Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY at your service for all of the Redbox Bowl coverage coming during the next few days in The News-Gazette and online at IlliniHQ.com. There will be … a lot. Or so I’ve been told.
Getting to San Francisco was the typical fly-out-of-O’Hare journey. Considering I flew out the day after Christmas, it wasn’t all that busy beyond a seemingly normal level of travelers.
The final leg of the trip on Interstate 294, of course, was as interesting as ever. Being bombarded by back-to-back-to-back billboards of Brian Urlacher touting his battle against hair loss is an experience unto itself. Then there was the random airport encounter not long before my flight took off. Hard to miss Kofi Cockburn in a crowded terminal.
The 7-foot Illinois freshman center was on his way back to Champaign after spending the holiday in New York. I’ll catch back up with the Illini basketball team in East Lansing, Mich., on Jan. 2.
But first, a bowl game and also my first time in San Francisco with so much to see after arriving late Thursday night.
A boat ride to Alcatraz. The Golden Gate Bridge. A venture down zig-zagging Lombard Street. Getting tourist trapped at Fisherman’s Wharf.
Maybe I’ll be able to squeeze in a little sightseeing alongside the different events I’ll hit to provide all our bowl game coverage leading up to Monday’s 3 p.m. kickoff against Cal. If I can make this trip a 90 percent work and 10 percent vacation split, I’ll consider it a success.
The first official event on the calendar is Illinois’ press conference at the official Redbox Bowl hotel just off the Embarcadero on Friday afternoon. That quarterback Brandon Peters is among the players expected to be available is a good sign for the Illini.
Peters missed the regular-season finale against Northwestern, and it’s unlikely he would be made available if he wasn’t going to play Monday. The Illinois offense has been undeniably better with the Michigan transfer, which could be an X-factor in the bowl game.
Basically, count on a Peters-centric story out of my first full day in San Francisco. Just one of many.
Signing off for now,
A yet travel weary beat writer
Hello Illini Nation,
I’m Caleb Griffin from the Illinois football team! I’m a redshirt freshman kicker from Danville. I will be doing a daily journal that will run in The News-Gazette to keep all of you updated with all that we will be doing in California for the Redbox Bowl!
On Thursday, we took off from Willard Airport in Savoy around 2 p.m. and arrived in Oakland at 4:15 p.m. local time. The flight was a bit longer than four hours, but was a comfortable one as all the players had a seat open in between each other.
We landed and got escorted to our hotel, which is in the heart of downtown San Francisco. We ate dinner and had some free time on Thursday night before the fun begins Friday!