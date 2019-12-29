SAN FRANCISCO — Fred Wakefield has been in his role as Illinois’ director of West Coast development and donor relations for about a year-and-a-half. The former Illini football player has heard one fairly steady refrain since starting his new job back with his alma mater.
When will there be more events for Illinois alums in the western part of the country? Adding Monday’s Redbox Bowl — and its preceding fan gatherings — to two Illinois men’s basketball games in Arizona last month has at least partially sated the slew of Illini grads living on the West Coast.
“When I played it felt like we always had a football game against San Diego State or Washington State,” Wakefield said on his appearance on Saturday SportsTalk from San Francisco. “People wanted to know when that was going to happen again. Not seeing any on the near schedule, it was nice to get this bowl game. Just like we had the basketball team out in Phoenix and Tucson last month. The turnout was fantastic.
“It’s always tricky when it falls on the holidays. You’re hoping most of those people are still around, but a lot of people are turning out.”
The Bay Area Illini got a boost from plenty of other alums and fans that made the trip to San Francisco for the first Illinois bowl game since 2014 and just sixth total this century. Like Northbrook natives and Illinois grads Randy Romei and Mary Ann Chambers.
Romei and Chambers go to one regular season football game and a couple basketball games each year. They also plan a trip for one away game each season with the goal of making it to every opposing Big Ten stadium.
“When we started there were only 10, so we should have started earlier,” Chambers said before she and Romei went to the Redbox Bowl pep rally in the Embarcadero Plaza just outside the team hotel.
The Northbrook couple hit Michigan State this season and Rutgers in 2018.
“The year before that was Michigan, which I don’t ever need to go back to,” Chambers continued. “Nebraska’s my favorite.”
Since they made the trip to East Lansing, Mich., in November, Chambers and Romei got to see Illinois clinch bowl eligibility with the biggest comeback in program history. Since they didn’t go to the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2015, Romei said they wanted to take advantage of the opportunity this season.
“I’m hopeful that there will be more opportunities in the future, but we wanted to take advantage of one while we could still travel and have fun,” Romei said. “If we could rely upon the team getting into the bowls every year, it would be a little easier to plan.”
Chambers and Romei are going to extend their trip to the Bay Area with time in Sonoma, Calif., following the Redbox Bowl. Fellow Illinois grads and Chicago natives Dan and Jen Bolin have similar plans. They’ll be in Santa Clara, Calif., for the game and then head to Napa, Calif., for what Jen Bolin called a “nice, relaxing wine experience” for New Year’s Eve.
The bowl game is first, of course. The Bolins are season ticket holders and decided to make the trip to San Francisco since it had been five years since the Illini’s last bowl game. They also opted to stay at the team hotel near the Embarcadero.
“When we went out for the Rose Bowl we kind of just picked accommodations that were cheap,” Jen Bolin said. “This time we were like, ‘We’re going to stay where the team is staying.’ It’s been awesome. Everywhere we go there’s Illini stuff. Even at the check-in desk, which you wouldn’t get everywhere else. It’s nice to be with our people.
“We were rooting for this bowl or even the one in New York because I used to live in New York. We were super excited they were going to a bowl in a fun area.”
Dan Bolin had some bowl game experiences as a student at Illinois as a member of the Marching Illini, including a trip to the 2002 Sugar Bowl. There was an alumni event at the team hotel for a watch party for the Illinois men’s basketball game against North Carolina A&T, but the Bolins slipped out to the pep rally to watch the band.
“Watching the band play today was as thrill,” Dan Bolin said. “I know watching these kids, this is their first bowl trip or basketball trip. That’s really exciting for them and cool to see.”
While plenty of Illinois fans from the Midwest made the lengthy trip to San Francisco, Aundre Ware’s was much shorter for Sunday’s pep rally. The Richmond, Calif., native and father of Illinois sophomore defensive back Delano Ware was definitely on board with the Illini playing in the Bay Area in the Redbox Bowl.
“It’s fantastic,” he said. “I’m loving it.”
Ware was also pleased to see Illinois improve enough to make a bowl game.
“To me, I think it’s a big improvement for the team itself,” he said. “Lovie Smith is doing a great job of coaching. The team is just growing. Just be patient and be humble and put God first and anything is possible.”