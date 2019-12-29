Illinois redshirt freshman placekicker Caleb Griffin — the pride of Danville — checks in Saturday:
Saturday morning we began the day at St. Anthony’s Foundation where we volunteered serving meals and giving out clothes to those in need in San Francisco. This was an eye-opening experience for our guys and it felt good to be able to give back and help the community during this trip.
Then we came back to the hotel for meetings before heading to Oakland for our last padded practice before the bowl game. It’s getting close to game day!
At night, we had a cable car dinner as a team, a “must-do” in San Francisco, and got to watch some of the playoff games as a team. Friday night, we were able to see the Warriors come back and beat the Suns in an exciting, brand new, Chase Center. We’ve had an incredible time so far in the Bay Area!