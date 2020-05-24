BIG TEN WEST CAPSULES
ILLINOIS
From beat writer Bob Asmussen, The News-Gazette
1. Will Illinois contend for the Big Ten West title?
Not according to the experts. Minnesota and Wisconsin are considered the teams to beat in the West, followed by Iowa. Illinois is toward the bottom with Northwestern.
The schedule is a mixed bag for Illinois, which plays the best team in the conference (Ohio State) at home. Illinois hasn’t won a home game against Ohio State since 1991.
The other crossover games for the Illini are on the road, at Rutgers and Indiana. In the division, Illinois hosts Purdue, Minnesota and Iowa and travels to Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern.
The best team at Illinois during the last 20 years, the 2008 Rose Bowl qualifier, gained a boost of early confidence and carried it throughout the season.
Can it happen again? We will see.
2. Who is the most important player on offense?
Even with Brandon Peters and Josh Imatorbhebhe, the unit won’t run well without solid work from the offensive line.
The guy that keeps it together is center Doug Kramer.
Hurt late in the season, Kramer was missed in the bowl game. Kramer is crucial not only for his physical ability, but also his leadership. He was not a highly-touted recruit when he signed with Bill Cubit in early 2016, but he was on my first-team All-Big Ten ballot after 2019 and I suspect he will be again after this season.
3. Which newcomer will have the biggest impact?
Safety TreSean Smith can fill a void in the secondary.
The Louisville transfer sat out the 2019 season after getting indefinitely suspended by first-year coach Scott Satterfield last August.
When he played, Smith was productive. A second chance in Champaign might be just what he needs.
IOWA
From beat writer John Bohnenkamp, HawkeyeMaven
1. Nate Stanley has moved on to the NFL. How do you see the quarterback position shaking out?
The cancellation of spring practice could make a big difference. Spencer Petras, Stanley’s backup last season, was No. 1 on the depth chart heading into spring camp, with Alex Padilla at No. 2.
They would have gotten a majority of the snaps in the spring. True freshman Deuce Hogan will join the team whenever summer workouts start. Petras should start the season at No. 1, with Padilla and Hogan battling for the backup spot.
2. I listed Ihmir Smith-Marsette as one of my 100 Heisman candidates. What are your expectations for him this upcoming season? Is he the most important player on the Iowa offense?
Smith-Marsette leads a talented and deep group of wide receivers.
Brandon Smith has plenty of experience, and Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini grew into their roles last season. Smith-Marsette can do everything, and he showed that in the Holiday Bowl. His experience, as well as the others, makes a big difference in this offense.
3. How much longer do you think Kirk Ferentz will coach? And what is the plan for after him?
Ferentz is there as long as he wants to be. He doesn’t seem to be slowing down, and he seems to be enjoying himself.
The plan after will be interesting.
His son, Brian, is offensive coordinator, and figures to be among the favorites to take over. But I don’t see that being a decision that needs to be made soon.
MINNESOTA
From beat writer Andy Greder, St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press
1. What does P.J. Fleck have to do for an encore? Has he reached Prince-level celebrity in the Twin Cities just yet?
While the Gophers posted their best season in modern history — 11-2 record and upsets of Penn State and Auburn in the Outback Bowl — Minnesota lost to its biggest rivals (Iowa and Wisconsin) and came up just short of a division title. So, those are the goals: beat the neighbors and win the West.
Even with those achievements, Prince will rest in power over every other Minnesota celebrity.
2. What are expectations for Tanner Morgan?
Morgan put up unprecedented numbers last season — more than 3,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns — to set the bar really high for his redshirt junior season.
But the second-team All-Big Ten quarterback should be able to match that output again; it would keep him in the Heisman Trophy conversation and boost his rising NFL draft status.
3. How will the Gophers fill the void left by Tyler Johnson?
This is the biggest question for Minnesota next season.
They have Big Ten receiver of the year Rashod Bateman to be the bellcow, but they can’t afford to let him receive double coverage on all passing downs.
Minnesota will ask for Chris Autman-Bell and Demetrius Douglas, who each had massive plays to pull out nonconference wins last season, to increase their production. They also need to involve tight ends more to spread the workload.
