WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No need for Lovie Smith to remind his Illinois football team what happened the last time it met Purdue: a 46-7 loss. At Memorial Stadium. For homecoming.
“We were embarrassed by Purdue,” Smith said. “They played well. We didn’t. So you get a chance, hopefully, to redeem yourself as much as anything.”
Smith will mention the loss. Just like he pointed out the Illini were 31-point underdogs last week before the Illini upset then-No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 for Smith’s biggest win in his three-plus seasons in charge at Illinois.
“Putting it mildly, they kind of gave it to us,” Smith said of Purdue, which has won three straight in the series. “You use everything. But I don’t think you really need a lot. Most people assume you’ve got to really motivate the guys to want to do well, to beat a team. We’re playing for the Cannon this week. We’ve got a little bit of history.”
With receiver Trevon Sidney out for the season after surgery on a lower leg injury and leading receiver Ricky Smalling uncertain for the Purdue game, the Illini continue to count on Valparaiso transfer Donny Navarro. He put the Illini on the scoreboard against Wisconsin with a 48-yard touchdown catch.
For the season, the Neuqua Valley product has eight catches for 109 yards.
“Donny’s had to earn it the hard way, coming in without a scholarship and just making people take notice,” Smith said. “If you continue to do things right, you’ll get an opportunity. When you get your opportunity, you have to step up to the plate and perform. And that’s exactly what he did.”
Offensive coordinator Rod Smith has been impressed with Navarro since he first stepped on campus.
“I would venture to say he was one of the top four guys last year at times,” he said. “He’s been solid for us. He’s not the fastest. He’s not the biggest. But he’s one of the steadiest.”Purdue’s offense presents a different challenge than run-first Wisconsin.
“I don’t think they get off the bus running the football,” Lovie Smith said. “They get off passing it. That’s how they’ve been. We know them. They know us.”The last road trip did not go well for the Illini, who lost 40-17 at Minnesota on Oct. 5.
“That doesn’t have anything to do with this week,” Smith said. “We have a routine we go through. We’re consistent with what we do.”Part of the job for the Illinois coaches this week was to turn the players’ attention to Purdue.
“This weekend’s going to be a tremendous challenge,” Rod Smith said. “This team is a lot better than people think. I know their record is down a little bit, compared to what they’ve been in the past. But when you watch film on them, they do a really good job.”All bus trips east usually mean one thing for the Illini: stopping for a meal at The Beef House in Covington, Ind. That was part of the itinerary Friday.
The Illini travel party left Friday afternoon for the 93-mile drive to West Lafayette, Ind.
The Illini spent Friday night at the Four Points by Sheraton, meaning a quick two-mile drive on Saturday morning to Ross-Ade Stadium.Of course, third-year Purdue coach Jeff Brohm isn’t happy with the 2-5 start. Two more losses and the team will miss a chance for a third consecutive bowl game.
Purdue enters Saturday’s game as a 9 1 / 2-point favorite according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 26-20 loss at Iowa. Three of their five losses have been by a touchdown or less.
“I think this is a big week for us,” Brohm said. “We’re always disappointed when we lose. There’s a lot to learn from the last game, which I think we will.”
The Boilermakers will again play without star receiver Rondale Moore, who will miss his fourth consecutive game.
At his Monday press conference, the first question to Brohm was about Moore. At the time, the coach called him doubtful. He ruled him out on Thursday.
Without Moore, who some considered a Heisman candidate going into the season, the Boilermakers have relied on freshman receiver David Bell. He leads the team with 39 catches for 635 yards and four scores. He has three 100-yard games his rookie year, including 197 against Iowa.
“He definitely makes the catch,” Brohm said. “He definitely runs the route and gets open, and when he’s guarded tight, he still makes the catch. And I think that’s what separates him from the others sometimes is his ability to consistently make a catch, even when he’s not wide open.”Brohm was part of Ron Zook’s Illinois staff from 2010-11, serving as offensive coordinator in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl after Paul Petrino’s departure.
Brohm, who is 2-0 against Illinois as the Purdue coach, likes what he sees from his former team.
“This team, in my opinion, is vastly improved from the previous years,” Brohm said. “I think they have done a great job with the youth that they have played with the last couple years. They went a different route and added a lot of transfers. The sack leader on the team is a grad transfer from USC (Oluwole Betiku Jr.). One of the best linebackers is a transfer from Washington (Milo Eifler), and they have a few more on defense.
“On offense, their starting quarterback, their leading receiver and (one) starting offensive lineman are all grad transfers, so they have added some experience with their youth, and it’s made them a better football team.”
The win against Wisconsin helps the Illini going forward, Brohm said.
“They are playing confident,” he said.On Friday, Purdue’s football team ate dinner in the Ross-Ade Stadium press box. The Boilermakers then went to their headquarters at the Holiday Inn Lafayette-City Centre, where they had meetings.