CHAMPAIGN — The football mounted on the west wall of what is now the old Illinois football team room at Memorial Stadium isn’t just for decoration.
The sign the ball is connected to — which features some truly active verbs like strip, punch and yank — served as a reminder about how serious Illini coach Lovie Smith values takeaways. Forcing turnovers has been a focal point of Smith’s defense at every stop. That didn’t change when he got the Illinois job in March 2016. It simply took a little time for redshirt junior linebacker Jake Hansen to appreciate the true value of taking the ball away from his opponents.
Hansen is now the poster boy for Illinois’ opportunistic defensive style, as the Illini (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday at Purdue (2-5, 1-3).
The Tarpon Springs, Fla., native leads the nation in forced fumbles (seven) and fumble recoveries (three). Hansen’s forced three more than his next-closest competitor and is tied for number of recoveries, and he earned both Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Illini’s 24-23 upset of No. 6 Wisconsin.
“I think in order to have an opportunity to do that you have to believe it first,” Smith said of Hansen’s penchant for takeaways this season. “You have to buy into taking the ball away. First, you have to buy into you can’t wait for a turnover. We talk about running to the football. You’ve got to get there to first have an opportunity.
“You know what type of effort you’re going to get from him always. If you’re also a guy that makes plays, people will take notice. He’s a captain. He’s checking off every box. We’ll need him to continue to act like a captain and continue to play like one of our best players and continue to play like one of the best players around.”
A pair of forced fumbles — giving Hansen seven in seven games — topped Hansen’s stat chart against the Badgers. He strip sacked Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan in the second quarter and punched the ball out of running back Jonathan Taylor’s hands for a crucial takeaway in the fourth quarter.
It’s all part of an increased focus on Hansen’s part to get the ball out this season.
“I didn’t understand how important it actually it is until you start getting them,” Hansen said. “It’s the biggest type of play you can make on defense. That’s the way you can impact the game the most.”
Hansen said he wasn’t known for forcing fumbles at East Lake High School. He was more a sure tackler — something he obviously inherited from his dad, Shad, who’s still BYU’s all-time leader.
Hansen doesn’t downplay the importance of wrapping up an opposing offensive player. Tackling is still important, but he said his focus shifted heading into this season to higher impact plays like forced fumbles, sacks and interceptions.
“Big plays are what really change games rather than a basic tackle,” he said.
So Hansen started looking at game film differently. Figuring out which players were susceptible to being separated from the ball.
“I’ll do a lot of film study on my own,” Hansen said. “I think every good player does, so I wouldn’t say that makes me any different. The coaches also do a great job of giving us scouting reports and things to look for each week.
“If a running back has been known to fumble, I try to find the plays of where they fumbled and how they’ve struggled with ball security and things like that. I wouldn’t say that’s a huge knock against Jonathan Taylor, but that’s one of the things that have come up with him. A lot of players are a little bit loose with the ball. A lot of great running backs are. If you’re able to take advantage of that, it can give you a bigger opportunity.”
Hansen knows he has to pick his opportunities, too. Rushing the passer any down or just on standard first- and second-down plays? Strip, punch and yank away on the ball. Third-and-short? Goal line situations? A basic tackle will do.
“It comes with some risk, but I think the reward of it most of the time outweighs the risk,” Hansen said of going after the ball with more regularity. “Any time you’re celebrating and the team is walking off with their head down, you’re able to change momentum. That’s also why a turnover is so important because it completely changes the momentum right away, no matter what.”