NEBRASKA
From beat writer Parker Gabriel, Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star
1. What are your expectations for Adrian Martinez?
Adrian Martinez had a promising freshman season for Nebraska and then fell short of massive expectations in 2019.
In both of his years as NU’s starting quarterback, he’s missed time due to injury, in large part because he’s been asked to carry a heavy workload in the run game.
Martinez is a serious talent, works hard and has leadership qualities, so it befuddled Nebraska coaches last year as to why he struggled. The bottom line is he must make good decisions — last year’s 10-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio won’t cut it and he’s turned the ball over 27 times in 21 career starts — and he must improve his accuracy.
One wildcard: Some think a talented set of newcomers and development among the returning skill position players will lead to a much more dangerous supporting cast around Martinez.
2. It is Year 3 for Scott Frost. How do Nebraskans feel about him now?
The overwhelming majority of Nebraska fans are happy that Frost is the coach.
It’s also fair to say that, going into Year 3, fans want to see the annual win total continue on the upward trajectory.
Talent, of course, isn’t the only factor in wins and losses. The past two seasons have featured some sloppy play, lots of penalties and also flashes of what it could look like if Frost and company get it rolling.
If the headscratching stuff keeps decreasing and the flashes keep increasing, fans will be mostly happy.
3. What are the keys to Nebraska’s defense improving?
Stop the run. Plain and simple.
Nebraska gave up a Big Ten-worst 5.66 yards per carry in league play in 2019. NU registered 17 sacks in nine conference games in 2019 after just 11 in 2018, but that’s still not nearly enough.
Whether Nebraska can hold its own up front will go a long way toward determining its defensive fate in 2020.
NORTHWESTERN
From beat writer Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune
1. Was last year’s 3-9 finish a blip or a sign of trouble?
A blip, especially when you consider it was Pat Fitzgerald’s worst season in his 14 years. It did come with a payoff for the NU fans who have clamored for a new offensive coordinator.
Mick McCall is off to coach Iowa State running backs, replaced by Mike Bajakian, who has a varied resume that includes stints with the Bears, Central Michigan and Tennessee. He says his philosophy is to “figure out who the playmakers are and get the ball in their hands.”
2. How do you think the quarterback position will shake out?
NU has a comically crowded QB room, with Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey a godsend and the enormous favorite to start. Ramsey put up terrific numbers in 32 games as a Hoosier, improving his completion percentage each season from 65.4 to 66 to 68. He’s athletic and has terrific leadership qualities. Contrast that with the group of NU quarterbacks who were absolutely abysmal last season, the worst in the nation.
Hunter Johnson will push Ramsey if he bounces back from a trying season during which his mother was treated for breast cancer. Andrew Marty is NU’s Tim Tebow, a powerful, gutsy, run-first QB who ran through Illinois (111 yards) in the season finale. TJ Green, who beat out Johnson and Smith before suffering a season-ending foot surgery, will return for a sixth season.
3. What is the key for a bounceback season?
The defense should be solid, though the loss of end Joe Gaziano could be significant.
Linebacker Paddy Fisher should be one of the nation’s best linebackers. NU either lacks playmakers on offense, or they were all hurt last season.
If Isaiah Bowser, Drake Anderson, JJ Jefferson and Kyric McGowan are at full strength, the Wildcats should contend in the West.
PURDUE
From beat writer Mike Carmin, Lafayette (Ind.) Journal & Courier
1. Two decent years and one bad for Jeff Brohm. Any concerns?
Not really. Brohm and his staff continue to recruit well, adding more talent and depth to the program.
Last year’s 4-8 record was a result, in part, of injuries. Purdue lost its starting quarterback, top receiver and playmaker and its No. 1 defensive player by the end of September.
The struggles were expected and showed up throughout the rest of the season. Fans are still behind Brohm and believe in the direction of the program.
2. What are your expectations for Rondale Moore this season? And is this his last in West Lafayette?
I think he’s set up to have a big season. From a statistical standpoint, it will be hard to match his freshman season since Purdue has more weapons on offense (David Bell, Milton Wright, etc.) and spread the production around. However, the additional weapons should give Moore some freedom since defenses need to respect the other players on the field.
Yes, this should be his last year in college. He’s on track to graduate and head to the NFL.
3. Does the school that gave us Drew Brees, Bob Griese and Len Dawson have an answer at quarterback for 2020?
It’s one of the pressing questions facing the Boilermakers heading into 2020.
