What would Illini past say to Illini present about the football program’s first bowl trip in five years? Editor Jeff D’Alessio tracked down 70 famous formers, whose words of wisdom we’ll feature leading up to Monday’s Redbox Bowl showdown with Cal.
MUHAMMAD ABDULLAH
Four-year starter, part of ’01 Big Ten title team
“We too often look to the next year, possibilities at the next level and other endeavors. Stay in the moment and enjoy the game and experience.”
BRAD HOPKINS
First-round pick in ‘93 NFL Draft, two-time Pro Bowler
“Bowl games are the reward for the months of hard work, before and during the season. Approach every practice and the game like it’s your last because for that team and its players, it really is the last time you will ever play together again. Make a memory.”
TIM SIMPSON
’91 All-American guard started school-record 48 games
“There will be many things and people tugging for your time, so you need to choose wisely. Enjoy the experience, but always remember who and what you are representing — mom or dad, Champaign-Urbana and the thousands of others who have worn the orange and blue either via uniform in the trenches or a sweatshirt in the stands.
“Celebrate after the clock hits 0:00.”
SCOTT KEHOE
Started every game on Mike White’s ’85, ’86 teams
“Seniors, go out winners. Underclassmen, use your extra practice time to get better. Also, stay away from the Playboy Mansion as it brought bad luck during the 1984 Rose Bowl game. Good luck, men. Beat Cal.”
TY DOUTHARD
At UI, only Howard Griffith, Red Grange scored more TDs
“To the outgoing seniors, this bowl game is your reward for believing, leading and staying the course in getting us back to winning. To all returning Illini, enjoy the bowl experience, be smart, take it all in and savor the moment. This is why you chose to be a Fighting Illini.”
MARQUES SULLIVAN
Started 45 games at tackle (1997-2001)
“Never forget the way you felt when everyone was against you. Keep that feeling. Keep that chip on your shoulder. Do that, and you’ll be successful in this upcoming game and next season.”
MATT MADDOX
Lineman played two years for Ron Turner, two for Ron Zook
“Take advantage of the chance to play in a bowl game, because they aren’t a guarantee. Four years as a starter at Illinois and I never made one.”
JEFF ALLEN
Kansas City Chiefs’ second-round draft pick in 2012
“I’m extremely proud of the grit you’ve shown. I know there are some games that you wish you had back, but you should be proud regardless.
“Every game, you competed. Use this season and bowl game to continue to build this program and take it to places it hasn’t been in a while. Thank you to the seniors for sticking it through until the end.”