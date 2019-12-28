Beat writer Scott Richey checks in Friday:
Sure, most of my Friday was spent with Redbox Bowl coverage duties. Namely an afternoon press conference at the Hyatt Regency in downtown San Francisco and a slew of content available in these pages and at IlliniHQ.com.
But not my entire Friday. Covering my first bowl game won’t be the only memory I take back with me to Champaign. You know, once I eventually get back home after nearly two weeks away between the holiday, bowl game and Illinois basketball on the road.
Still operating on Central Standard Time on Friday morning meant an opportunity to watch the sun rise over San Francisco Bay. A short walk from my hotel had me at the water’s edge in time for my first West Coast sunrise.
I was drawn to the water again after taking the BART into downtown San Francisco. For a simple reason. The view across the bay with the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge — the less hyped of the two big ones, but still pretty cool — in the background is something we just don’t have back in central Illinois.
My primary focus this trip is, of course, Illinois football and Redbox Bowl coverage. It’s a business trip. But I’m still going to try to sneak in as many opportunities to play the tourist as I can.
Scott Richey covers college sports for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
Illinois redshirt freshman placekicker Caleb Griffin — the pride of Danville — checks in Friday:
Day two in San Francisco started early with breakfast at 7:45 a.m. and then headed to practice at Laney College in Oakland at 8:30. We were able to get in a good practice in some amazing weather. After practice, we headed straight to Alcatraz Federal Prison, which was a crazy experience. Located right in between the Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge, we had amazing views of both San Francisco and Oakland. The first full day out here was a success and we will be finishing it off tonight at the Golden State Warriors game vs. the Phoenix Suns!