Jack Plummer would seem to have the edge, but the way Aidan O’Connell played at the end of the last year makes the former walk-on a viable contender in the race. And Purdue has added Austin Burton, a graduate transfer from UCLA.
Plummer is coming off an ankle injury but showed signs of progress in spring practice. Burton brings a dual-threat dimension Brohm has been looking for but lacks experience.
I won’t be surprised if Brohm leans on at least two quarterbacks this season.
WISCONSIN
From beat writer Jesse Temple, The Athletic
1. How much will the Badgers miss Jonathan Taylor? And who’s next?
Taylor was one of the most productive running backs in FBS history, so Wisconsin is going to miss him a lot.
He ran for 6,174 career yards and was the first tailback ever to rush for 6,000 yards in just three seasons.
Nakia Watson appears to be next in line to take over the primary running back role. He was Taylor’s backup last season and carried 74 times for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Groshek is capable of being more of an every-down tailback, but has generally been Wisconsin’s go-to third down running back as a pass blocker and pass catcher.
Isaac Guerendo, Julius Davis and incoming freshman Jalen Berger could battle for carries as well.
2. Jack Coan returns at quarterback after a solid year. Is there a chance Graham Mertz could challenge?
I’d expect Coan to retain the starting role to open the season, but there certainly are fans who are eager to see what Mertz can do if he earns an opportunity.
Mertz is the highest-rated Badgers quarterback to sign out of high school in the online ranking era.
It probably hurts Mertz some for Wisconsin not to have those 15 spring practices, but he is an exceptional talent with a big arm. Mertz could use more in-game snaps because he is positioned to take over as the starter in 2021.
3. How well do you think the offensive line will perform in 2020?
It remains in excellent shape, even though the Badgers lose three starters.
Left tackle Cole Van Lanen, who has played in 40 career games with 14 starts, will be the leader. Josh Seltzner, Kayden Lyles, Logan Bruss and Tyler Beach could form the top five, depending on how offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph wants to shuffle the group.
BIG TEN EAST CAPSULES
INDIANA
From beat writer Jon Blau, Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times
1. How will Indiana’s offense look with Nick Sheridan taking over as coordinator?
Tom Allen’s hope would be not much different.
Part of the idea behind handing the reins of the offense to the former tight ends (and before that quarterbacks) coach was his familiarity with the offense Kalen DeBoer installed. Allen didn’t want to install yet another offensive scheme after getting just one year out of DeBoer. And it was a good year, because the Hoosiers scored 30-plus points in nine of their 13 games.
At the same time, Allen has established one clear goal for the 32-year-old, first-time offensive coordinator and former Michigan quarterback: He wants to run the ball better.
2. What are your expectations this season for quarterback Michael Penix?
In the very brief time spring camps were open, the thing that struck most everyone about Penix was his physique.
Standing 6-foot-3, he was just 202 pounds as a redshirt freshman. He came into this spring weighing 218, noticeably more muscular and mature.
The hope is that will make IU’s star quarterback sturdier, because he was brilliant when he was upright.
3. Thanks to Tom Allen’s success last season, is Hoosiers football challenging basketball for the fans’ interest?
Archie Miller’s program did take a step forward this past season, presumably in a position to make the NCAA tournament for the first time in his tenure. But football certainly has an opportunity to capture more fan interest, especially after an eight-win season.
This assumes, of course, there is a season to return to. For hardcore IU football fans, the prospect of not seeing such a talented team take the field in the fall would be a real bummer.
MARYLAND
From beat writer Ahmed Ghafir, SI All Terrapins
1. There seemed to be a lot of optimism when Mike Locksley returned. What is the feeling now from fans toward the program? Is there hope?
Maryland fans were certainly deflated after last season’s 3-9 performance, but the staff’s recruiting efforts throughout the 2021 class helped reinstall the fanbase’s confidence in the program. For the fall, Maryland will definitely have to resolve questions surrounding the quarterback position as fans hang their hat on a potential waiver for Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa. The staff also turned to the junior-college market to close the 2020 cycle, giving Maryland more size and beef in the trenches.
2. Maryland’s 2020 schedule is ranked among the most difficult in the country. What is the key game and why?
In the Big Ten East, nearly every game is tough. That’s why Maryland’s matchup against Indiana will be key.
