
TY MYERS
LB, 2000-03
“Enjoy what your hard work has produced but understand its a business trip at the same time. Put an exclamation point on a great season.”
DON PASSMORE
WR, 1981-84
“As a member of the 1984 University of Illinois Rose Bowl team, it is an honor to share some advice with the 2019 Illinois bowl team. Congrats, focus, prepare, enjoy the moment and leave it all on the field.”
CHRIS PAZAN
QB, 2003-05
“Be present. As everyone says, it really does go by so fast. So take in the whole experience, be present, enjoy and appreciate it.
“Take a step back before kickoff, and just tell yourself, ‘Wow, everything I’ve been through, everything I’ve done, all the hard work I’ve done over the years, the hours of training on and off the field, in the film room, training room, weight room. This is what it was all for and about.’
“As a student-athlete for a Big Ten school, we are very lucky. We get to experience so many things the average person doesn’t get to. We get treated and spoiled during the whole process as a student-athlete, and when it’s all done, all we have are the memories. Those memories and experiences, no one can take away. You will remember and cherish those memories and experiences for the rest of your life.
“So remember to be grateful and realize how lucky you are to get to be involved in or play in such an amazing experience and opportunity.”
STEPHEN PIERCE
WR, 1985-86
“First, I would say: The eye in the sky don’t lie. As long as you live, you will remember every snap, every minute, every play you have ever played. You will tell these stories of you playing to your kids, grandchildren, friends and the players you played against. You will dream about every play and you will play it over and over in your head. You will wake up nights thinking about how you made the winning catch, tackle or interception or if you missed a tackle or pass you should have caught.
“Believe me when I say, if you play your very best and you leave everything out on the field, you will be a winner, no matter what. I didn’t understand how big this game of football was until I got older.
“Good luck and do your school right because at the end of the day when you look back, you will always be a Illini.”
LLOYD RICHARDS
DB, 1992-94
“Have fun with your teammates. I was fortunate to be a part of three as an Illini player and they created memories that I still reflect on and enjoy today.”
BOBBY SANDERS
RB, 1993-95
“I would tell everyone in that meeting room that you only pass this way once. This team, this family, this brotherhood will never assemble like this ever again. It’s a must that this group takes advantage of this opportunity. Enjoy your last days together.
“Gentlemen, have as much fun as possible together. I don’t mean clown around, but get your work done, work hard and enjoy each other’s company.
“Fellas, let go of all the little things that are holding you back and throw yourself 100 percent into this experience. This team earned the right to play in this game. The time is now to take advantage of what you earned.
“Last but not least, when game time comes, kick azz with class.”
ANTHONY SANTELLA
P, 2007-10
“My piece of advice for the team, first and foremost, is to simply enjoy it. Whether it was the Rose Bowl or the Texas Bowl from my time, each one had a set of unique experiences outside the game that are still mentioned when I catch up with former teammates. It’s another opportunity to build memories with people who were once strangers and will eventually be lifelong friends.
“However, don’t get too caught up in the outside events and forget everyone is there to do a job that can have quite the ripple effect for the program.
“Of course, the goal for Illinois is to get to the point of consistent bowl appearances and challenging for a Big Ten title, but it’s important to understand this game is the first bowl appearance for some players and the last for many to be able to wear the orange and blue. It’s a springboard into next season, can have a tremendous impact on recruiting and can build up momentum that will translate into a productive off-season that will have the Illini fans salivating for 2020 kickoff.
“I wish the players, coaches, and the staff all the best while they prepare — I know Coach Lou will do his part — and bring a win back to Champaign.”
MIKE SCULLY
OG, 1983-87
“Enjoy the trip, but remember your setting the foundation for this program for the next decade. We are all proud of this year’s accomplishment but there is great work ahead. 2020 belongs to the Illini.”
RAHKEEM SMITH
FB/LB/DL, 2007-09
“Enjoy the atmosphere, the culture and the weather but understand this is still a business trip.”
TREVOR STARGHILL
DB, 1994-97
“Slow down and enjoy the moment. We went to the Liberty Bowl my freshman year and I thought, ‘This is cool but we’ll have opportunities to go to bigger, better bowls than this, (including) the granddaddy of them all.
“But those expectations never materialized and I never went back to a bowl game in four years as a starter.
“So take time to enjoy the Redbox Bowl and what it has to offer. Enjoy time spent In California with your brothers. You deserve that.“Appreciate the few extra practices and reps to get you and your teammates better. Appreciate being in the sun instead of enjoying the wintry bliss of Champaign-Urbana in December.“Please slow down and enjoy the moment, appreciate the friendships and the brotherhood because it goes so fast my young Illini!”
JIM STAUNER
DB, 1974-76
“You will remember and talk about this special game for the rest of your life. Do yourself, your family and your school proud. Go Illini!”
MIKE SUAREZ
OL, 1993-94
“Get used to staying in Champaign for Christmas. Bowl gifts have certainly evolved since 1994 so enjoy what’s in your stockings this year and every year going forward. I’ll see you in Indy for the Big Ten Championship next year.”
RANDY TAYLOR
C, 1976-78
“Bowl games are a double-edged sword. First, it’s a reward for the efforts put in, from conditioning in the offseason and spring ball through preseason camp and the regular season. On the other hand, it’s one more opportunity to leave an imprint on a program and a legacy for each player and coach. Winning is important but not the only thing.
“As a player, take it all in and cherish the moments because, as we know, there are many that never get this experience. Take it all in and live in these moments, as you and your teammates will remember it and talk about it forever.”
WINSTON TAYLOR
LB, 2002-03
“When you run out on that field, take a second to truly appreciate the moment. This is a major accomplishment and you have made all former Illini proud this season.”
GUY TEAFATILLER
DT, 1984-85
“The bowl experience is a special one — it is a great time to bond with teammates, family members and staff. It should be viewed as an award for the hard work you put in all year. Congratulations on your season and getting eligible to participate in a bowl game.
“Enjoy and appreciate it, but never forget that you are there to represent our program and win the game. See you all in sunny Santa Clara.”
MARCUS ‘MIAMI’ THOMAS
DB, 2007-08
“Congratulations to the seniors for going out with a bang. Underclassmen, you owe it your teammates to send them out on a high note. Take everything in and enjoy yourself in the process. When you look back on these days down the road, know that you gave your all and had fun in the process.”
JACK TRUDEAU
QB, 1983-85
“Don’t take the game for granted — it is a bowl game, not an exhibition. It does matter. I felt like there were times that we didn’t give 100 percent because we were too busy having fun — and that bothers me to this day.”
RON TURNER
Head coach, 1997-2004
“Have fun enjoy the process but stay focused on the task at hand. Getting to a bowl game is great but winning it is special.”
JASON VERDUZCO
QB, 1989-92
“As a team, articulate the mindset that has been cultivated within the program, then identify the specific performance behaviors that have allowed the team to be playing in a bowl game. Once identified, improve them and cultivate additional performance behaviors that will produce the high-level desired results we know are possible for this football program — championships.”
GARY VOELKER
WR, 1992-93
“Take the time to soak it in and enjoy the whole experience. It truly is a special experience that so many people dream about but never get to be a part of.
“I would also remind the players what an honor and privilege it is to be able to represent the University and all former Illini in the game. We know they will represent us well.”
DAJUAN WARREN
WR, 2004-07
“This is so familiar to me, since I was a fifth-year guy on the Rose Bowl team. The years prior to that, we took a lot of lumps and bruises.
“My advice: Remember all of those tough summer and spring workouts and practices. This is how we got to this point. Now, take advantage of your opportunity and bring back a W.”
News-Gazette