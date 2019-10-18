The standings
EAST
TEAM CONF. OVERALL
Ohio State 3-0 6-0
Penn State 3-0 6-0
Michigan 3-1 5-1
Michigan State 2-2 4-3
Indiana 1-2 4-2
Maryland 1-2 3-3
Rutgers 0-4 1-5
WEST
TEAM CONF. OVERALL
Minnesota 3-0 6-0
Wisconsin 3-0 6-0
Nebraska 2-2 4-3
Iowa 1-2 4-2
Purdue 1-2 2-4
Illinois 0-3 2-4
Northwestern 0-3 1-4
The schedule
Want to know what Week 8 games are worthwhile? Here’s the scoop from sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr., who went 5-1 on last week’s picks.
FRIDAY’S GAME
No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
On-air talent: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analyst)
Pick: Ohio State, 35-14. What do Florida Atlantic and Michigan State have in common? They are the two teams to come closest to beating the Buckeyes. Ohio State won both games by 24 points. The Wildcats are 28 1 / 2 point underdogs in Evanston.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
On-air talent: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst)
Pick: Wisconsin, 38-10. The Badgers have ventured outside of the state of Wisconsin only once through six games this season. A 49-0 win in Week 1 at South Florida. Four of their final six games are away from Camp Randall, starting with the Illini.
Purdue at No. 23 Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2
On-air talent: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst) and Rocky Boiman (sideline report)
Pick: Iowa, 24-10. The Hawkeyes’ defense hasn’t been the problem (they’re allowing 10.2 ppg). But a turnover-prone offense has been, with Nate Stanley throwingfour interceptions in the past two games.
No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
On-air talent: Lisa Byington (play-by-play) and J Leman (analyst)
Pick: Minnesota, 30-6. The Gophers had a bunch of close calls in the nonconference but have looked dominant in Big Ten play, outscoring Purdue, Illinois and Nebraska by a combined 112-55 margin.
Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
On-air talent: Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Stanley Jackson (analyst)
Pick: Indiana, 31-27. Indiana and Maryland are heading in opposite directions. The Hoosiers are trending up since bad loss to Ohio State, while Terrapins got blown out by Purdue last week. Indiana inches close to bowl eligibility with a win over Maryland.
No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
On-air talent: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Pick: Penn State, 21-17. Which Penn State offense will we see? The one that scored 59 on Maryland or the one that only mustered 17 at Iowa last week in a win? Michigan — no matter what Jim Harbaugh says — has had its own offensive problems. Think low scoring.Award watch
Award watch
How sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. views the races for 2019’s top honors:
BIG TEN MVP
PLAYER, TEAM POS.
1. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB
2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
3. JK Dobbins, Ohio State RB
4. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota QB
5. Chase Young, Ohio State DE
Joe’s take: Michigan State was the first team this season to hold Jonathan Taylor under 100 yards. The Heisman hopeful rushed for 80 yards last week against the Spartans. But Taylor shouldn’t have any problem going over 100 yards this week against a porous Illinois rush defense. Minnesota and Michigan averaged 313.5 rushing yards against the Illini the past two weeks.
ILLINI MVP
PLAYER POS.
1. Reggie Corbin RB
2. Jake Hansen LB
3. Josh Imatorbhebhe WR
4. James McCourt PK
5. Dick Butkus —
Joe’s take: Can’t say many good things about the Illini’s defense, but Jake Hansen is one of the few exceptions. Hansen has been arguably the unit’s most consistent performer, with the junior out of Tarpon Springs, Fla., posting 48 total tackles, forcing four fumbles and adding 2 1 / 2 sacks.
BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
COACH TEAM
1. Ryan Day Ohio State
2. P.J. Fleck Minnesota
3. Paul Chryst Wisconsin
4. James Franklin Penn State
5. Tom Allen Indiana
Joe’s take: Minnesota has improved each season under P.J. Fleck with five wins in 2017 followed by seven wins last season. The Gophers can match that seven-win total with a victory Saturday in Piscataway, N.J., over Rutgers. Whose idea was it to let the Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten? But I digress. Minnesota should be 8-0 heading into a Nov. 9 showdown against Penn State in Minneapolis.
BIG TEN BOWL OUTLOOK
BOWL TEAM
Playoff Ohio State
Rose Wisconsin
Citrus Penn State
Outback Michigan
Gator Minnesota
Holiday Iowa
Armed Forces Michigan State
Music City Nebraska
Pinstripe Indiana
Redbox —
Quick Lane —
Joe’s take: Have I ever mentioned how there are far too many bowl games? Maybe not in this forum. But there are. The Big Ten should have nine bowl eligible teams by the end of the regular season (Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska and Indiana). But filling out the conference’s 11-game bowl allotment will be hard unless Maryland and Purdue both pull an upset or two.