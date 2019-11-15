CHAMPAIGN — Dre Brown committed to the Illinois football program on March 7, 2014.
Reggie Corbin committed to the Illini a little more than two months later on May 27, 2014.
“On my first visit, he was here,” Corbin said of Brown. “He introduced himself and was like, ‘I’m committed here. I want you to come here and help me run the ball in the future.’ It worked.”
Both were just about to wrap up their junior year of high school at the time. More than five years later, the two Illini running backs are about to wrap up their college careers.
With their first-ever bowl game a little more than a month, nonetheless.
The Illini (6-4, 4-3) clinched the program’s first bowl berth since 2014 with their heart-stopping 37-34 win last Saturday at Michigan State.
“This is the reason why I stayed through all the injuries and the coaching changes,” Brown said. “I’m just a testament of that.”
Preach on.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” said Brown, a senior who missed his first two seasons at Illinois because of two knee injuries and could still petition the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility in 2020 if he wanted it. “I feel like we’re a junior- and senior-led team now. We’re not young anymore.”
No, no they aren’t. Brown is 22 years old and married. Corbin, a fifth-year senior, is 23. Both signed with Illinois in the Class of 2015 under former coach Tim Beckman, then spent their first season in 2015 with interim coach Bill Cubit in charge.
Neither had carried the ball with Illinois until Lovie Smith was hired in March 2016. Now, neither can go a game for the surging Illini without having significant carries.
The two leading rushers this season for Illinois have a combined 1,067 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Corbin leads the way with 606 yards on 116 carries and six TDs, using his quick feet and change of direction to flummox defenses.
Corbin sits 12th in school history with 2,292 yards, needing just 248 yards to surpass Rashard Mendenhall and crack the top 10.
Brown, meanwhile, has a career-best 461 yards on 83 carries and four TDs in 2019.
“I’m not going to try and be like Dre,” Corbin said. “We just need to make sure we all play our own game and don’t try to be like each other. That’s how this all works.”
It’s a vision Brown and Corbin both believed in when they were teenagers.
“Coach Beckman was huge because his whole recruiting deal was phenomenal,” Corbin said. “It was all family-oriented, and that’s what I wanted.”
Now, they’re two young men whose ties at Illinois will be inextricably linked, both in the bad times and the good times they’re presently enjoying.
“People ask me about my stats not being the same as last year, but I’d rather take this over that,” said Corbin, who rushed for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. “We’re winning. That’s what I came back for.”