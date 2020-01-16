Coaching salaries about to rise for Illinois football
After the most successful year of the Lovie Smith era, Illinois gave contract extensions and raises to all of its assistant football coaches. The new deals are expected to be approved at Thursday’s UI Board of Trustees meeting. Here’s what the assistants will be paid:
Rod Smith
Offensive coordinator
2019 salary: $700,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2023
New salary: Smith just wrapped up his second season at Illinois and is set to make $750,000 for the 2020 season, with increases in place to $800,000 for 2021 and $850,000 for 2022.
Gill Byrd
Passing game coordinator/safeties coach
2019 salary: $300,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2022
New salary: Byrd, who just finished his second season with the Illini, is slated to earn $445,000 for the 2020 season and get a bump to $550,000 in 2021.
Bob Ligashesky
Special teams coordinator
2019 salary: $331,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2022
New salary: Ligashesky, one of two mainstays from Lovie Smith’s first staff in 2016, is set to earn $380,000 in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Mike Bellamy
Running backs coach
2019 salary: $250,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2022
New salary: The former Illini wideout completed his first season on Smith’s staff in 2019 and is set to earn $315,000 for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Andrew Hayes-Stokers
Wide receivers coach
2019 salary: $335,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2022
New salary: Like Ligashesky, Hayes-Stoker has been at Illinois since 2016 and will earn $375,000 in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Keynodo Hudson
Cornerbacks coach
2019 salary: $250,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2022
New salary: Hudson, who arrived at Illinois prior to the 2019 season from Florida Atlantic, is set to get a raise to $375,000 in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Bob McClain
Offensive line coach
2019 salary: $310,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2022
New salary: McClain just finished his first season with the Illini and is slated to earn $380,000 in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Cory Patterson
Tight ends coach
2019 salary: $275,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2022
New salary: The St. Louis native completed his second season with the Illini and is set to earn $315,000 in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Miles Smith
Linebackers coach
2019 salary: $220,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2022
New salary: Lovie Smith’s son just finished his first season coaching the linebackers and is in line to earn $315,000 for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Lou Hernandez
Strength and conditioning coach
2019 salary: $306,000
Contract expires: Jan. 31, 2022
New salary: Hernandez is set to see a raise to $400,000 per seasons in 2020 and 2021 after just wrapping up his first season under Lovie Smith.
