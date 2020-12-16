A roundup of how former Illini and area football standouts fared during the 14th week of the NFL season, courtesy sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr.
➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman made his seventh consecutive start at left guard during the Chiefs’ 33-27 victory Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami. He played all 62 offensive snaps for Kansas City, which extended its NFL-best win streak to eight straight games.
Next up: Kansas City (12-1) travels to New Orleans to play the Saints (10-3) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played a total of 34 snaps — including 27 on special teams — but did not record a tackle in Miami’s 33-27 home loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Next up: Miami (8-5) is set to host New England (6-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints: The cornerback returned from injured reserve and played 21 special team snaps for the Saints in their 24-21 loss at the Eagles on Sunday.
Next up: New Orleans (10-3) hosts Kansas City (12-1) in a marquee showdown at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins: The offensive lineman, who started his 13th straight game at center, played all 83 offensive snaps for the host Dolphins in a 33-27 loss to the Chiefs.
Next up: Miami (8-5) — currently in a wild-card spot in the AFC playoff picture — hosts New England (6-7) for an AFC East showdown at noon on Sunday.
➜ Corey Liuget (former Illini), Texans: The defensive tackle played a total of 22 snaps — 16 on defense and six on special teams — but did not record any stats in Houston’s 36-7 loss to the Bears in Chicago.
Next up: Struggling Houston (4-9) looks to end a two-game losing streak when it plays the Colts (9-4) at noon on Sunday in Indianapolis.
➜ Justin March (Danville), Cowboys: The linebacker posted a special teams tackle while playing 14 snaps for Dallas in a 30-7 road win Sunday against the Bengals.
Next up: Dallas (4-9) hosts the 49ers (5-8) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Jets: The kicker was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Monday after he was released by the Jaguars last week.
Next up: The Jets (0-13) play a second straight week on the West Coast with a 3:05 p.m. game on Sunday against the Rams (9-4) in Los Angeles.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The starting linebacker played 37 snaps on defense and registered a quarterback hit in a 36-7 road loss by Houston against the Bears.
Next up: Houston (4-9) seeks a bounceback performance in a noon game on Sunday against the Colts (9-4) in Indianapolis.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills: The linebacker is on injured reserve and sat out of Buffalo’s 26-15 home win against the Steelers on Sunday night.
Next up: Buffalo (10-3) can clinch its first AFC East title since 1995 with a win this week as the Bills play the Broncos (5-8) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Denver.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals: The wide receiver recovered a fumble on special teams and played a total of 18 snaps (five on offense, 13 on special teams) during a 26-7 road loss against the Giants on Sunday.
Next up: Arizona (7-6) hosts Philadelphia (4-8-1) at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end started a second consecutive game, posted two tackles and forced a fumble while playing 42 snaps in Jacksonville’s 31-10 home loss Sunday to the Titans.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-12) travels to Baltimore to play the Ravens (8-5) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver was inactive and did not play for the Cowboys, who won 30-7 on the road against the Bengals on Sunday.
Next up: Dallas (4-9) hosts the 49ers (5-8) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens: The defensive end had a tackle and one pass defended in Baltimore’s thrilling 47-42 victory on Monday night against the Browns in Cleveland.
Next up: Baltimore (8-5) hosts Jacksonville (1-12) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts: The safety played 23 total snaps — nine on defense and 14 on special teams — and posted three tackles in a 44-27 victory against the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Next up: Indianapolis (9-4) plays host to Houston (4-9) at noon on Sunday.