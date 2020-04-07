Jan Smid was a senior when Bobby Mitchell joined the Illinois football team in 1954.
Back then, freshmen weren’t eligible, so they worked with the scout team during practice.
“He was a helluva runner,” Smid said. “They used the freshmen as cannon fodder against the varsity at that time.
“Oh, he was fast.”
Mitchell, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Sunday. He was 84.
Smid, an All-Big Ten guard and Illini team captain in ‘54, learned of Mitchell’s death Monday morning.
The news brought back memories.
“He was a hard runner,” Smid said.
Mitchell ranks 36th on Illinois’ career rushing list with 1,109 yards. In his three seasons, Mitchell never led the team in yards.
His best stretch came during his sophomore season. When starter Harry Jefferson got hurt, Mitchell entered against Michigan and gained 173 yards on just 10 carries in an upset win over the No. 3 Wolverines. Mitchell followed that performance with 113 yards the next week at Wisconsin and 107 yards at Northwestern. Mitchell earned first-team All-Big Ten honors that season and was second team as a senior.
He didn’t play as a junior because of a knee injury.
After his senior season, Mitchell received an invite to the College All-Star Game in Chicago. It matched graduating college seniors against the defending NFL champion.
Mitchell had a monster game, scoring two touchdowns as the collegians upset the Detroit Lions 35-19. Mitchell was named co-MVP.
The Cleveland Browns saw enough potential to pick Mitchell in the seventh round of the 1958 NFL draft.
Mitchell played at the same time as legend Jim Brown, who led the NFL in rushing eight of his nine seasons.
In four productive seasons with the Browns, Mitchell gained almost 4,000 combined yards rushing and receiving.
As a second-year player with Cleveland, Mitchell gained 232 yards in a game against Washington. He must have made an impression.
Before the 1962 season, Mitchell was traded with Western Illinois alum Leroy Jackson to Washington for the draft rights to Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis.
Davis was diagnosed with leukemia and never played for the Browns.
Mitchell became a star in Washington. Moved to flanker, he led the NFL with 72 catches for 1,384 yards in his first season there. He scored 11 TDs and earned his first Pro Bowl invite.
Mitchell caught at least 58 passes in six of his seven years with Washington.
When he retired after 11 seasons in the NFL, Mitchell’s combined net yards were second in pro football history.
In 1983, Mitchell was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
His ex-teammates were thrilled with Mitchell’s NFL success. And a bit surprised.
“At Illinois, he was a very good football player,” former Illini Gary Francis said. “He became a great player when he went to the pros.”
Francis, from Bloomington, was an end for Ray Eliot. He played on the team with Mitchell for two seasons and last saw Mitchell at a reunion in Champaign.
“He was a great teammate,” Francis said. “He and Abe (Woodson) were great halfbacks.”
Mitchell was part of just one winning team at Illinois. His sophomore year, the team went 5-3-1 and finished fifth in the Big Ten.
“We never had that great of a team, but we were never that bad either,” Francis said.
In 1956, Woodson led an upset against then-No. 1 Michigan State.
Mitchell spent the bulk of his post-Illinois time with the Redskins. He was a longtime executive with the Redskins after retiring as a player.
Early in his Illinois career, Mitchell struggled hanging onto the ball.
“He fumbled quite a bit,” said 86-year-old Smid, who now lives in Countryside.
“He graduated out of that and became fantastic in the pros,” Francis said.
Mitchell’s career parallels another former Illini turned NFL great. Ray Nitschke had modest numbers as a two-way player at Illinois. But a third-round pick in the 1958 draft, Nitschke became a superstar linebacker with the Green Bay Packers.
Nitschke died in 1998.
“There’s not a whole lot of us left off of that team,” said Francis, who will be 85 in June. Recovering from knee replacement surgery, he lives in Park Ridge.
Illinois sports information director Kent Brown and Varsity I director Lee Zerrusen visited Mitchell at his Washington home on Dec. 7, presenting him with his Hall of Fame trophy. Mitchell was unable to attend last September’s ceremony recognizing the Illini’s third Hall of Fame class because of health issues.
“He was still very, very sharp and had a lot of good stories and a lot of detail to his career,” Brown said. “He was really good.”
Mitchell had a full wall in his basement dedicated to his Illini years. There were pictures from his playing days, his Varsity I certificate and his Illinois diploma.
“He was very proud of Illinois,” Brown said.
Mitchell was a civil rights activist. There is an iconic photo of the Hall of Famer supporting Muhammad Ali’s refusal to enlist in the militatry. Jim Brown and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are also pictured.
In Mitchell’s basement, Brown saw several pictures with the player and the late Robert Kennedy.