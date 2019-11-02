CHAMPAIGN — It was Senior Day at the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon Friday.
Nine of the departing players attended the event at Champaign’s Holiday Inn: running backs Dre Brown and Reggie Corbin, tight ends Caleb Reams and Bobby Walker, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon, defensive linemen Kenyon Jackson and Tymir Oliver, linebacker Dele Harding and safety Stanley Green.
Each player introduced himself to the crowd of 175.
“I just want to say thank you to you guys,” Corbin said. “I’ve been here since (Lovie Smith’s) first day and even before then. It’s been the best five years of my life. I’m sad that it’s coming to an end. We plan on going out strong and making it the best we can.”
★ ★ ★
Each player was asked a random question. Brown, who is second on the team in rushing, went first.
Who would he most like to sit next to on a 10-hour flight?
“Probably Will Smith,” Brown said. “He’s a super entertainer. He has really good work ethic.
“And my wife (Lindsay).”
What was Corbin’s favorite memory at a football game?
“Last year, Dre Brown came in. He was the guy that recruited me here,” Corbin said. “His second time getting the ball I asked him, ‘Are you good?’ He said, ‘I’ve got it.’ I said, ‘Look, you’re about to score.’ He took off and ran (and scored). It was the craziest celebration I have ever seen.”
Reams was asked: If you could eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?
“Honestly,” he said, “my mom’s lasagna.”
Petitbon was asked: What what prepared you the most for his time at Illinois?
“The support from my family,” he said. “Growing up, we were really big into football. The whole family played football. My grandfather, my dad, they’ll all been there before.”
For Jackson, what did he learn from his high school coach that helped him in college?
“Mental toughness,” he said.
Oliver was asked his dream job and naturally said playing in the NFL. He even has a team in mind.
“Hopefully, for the Philadelphia Eagles,” the Philly native said.
What was Green’s favorite memory from a game?
“Wisconsin,” he said. “Seeing the fans storm the field, the emotion on the sideline, watching that last kick.”
Walker was asked to reveal an unknown fact about himself.
“I’m a pretty big movie guy,” he said. “I can probably quote almost any movie you can throw out there. Caleb (Reams) is my roommate and he knows he can’t watch a couple movies with me because I’ll quote them word for word.”
★ ★ ★
The outlook for Illinois football has changed since the last time Smith talked to the Club. He was there before the Oct. 19 win against Wisconsin. The Illini followed the upset with a victory at Purdue last Saturday.
“We’re excited about what we’ve done,” Smith said, “but the excitement grows for Rutgers coming into town.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman spoke about the seniors at the luncheon.“I’m proud of them,” the former Illini tight end said. “Of who they are. Of the way they represented us. And how grateful I am for the leadership they’ve provided to this program.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better group. I couldn’t be more excited for them for the success we’re starting to realize.”
Whitmn also talked about the fundraising effort for injured defensive end Bobby Roundtree, who is recovering from severe spinal trauma.
“Bobby, of course, is never far from our hearts,” Whitman said. “Just an unbelievable young man.
“We talk all the time about family. We talk all the time about loyalty. And we talk all the time about what it means to be a part of this community. And we’ve got one of our own that needs our help.”
★ ★ ★
Georgina and Ronan Hayes, parents of Illini punter Blake Hayes, will be at Saturday’s Illinois-Rutgers game. It will be their fourth game in a row. They also saw the Illini play Michigan, Wisconsin and Purdue.
They are making the long trip back to Australia on Monday.
Blake Hayes is having a successful junior season. He is currently second in the Big Ten and 17th nationally in punting average with 45 yards per attempt. Only Michigan’s Will Hart is better in the conference at 45.6. Hart has punted 15 fewer times than Hayes’ 50.
The Illini followed their usual routine Friday night. That meant dinner at the Champaign Country Club, then off to team headquarters at Champaign’s Hyatt Place.Rutgers interim head coach Nunzio Campanile is impressed with Illinois.
“I think they play really hard,” he said. “I think that it’s evident in all three phases that they are playing with great effort. Even just a couple weeks ago, people were saying, ‘Oh, there really hasn’t been any growth.’
“Obviously you go out and beat Wisconsin. The truth is, it’s hard to win games in this league. They have got really good speed. They have got talent.”Rutgers worked out at home Friday before departing for Champaign. The Scarlet Knights arrived in the afternoon and went directly to their headquarters at Champaign’s Holiday Inn. The team had dinner together and meetings.