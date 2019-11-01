The standings
EAST
TEAM CONF. OVERALL
Ohio State 5-0 8-0
Penn State 5-0 8-0
Indiana 3-2 6-2
Michigan 3-2 6-2
Michigan State 2-3 4-4
Maryland 1-4 3-5
Rutgers 0-5 2-6
WEST
TEAM CONF. OVERALL
Minnesota 5-0 8-0
Iowa 3-2 6-2
Wisconsin 3-2 6-2
Illinois 2-3 4-4
Nebraska 2-3 4-4
Purdue 1-4 2-6
Northwestern 0-5 1-6
The schedule
Want to know what Week 10 games are worthwhile? Here’s the scoop from sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr., who went 5-2 on last week’s picks.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
No. 14 Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m., ABC
On-air talent: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst) and Todd McShay (sideline reporter)
Pick: Michigan, 38-20. Was it an anomaly or have the Wolverines figured things out? Last Saturday’s home win over rival Notre Dame in a driving rainstorm saw Michigan’s offensive line dominate the line of scrimmage (303 rushing yards). Shea Patterson and Co. shouldn’t be tested this week (21-point favorites), but big games await against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State and suddenly-surging Indiana.
Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m., FOX
On-air talent: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst)
Pick: Nebraska, 27-24. Jeff Brohm doing a complete 180 on his team’s quarterback situation doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the Boilermakers. Adrian Martinez’s impending return from injury helps the Cornhuskers, who must win this week to keep their bowl hopes on solid ground. That would have been a shocking admission before the season.
Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN
On-air talent: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst)
Pick: Illinois, 30-7. Boy, was I wrong about Illinois last week. The Illini crushed hapless Purdue. Now, Illinois welcomes in two-win Rutgers, which is 0-6 against Power 5 competition this season, losing by a combined margin of 237-30. Will the Illini get their first Big Ten shutout since 2000? I can’t go that far, despite Rutgers being blanked three times in the past seven games.
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1
On-air talent: Brian Custer, (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst)
Pick: Indiana, 31-20. Unlike their fellow basketball school brethren (yeah, that’s you Texas Tech and Kansas), the Hoosiers have been one of the biggest surprises in college football this season. Tom Allen’s football team could easily reach eight regular-season wins, a huge accomplishment for the crew in Bloomington.
Award watch
How sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. views the races for 2019’s top honors:
BIG TEN MVP
PLAYER, TEAM POS.
1. Justin Fields, Ohio State QB
2. Chase Young, Ohio State DE
3. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB
4. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
5. Sean Clifford, Penn State QB
Joe’s take: Let’s make the case for Chase Young as a Heisman candidate. OK, the odds are stacked against him in what has become a quarterback award (LSU QB Joe Burrow is the clear frontrunner), but Young was dominant last Saturday against Wisconsin (four sacks, five tackles for loss), showing why he’ll at least be in the running to make it to stage in New York City as a Heisman finalist.
ILLINI MVP
PLAYER POS.
1. Jake Hansen LB
2. Reggie Corbin RB
3. Dre Brown WR
4. Brandon Peters QB
5. James McCourt/Blake Hayes ST
Joe’s take: Illinois’ defense has turned things around in recent weeks. And Jake Hansen has been one of the key reasons why. His seven forced fumbles lead the FBS, two ahead of Ohio State standout defensive end Chase Young, and the Buckeyes and Illini have both played the same number of games (eight).
BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
COACH TEAM
1. P.J. Fleck Minnesota
2. Ryan Day Ohio State
3. Tom Allen Indiana
4. James Franklin Penn State
5 Paul Chryst Wisconsin
Joe’s take: P.J. Fleck continues to lobby hard to get ESPN’s “College GameDay” to visit the Twin Cities for the Gophers’ Nov. 9 game against Penn State. There’s only one problem — and it’s a big one — as there’s a certain game in Tuscaloosa between No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama set for that same weekend. Regardless, what Fleck is doing in Minneapolis is remarkable. He has quickly become a legitimate National Coach of the Year candidate.
BIG TEN BOWL OUTLOOK
BOWL TEAM
Playoff | Ohio State
Rose | Penn State
Citrus | Minnesota
Outback | Wisconsin
Gator | Michigan
Holiday | Iowa
Armed Forces | Indiana
Music City | Michigan State
Pinstripe | Nebraska
Redbox | Illinois
Quick Lane —
Joe’s take: ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has Illinois projected to go to the Armed Forces Bowl, while fellow ESPN writer Kyle Bonagura has the Illini in the Redbox Bowl. Sports Illustrated’s projections put Illinois in the Quick Lane Bowl. Two weeks ago, a bowl seemed crazy for the Illini. Now, it seems likely to happen.