The Hoosiers have historically had thrilling, high-scoring matchups with the Terps. Maryland will travel to Bloomington for their first conference road game of the season, and with a strong chance of starting the season at 3-1, a road win over an explosive Indiana team could help set the Terps up for potential bowl eligibility this season.
3. What do you expect from quarterback Josh Jackson during his senior season? How important is he to a Maryland turnaround?
Jackson struggled with consistency last season, but even moreso struggled with his confidence as the offense endured a revolving door along the offensive line. Poor pass-blocking routinely had Jackson scrambling, and the disappointment up front showcased an offense that largely couldn’t get it together for much of conference play. Jackson will have to show that he can play with the confidence in order to win the starting job, but he will be on a short leash.
MICHIGAN
From beat writer Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News
1. What is the feeling about the program from Michigan fans? And how has it changed during recent years?
When Jim Harbaugh was hired to take over in 2015, the atmosphere here was incredibly upbeat. I wouldn’t call it hopeful — it was more than that.
It seemed with Harbaugh returning “home” to his alma mater, that automatically signaled a return to the upper echelon of college football. And Harbaugh has taken the program to the cusp a couple times, in 2016 and 2018, and what has stood in the way? Ohio State.
So almost getting there isn’t enough, obviously, and now that Harbaugh is heading into Year 6, there is a restlessness among fans, it seems.
2. What do you see happening at quarterback for the Wolverines?
Missing spring football hurts for every team, but for a team breaking in a new starting quarterback, not to mention four new starters on the offensive line, this was a tough break for the Wolverines. It’s a three-man competition — Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton and Cade McNamara — but really, this is about McCaffrey and Milton. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said they’re starting with a blank slate, and last year’s depth chart won’t play a role. But clearly McCaffrey has the edge in terms of game experience as Shea Patterson’s backup.
3. What would a win against Ohio State mean for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines?
Everything. And Harbaugh knows it. So do the coaches.
Harbaugh said on a national program this week, “We got to beat Ohio State ... That’s what we have to do, beat them, win a championship, get ourselves in the playoff, win a national championship.” That’s no small task, but if Michigan fans are going to feel better about the program, that’s where it starts — beating the Buckeyes.
MICHIGAN STATE
From beat writer Chris Solari Detroit Free Press
1. What kind of problems has the spring interruption caused for the new coaching staff?
The Feb. 4 retirement of Mark Dantonio, a little more than 14 hours before the second signing period began, put MSU in a bind to find a quality coach externally.
The dalliance with Luke Fickell complicated matters, but hiring Mel Tucker from Colorado on Feb. 12 was still a quick turnaround. The lack of on-field evaluation certainly is the biggest complication for Tucker and his new assistants — particularly for a defensive-minded coach who has to replace basically nine starters on that side of the ball and a starting quarterback Brian Lewerke (among others) on offense.
2. What are your initial impressions of new coach Mel Tucker?
I would give Tucker a B+ at minimum for what he has done under the circumstances of timing and disruption.
He and his staff are active on social media and aggressively approaching recruiting despite the constrained parameters the NCAA is operating under right now. He appears to have some of Tom Izzo’s personality and engaging qualities moreso than Dantonio, which I think has breathed a new life in a fan base that grew disenchanted the past few years during Dantonio’s stale and stagnant twilight.
3. What position is key to Michigan State returning to the postseason in 2020?
Quarterback, unquestionably. Lewerke leaves a large hole with his graduation, both in the passing and run game.
Rocky Lombardi has three games of starting experience in 2018, but he struggled mightily since a debut win against Purdue that year both as a starter and a backup. The job is not guaranteed to be the fourth-year junior’s, though Tucker has promised a fresh slate to all of the returning players. Theo Day got just six snaps last year. The wild card to me will be Payton Thorne, a redshirt freshman who did not play but impressed on the scout team.
OHIO STATE
From beat writer Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
1. Can Justin Fields live up to the hype? What kind of numbers do you expect him to put up?
Fields seems like a safe bet to meet these lofty preseason expectations because of how efficiently he played in 2019.
The touchdown numbers are impressive, and so are the yards considering, in many games, they came in at most three quarters of action. His vision and precision are advanced and he makes good decisions.
