Besides Oluwole Betiku catching the eye of veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen at Monday’s pro timing day in Champaign, here are five others who stood out at the event:
DRE BROWN
The NFL scouts will certainly appreciate his perseverance. Brown missed two full seasons in 2014 and 2015 because of knee injuries and came back to be an effective runner and blocker in Rod Smith’s offense. In his final season, he helped Illinois reach a bowl for the first time since 2014, finishing second on the team in rushing with 584 yards and five touchdowns. The DeKalb native will need to make his mark on special teams, both as a returner and part of coverage units.
REGGIE CORBIN
His career path at Illinois changed when Lovie Smith hired Rod Smith before the start of the 2018 season. After gaining just 78 yards in ’17, he ran for 1,085 yards as a junior. Corbin became the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Mikel Leshoure in 2010. His production dipped some his senior season, but he still led the team in yards and rushing touchdowns. His size might keep him from being an every down back in the NFL. His versatility could help him secure a spot on a roster, though.
STANLEY GREEN
Hard-hitting East St. Louis product followed in a long line of ex-Flyers who excelled at Illinois. Despite missing three games during the 2019 season, he finished fourth on the team in tackles with 69. He showed his nose for the ball, finishing tied for second in the country with four fumble recoveries. He was 12th in forced fumbles and also had an interception. Though not signed by Lovie Smith, Green adapted to the new coach well, making 30 career starts, including seven his rookie season.
DELE HARDING
By far, the most productive Illinois player during the 2019 season as the Maryland native led the Big Ten with 153 tackles. Nationally, only Cal’s Evan Weaver had more tackles. The two met up in the Redbox Bowl. Harding also led the team in tackles for loss with 14 1 / 2. He showed his playmakng ability with two pick sixes. Before 2019, Harding did the bulk of his work on special teams. Given a chance to play every down, he shined. Drafted or not, expect him to make an NFL roster and contribute.
TYMIR OLIVER
Philadelphia native has all sorts of former Illini defensive linemen to use as role models. Corey Liuget, Dawuane Smoot and Jihad Ward all made a successful transition from C-U to the NFL. Oliver’s best assets are his size and strength. Checking in at just under 300 pounds, he was the largest Illini participating in the workout. And he showed off his power by bench pressing 225 pounds close to 30 times. Working against Big Ten offensive linemen figures to give him an edge in a pro camp.