The Standings
EAST
TEAM CONF. OVERALL
Ohio State 4-0 7-0
Penn State 4-0 7-0
Michigan 3-2 5-2
Indiana 2-2 5-2
Michigan State 2-2 4-3
Maryland 1-3 3-4
Rutgers 0-5 1-6
WEST
TEAM CONF. OVERALL
Minnesota 4-0 7-0
Wisconsin 3-1 6-1
Iowa 2-2 5-2
Nebraska 2-2 4-3
Illinois 1-3 3-4
Purdue 1-3 2-5
Northwestern 0-4 1-5
The schedule
Want to know what Week 9 games are worthwhile? Here’s the scoop from sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Pick: Ohio State, 27-21. A shocking loss to Illinois notwithstanding, there’s a lot to like about Wisconsin. But Ohio State will have the best offensive (Justin Fields) and defensive (Chase Young) players on the field.
No. 20 Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Pick: Iowa, 20-10.Similar to the Wildcats, the Hawkeyes have had their own problems, mainly an offensive line that can’t block (allowing 2.43 sacks a game) and an inability to run the ball against elite defenses. Luckily, for Iowa, an elite defense Northwestern is not.
Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
Pick: Purdue, 24-21.Boilermakers have looked better thanks to play of quarterback Jack Plummer and wide receiver David Bell, who have emerged in the absences of Elijah Sindelar and Rondale Moore, respectively. Purdue will have just enough offense to beat a suddenly-confident Illini team.
Liberty at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Pick: Liberty, 21-20. Rutgers was installed as a four-point home underdog. Against Liberty. The Scarlet Knight can’t lose their last real chance to win a game this season. Right? Yes, they can!
No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Pick: Penn State, 30-20. The Nittany Lions are the third straight top-15 opponent for the Spartans, who did have a bye week last Saturday after being outscored 72-10 by Ohio State and Wisconsin. Penn State will continue the Spartans’ winless October.
Maryland at No. 17 Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Minnesota, 35-21. Why no national respect for the Gophers? Their schedule hasn’t exactly been tough, with each of Minnesota’s first three Big Ten foes ranking 73rd or worse in touchdowns allowed. Terrapins are another middle-of-the-pack defense.
Indiana at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Pick: Indiana 23-17. Scott Frost doesn’t seem optimistic about Adrian Martinez’s status for Saturday. Coming off a bye week, Frost was asked if his quarterback was on track to return from a knee injury. His response? “Hard to say.” Not good.
No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Pick: Michigan, 28-24. Here’s the catch: Can you trust Michigan to not turn the ball over? The Wolverines, after all, have lost nine fumbles. Only four FBS teams have more. But Michigan showed signs of progress — finally — on offense at Penn State. Jim Harbaugh’s team gets a signature victory.Award watch
Award watch
How sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. views the races for 2019’s top honors:
BIG TEN MVP
PLAYER, TEAM POS.
1. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB
2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
3. JK Dobbins, Ohio State RB
4. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota QB
5. Sean Clifford, Penn State QB
Joe’s take: Justin Fields has thrown 164 passes, and only one has led to an interception. His numbers (1,492 yards, 22 TDs) might be even more impressive if Ohio State wasn’t blowing out teams, meaning the sophomore out of Kennesaw, Ga., is parked on the bench whenever the score gets out of hand in the second half.
ILLINI MVP
PLAYER POS.
1. James McCourt PK
2. Jake Hansen LB
3. Reggie Corbin RB
4. Josh Imatorbhebhe WR
5. Brandon Peters QB
Joe’s take: College kickers get a bad rep, mostly because, well, they mess up in critical situations — sometimes — and become the goat — not to be confused with the GOAT — on campus. Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski summed it up perfectly when he said of James McCourt’s walk-off, 39-yard field goal to knock off Wisconsin: “He has to make that kick. If he misses it, he’s the most hated man on campus. But, he made it, and now he’s going to be the most loved.”
BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
COACH TEAM
1. Ryan Day Ohio State
2. P.J. Fleck Minnesota
3. James Franklin Penn State
4. Paul Chryst Wisconsin
5. Tom Allen Indiana
Joe’s take: Paul Chryst had a case of brain fade last Saturday at Illinois, apparently. Not using Jonathan Taylor — at all — on the Badgers’ final offensive series. That’ll lead to more than a few raised eyebrows in Madison. Taylor averaged nearly five yards a carry all game. Give the junior the ball and take time off the clock. Chryst didn’t, and the Badgers lost. Go figure.
BIG TEN BOWL OUTLOOK
BOWL TEAM
Playoff Ohio State
Rose Penn State
Citrus Wisconsin
Outback Minnesota
Gator Michigan
Holiday Iowa
Armed Forces Michigan State
Music City Nebraska
Pinstripe Indiana
Redbox Purdue
Quick Lane —
Joe’s take: Ohio State, according to ESPN’s playoff predictor, has the best chance of any FBS team to make the College Football Playoff (78 percent), and the Big Ten still has a 17.1 percent chance to have two playoff teams despite Wisconsin’s season-altering loss to Illinois. Right now, the best hope for the Big Ten is having the Buckeyes win out.