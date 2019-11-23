IOWA CITY, IOWA — Illinois football looks for its third consecutive road conference win on Saturday against Iowa.
It’s been 18 years since the Illini had a similar Big Ten streak, with Ron Turner’s team beating Indiana, Purdue and Ohio State on its way to the 2001 league title.
“I think any time you do something you haven’t done in a while, it has to give you confidence,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “For us, winning four in a row? Yes. Winning a couple of Big Ten games on the road is hard to do. We’re taking a lot of steps in our program we haven’t in a while. It leads you to believe you can continue to do it.”
Smith sees improved confidence in games and during practice from his Illini.
“That’s what winning does,” Smith said. “You don’t see many doom and gloom faces right now. They’re all pretty happy.”Iowa has a six-game win streak against Illinois. The last time the teams played in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes won 45-16 in 2017.
“I try to wipe a lot of unpleasant things out,” Smith said. “But of course we remember going up there. It’s one of those traditional stadiums. It’s a tough place to play. We’ve been saying this each week.”
★ ★ ★
When schools in the Big Ten talk about building their program, Iowa and Wisconsin are frequently mentioned as role models.
“We’re trying to build our own program our way,” Smith said. “We want to be one of those teams that’s consistently competing for titles.”The Illini are hoping for the return of defensive end Oluwole Betiku Jr., who has missed three games with a leg injury. The Southern Cal transfer leads the Illini with eight sacks.
★ ★ ★
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz is the dean of Big Ten coaches. Actually, the dean of all FBS coaches. In his 21st season, the 64-year-old Ferentz is Iowa’s career wins leader and carries a 159-104 record with the Hawkeyes going into Saturday’s game.
“He’s one of the good guys out there,” Smith said. “You know how he’s going to run his program, with class and all of that.”
★ ★ ★
Unfortunately for the Illini, Ferentz was able to land one of the best players in the state of Illinois before the 2017 season. Former News-Gazette All-State defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa from Edwardsville is having a big season.
He leads the Hawkeyes with seven sacks.
“A great player, great family, great guy,” Smith said. “Everything I know about him, he checks off all the boxes.”
On Saturday, Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith will have to plan for Epenesa.
“He’s big, he’s long, he’s physical, he’s athletic,” Rod Smith said. “He caused havoc here (in Champaign) last year. Just an outstanding football player. You have to know where he is at all times. That’s the bottom line.”
★ ★ ★
The Illini travel party left late Friday afternoon for the short trip to Iowa, flying to Cedar Rapids.
The team went directly to its headquarters at the DoubleTree by Hilton. The Illini have a 30-minute bus trip Saturday morning to Kinnick Stadium.
★ ★ ★
Ferentz is impressed with Illinois.
“Right now they’re the hottest team on our side of the division or our side of the conference, playing with great momentum, four straight wins, and just playing really good football,” Ferentz said. “I think one of the first points we made to our football team was this is a totally new Illinois football team. Anything that we may remember from the past or seen on film from the past really, you can kind of discard at this point because they’re playing at a really different level right now.”
★ ★ ★
Ferentz credits Smith for the Illinois turnaround.
“I think it all just starts, you go back when Coach Smith got hired over there,” Ferentz said. “Lovie is a tremendous football coach, tremendous human being and a very accomplished coach. His resume speaks for itself and he’s had success a lot of different places.
“From my vantage point, outside looking in, he went there with a plan four years ago and stuck with that plan. Their administration believed in the plan, they’ve stayed the course and you’re really starting to see it pay dividends for them right now.”
★ ★ ★
Ferentz is aware of Illinois’ ability to force turnovers. The team leads the nation in takeaways.
“The goal has got to be to play clean football on Saturday,” Ferentz said. “That’s the bottom line. That’s really a huge factor in any game we play typically. It was a big factor Saturday (against Minnesota). There was only one turnover differential but it made a big difference, so we have to try to be as clean as we can knowing this is a very opportunistic, aggressive type of defense.”
★ ★ ★
The Hawkeyes had a Friday morning workout at home before a 25-minute bus ride from Iowa City to Cedar Rapids.
The team spent the night at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center on the Kirkwood Community College campus.