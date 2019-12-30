SAN FRANCISCO — Illinois coach Lovie Smith and California coach Justin Wilcox did a shared media tour in the Bay Area earlier this month to promote the Redbox Bowl. It was a memorable day for Wilcox, who started studying Smith’s defense when he was a graduate assistant at Boise State from 2001-02 and when Smith was the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams.
“I probably bothered him I asked him so many questions, but it was really cool for me to be able to sit there and talk with him,” Wilcox said. “There’s just a lot of football out there. The best coaches get their players to play well. He’s done that for years and years and years. That’s what I look at. I truly appreciate watching a team that plays well and the players are trying to do what the coaches want them to.”
Smith was touched to hear about Wilcox’s praise. It was a full circle moment for the 61-year-old Illini coach, who said he had several coaches he watched and learned from early in his own career.
“That means an awful lot,” Smith said. “The game has meant so much to me and given me so much, so if there’s something I can pass on that some other younger coaches have gotten from how we play defense or how I coach in general, that’s a good thing. I just know what he’s done. He is younger than me, but he’s built a reputation pretty quick for outstanding, good, sound, fundamental football.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois seniors Dele Harding and Reggie Corbin are approaching Monday’s game against Cal — their last in an Illini uniform — a little differently. Harding said he’s trying to see it as any other game. The senior linebacker is going for the stoic approach.
Corbin? Well, the redshirt senior running back has other ideas.
“I’ll probably just let loose, to be really honest with you,” Corbin said. “I think (offensive coordinator Rod Smith) has given me the free rein to kind of run it how I feel. Whatever comes to me, I’m going to let loose and leave it all out there.”
★ ★ ★
That Illinois finally made a bowl game in the final season for both Corbin and Harding has resonated with the two veteran players. Even if being in San Francisco was still a little surreal.
“I’m still just trying to wrap my head around it, honestly,” Corbin said. “The fact we had a practice (Friday) in California is unreal.”
The struggle to get to California stands out to Harding. His first three seasons saw Illinois post a 9-27 combined record. The road to the Redbox Bowl was anything but easy. Particularly when you factor in the four-game losing streak this season that had the Illini, at the time, on the outside looking in at the bowl picture.
“When you go through things like that, it could go one of two ways,” Harding said. “You could just let it happen or fight against it. All the grind and fight that we had through that stretch just brought us together as brothers — leaning on each other each and every game. I’ve seen the team grow throughout the season.”
★ ★ ★
Cal should have the upper hand when it comes to attendance for Monday’s game given its Berkeley, Calif., campus is just 44 miles from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. That’s in comparison to the 2,156 miles Illinois traveled from Champaign. The Bears’ players at least think they’ll have the crowd advantage.
“We all love it,” Cal redshirt junior cornerback Camryn Bynum said. “We save money, obviously, on travel costs, so we get a lot more stuff and a lot more events we can do. On top that, we’ll have a lot more fans at the game.”
★ ★ ★
No surprise on Illinois’ Defensive Player of the Decade, which was announced Saturday with the team in California. Former Illini defensive end Whitney Mercilus was the clear winner after putting up a monster 2011 season. Mercilus finished his junior season with 22 1 / 2 tackles for loss (first in Big Ten, second in NCAA), 16 sacks (led Big Ten and NCAA) and nine forced fumbles (tops in the nation), and he parlayed that into becoming a first round NFL draft pick that following spring.
Four current players were named to the Illinois Defensive All-Decade team, including senior linebacker Dele Harding, senior safety Stanley Green Jr., inactive junior defensive end Bobby Roundtree and junior punter Blake Hayes. Hayes was also named the Special Teams Player of the Decade.
The rest of the Defensive All-Decade Team included lineman Corey Liuget and Dawuane Smoot, linebackers Martez Wilson and Jonathan Brown and defensive backs Tavon Wilson, Clayton Fejedelem and Terry Hawthorne.