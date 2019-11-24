Player of the game
Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins
The Hawkeyes’ junior did have five tackles on the edge of the defense, but the 6-foot, 185-pound Texan was much more valuable in Iowa’s pass defense. Hankins finished with a game-high three pass breakups, but his biggest play came on Illinois’ first drive of the second half. Brandon Peters had the Illini knocking on the red zone door before Hankins picked him off in the end zone to kill the drive.
Offense
Iowa B- | Illinois C-
Brandon Peters leading the Illini with 76 rushing yards was a surprise. So was the Illini hanging the second-most rushing yards on Iowa this season. Turnovers and drops were the difference. Peters threw a pair of interceptions and also fumbled, and multiple Illinois receivers were less than sure-handed.
Defense
Iowa B+ | Illinois B-
The Illini held the Iowa run game in check. Particularly freshman starter Tyler Goodson, who averaged just 1.8 yards per carry. Illinois’ trouble came from Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley, who was responsible for nine chunk plays (completions of 15-plus yards), including one where he slipped out of what looked like a sure Dele Harding sack before firing a 40-yard strike.
Special teams
Iowa B- | Illinois C-
Neither kicker was perfect Saturday afternoon. The Illini’s James McCourt missed from 51 yards before hitting from 28. The Hawkeyes’ Keith Duncan, in true Iowa fashion, kicked six field goals — four makes plus two misses from 40-plus. A rather pedestrian performance from Illinois punter Blake Hayes (38.5 average on four punts) didn’t help.
Coaching
Iowa C+ | Illinois D-
Lovie Smith said it best himself. If he had the Illini’s last play of the first half back, he’d do something different. What he did was call two timeouts and then go for it — unsuccessfully — on fourth down to cap a less-than-urgent 2-minute drill. Kirk Ferentz gets dinged for stubbornly insisting to run on a day where his team was averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.
Overall
Iowa B | Illinois C-
It wasn’t a 63-0 thrashing, but losing 19-10 didn’t sit any better with the Illini. Mostly because a fifth win in a row — and third on the road in the Big Ten in that stretch — was there for the taking. Instead, missed opportunities offensively, defensively and in special teams has Illinois heading into a showdown with Northwestern looking to end the regular season on a high note.
WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois missed a golden opportunity to knock off Iowa for the first time since 2008. Questionable decisions and ill-timed turnovers cost Lovie Smith’s team a chance for five in a row.
WHAT IT MEANS
The Illini need one more win to guarantee the school’s first winning season since 2011. And you can forget about the team sharing the Big Ten West title. That’s off the goal list now.
WHAT’S NEXT
Senior Day at Memorial Stadium. A small class of 13 tries to end their home careers with a win against Northwestern and bring the Land of Lincoln Trophy back to Champaign.