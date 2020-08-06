CHAMPAIGN — Right now, in this ever-changing world amid the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois football is planning on having fans in attendance at Memorial Stadium for the 2020 college football season.
That season is set to kick off for the Illini on Sept. 3, with defending Big Ten champion Ohio State visiting Champaign for a Thursday-night game that marks the first of a 10-game, conference-only schedule, which was unveiled Wednesday.
Final details on what the gameday experience will be like for Illini fans are still to come, per sports information director Kent Brown, but the fact that Illinois is making plans that include fans is different compared with some of its Big Ten counterparts.
The state of Ohio announced Monday fans are prohibited at Ohio Stadium to root on the Buckeyes at the moment. Maryland announced Wednesday morning it would begin its season with no fans in attendance at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Rutgers announced last month, per New Jersey state guidelines for the ongoing pandemic, that only 500 people will be allowed at SHI Stadium on gameday.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have set forth guidelines that allow 20 percent occupancy at sports venues. For Memorial Stadium, which seats 60,670, that means 12,134 fans could attend games this season.
Fans that don’t go to an Illinois football game will be able to listen to the games on the Fighting Illini Sports Network, which includes WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5 FM, or watch on TV. No game times or which TV networks will broadcast the game were announced Wednesday by the Big Ten.
“We expect we’ll have somewhere between 10,000 and 12,000 people in the building,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman reiterated Wednesday morning in an appearance on BTN. “We’ll work very actively to make sure that we provide the safest environment possible for our fans. We want them to continue to come out and enjoy Illinois football and be able to do so with confidence that their health is being looked out for by our staff and the plans we put in place.”
Season tickets for the 2020 Illinois football season have sold out, according to the DIA. A limited number of single-game tickets will be available exclusively to I FUND members starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 17. Any remaining tickets will be available to the general public the next day at the same time. All single-game tickets will be sold online only at FightingIllini.com.
Former Illinois Quarterback Club President Todd Lindsey remains on the fence about whether he’ll try to buy tickets. That was his stance before Illinois released its plan to have a limited number of fans at Memorial Stadium and remained his viewpoint Wednesday with the 2020 schedule now finalized.
“I want to go, but I don’t know that things are settled enough where I’d be comfortable doing that,” said Lindsey, a season-ticket holder since the late 1990s. “Now, that first game looks pretty cool. Thursday night. Primetime. Ohio State. But I’m going to take it kind of day by day with this thing.”
Lindsey doesn’t have concerns with Illinois’ basic plan for having fans at Memorial Stadium. Once fans are actually in the stadium, though, is where Lindsey questions the situation.
“It makes total sense with the guidelines and the distancing,” he said. “If they’ve got us spaced out — they say, you and your group can sit here but the next group has to be 6-10 feet away — I don’t know how they’re going to stop people from moving around once they get inside the stadium. Are they going to have ushers or other people actively monitoring that situation?”
Lindsey is looking for assurances that social distancing will mean social distancing. The 54-year-old Urbana resident said he’s taking the pandemic seriously for his health and the health of others, but if he can be convinced that the university is following through on the guidelines, he’ll be back at Memorial Stadium this fall.
That uncertainty, though, didn’t dampen Lindsey’s enthusiasm for Wednesday’s schedule reveal.
“Having that come out (Wednesday) morning is more of a sense of normalcy that everybody wants,” he said. “I can get out my calendar book and add in the actual games that are supposed to be played. That was kind of fun to sit there and do that and look at September and look at October that, assuming things don’t get worse, we’ll have a schedule we can watch.”