Fields has spent the shutdown working with renowned quarterback coach Quincy Avery and will be entering his second year in Ryan Day’s offense. I would be surprised if he does not make another trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
2. How will the defense perform with Kerry Coombs in charge?
I was not around for the first Coombs tenure, but his results as a recruiter and developer of defensive backs speaks for itself. He recruited some of the defensive backs on the current roster, too. He returns as co-defensive coordinator with both familiarity and a new perspective from his two-year stint with the Tennessee Titans.
His biggest challenge is in the secondary. Ohio State had two first-round cornerbacks on the outside in Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette. Many think they had a third in the slot in Shaun Wade.
3. How do the Buckeyes replace J.K. Dobbins?
They don’t. We have no reason to believe Ohio State has a 2,000-yard bellcow running back like Dobbins on its roster. The position was already a concern before Master Teague suffered an Achilles injury during the first spring practice. The coaches are optimistic he can return for the fall, but the situation increased the urgency to find more help.
Ohio State brought in Oklahoma grad transfer Trey Sermon, and I assume he will be the opening-day starter. He has flashed big-time potential in his career, but without consistency and with some recent injury issues.
PENN STATE
From beat writer Bob Flounders, Harrisburg (Pa.) Patriot-News
1. James Franklin just signed a big contract extension. How long do you think he stays there? How do the fans and media feel about him?
I think Franklin wants to be here for the long haul, and I know he wants to win a national championship at this program, or at least be in the college playoff conversation every year. He is just about there, and Franklin had to work hard to get Penn State back into the national conversation.
Franklin has been able to recruit well both locally and nationally, and the addition of running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider was a big deal. It gives him a top recruiter in the state of Florida. I do feel that sometimes the fanbase, and the media (myself included), tend to take some of what he has done the last few years for granted.
2. Of past Penn State greats, who does Micah Parsons remind you of?
If Parsons stays healthy and focused and plays the 2020 season (all bets are off if football gets pushed back to the winter of 2021), I think he is the conversation for a Top 10 finish in the Heisman Trophy race.
Because of his speed, athleticism and power, Parsons is a top-five pick in the NFL draft, or at least he should be.
Really, the only comparison for him at Penn State is LaVar Arrington. I think athletically he is on the same level as Arrington and I think he is a more productive football player.
3. Other than Sean Clifford, who is the most important returning player on the Penn State offense? Why?
Parsons is the team’s best player and Penn State has a pretty talented backup quarterback in Will Levis if something would happen to Clifford.
Penn State’s most important player, and probably its most irreplaceable player, is tight end Pat Freiermuth. He is a third-year player who has the size (6-5, 258), hands and athleticism to give any defense problems. The Nittany Lions don’t have another tight end like him.
RUTGERS
From beat writer James Kratch, NJ Advance Media
1. What needs to happen for Greg Schiano to turn the Scarlet Knights in the right direction? What did you think of the hire?
It sounds cliche, but Schiano needs to get better players after inheriting a talent-deficient roster from Chris Ash.
He’s having success so far. Rutgers has added nine transfers since he arrived, the most recent pickup being Nebraska graduate transfer quarterback Noah Vedral, and the 2021 recruiting class is 21st nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Schiano gave the Scarlet Knights their dignity during his first stint and put them in position to become a Big Ten member. Now he’s come home to fix things, and then try to finish the job.
2. Who wins the quarterback battle and what kind of season will he have?
This will be the story of training camp, whenever that is.
If you had asked me a week ago, I would have said Artur Sitkowski without hesitation. Now, I would put the odds at 51 percent Vedral, 49 percent Sitkowski with Johnny Langan, who started last season against the Illini, squeezed out of the race completely. It’s going to come down to two things: Ball security and whose strength can overcome their deficiency more.
Which overall package does Rutgers decide is best? My early take is Rutgers looks to be more of a ground-based, no-huddle attack.
3. Who is the most important returning player on defense? Why?
The most important returning player on defense is middle linebacker Tyshon Fogg. He was the Scarlet Knights’ best defender a season ago, he runs the unit on the field and he is a key team leader. The most important player on defense, though, may be Ohio State transfer safety Brendon White. Schiano will use him, and he may emerge as Rutgers’ best defensive playmaker if all goes well.