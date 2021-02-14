CHARLESTON — It takes more than a 1-11 debut season and a global pandemic to temper Adam Cushing’s enthusiasm about Eastern Illinois football.
Entering his delayed second year as head coach, Cushing considers the Panthers’ possibilities. And gets excited.
He brings back a young team, with 85 percent not with the program in 2018.
“We’ve flipped it and said, ‘This gives us even more time,’” Cushing said. “We’ve got a ton of true freshmen who are going to play this spring for us. They’re going to start for us.”
The freshmen were able to participate in the extended fall ball, getting acclimated to the college game.
Starting with a 1 p.m. kickoff on Feb. 21 at UT Martin, the plays count.
How are the games going to look? Cushing saw some examples during the just-completed FBS season.
“Tackling was a huge deal,” Cushing said. “It was an offensive fall because tackling is hard to do when you come back and you’ve got four to six weeks of notice and only got three weeks of practice to get ready a game. Tackling opportunities are rare as it is. Nobody had tackled since the prior fall.”
This winter and spring, the teams that protect the football and are able to tackle better will be out front.
“The weather is going to become a factor with protecting the football and taking it away,” Cushing said.
The teams that count on passing will have issues. Especially in the East and Midwest.
“A team that relies solely on speed and space,” Cushing said, “some of that speed will get negated by the snow that’s on the ground in a few of these games.”
Making progressCushing is trying to build the program’s culture.
“It’s not an overnight thing,” he said. “When you talk big picture from a team program perspective, you don’t just walk in and the culture shifts in the direction that you want.”
The players are connecting with each other and with the coaching staff.
Cushing said the Panthers will be ready to go. It will have been more than 400 days since they last played a game.
“We looked at is an incredible advantage for a young football team to truly bond, to play for each other,” Cushing said.
Practicing patienceFortunately, Cushing and his program have a supportive boss.
Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael, a former Illini basketball standout, has been “incredible,” Cushing said.
“He sees the big picture,” Cushing said. “He understands it. He’s worked tirelessly to get the athletic department going. COVID has created a number of unique challenges.”
Eastern Illinois is using the SHIELD test that was developed at Illinois.
“We are looking at it as a huge advantage,” Cushing said. “It keeps our bubble as safe and healthy as humanly possible.”
The Panthers are able to get tested multiple times each week.
Cushing has found other advantages during his time at EIU after arriving in Charleston from working as Northwestern’s offensive line coach for 10 seasons. Like the program’s rich tradition of producing top players and coaches.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who just worked the Super Bowl as a CBS broadcaster, is an alum. So is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
When the program had to take an on-field break because of COVID-19, Cushing and his team reconnected with some of the program greats.
Former quarterback Sean Payton, who just finished his 14th season as the Saints’ coach, did a Zoom with the team. Garoppolo and legendary coach Mike Shanahan did, too.
“The amount of guys who have wanted to pour back into the young men has been incredible,” Cushing said. “All these guys want to be involved.”
Eastern Illinois’ seven-game schedule this spring includes four at home. The Panthers host Southeast Missouri State on Feb. 28 at O’Brien Stadium in their home opener.
Eastern Illinois missed a big payday when it couldn’t play at Kentucky in the fall.
“That’s a great opportunity for our young men,” Cushing said, “and I know they were excited about it.”
EIU’s final regular-season game is April 11. The FCS national championship game is set for May 15. Roughly 3 1/2 months later, the Panthers are set to open the 2021 fall season on Sept. 4 at South Carolina.
Down the road, the Panthers are scheduled to play at Illinois in 2024.
The 2021 fall season will be played as scheduled. The goal, Cushing said, is a return to normalcy. As soon as possible, with player safety the primary concern, he said.
“This has been taxing on everybody, from a COVID perspective, mentally and physically,” Cushing said. “I think about student-athlete experience every single day and how can we make it better.”