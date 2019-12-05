CHAMPAIGN — Reggie Corbin didn’t match his breakout 2018 season this fall. No back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. Fewer big plays broken. Still valuable to the Illinois offense.
Corbin was recognized for his 2019 efforts Wednesday when he earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors by both the conference media and coaches. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound redshirt senior running back rushed for 634 yards and six touchdowns on 129 carries this season.
One of the offensive lineman paving the way for Corbin was also honored Wednesday. Junior offensive tackle Alex Palczewski was named Third Team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches for his first postseason honor. The 6-6, 300-pound tackle was graded as the No. 4 run blocking offensive tackle in the Big Ten and No. 35 overall tackle in the nation by Pro Football Focus.
Three other Illini earned honorable mention status Wednesday. Offensive linemen Kendrick Green and Doug Kramer Jr. were selected by the Big Ten coaches and media, while Palczewski and wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe were both picks by the conference media members.The rest of the Big Ten individual awards were also announced Wednesday after defensive players were highlighted on Tuesday.
Ohio State’s Justin Fields was named the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. Purdue had another winner after two Tuesday when Brycen Hopkins earned Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors.
Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman was named Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor earned Big Ten Running Back of the Year honors and Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs was the Offensive Lineman of the Year.