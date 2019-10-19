Lovie Smith's Illini were in desperate need of a signature win coming into Saturday's homecoming game against No. 6 Wisconsin. How about the largest upset of the college football season?
On a game-winning field goal from James McCourt, Illinois picked up its biggest home win in decades — maybe ever — with a 24-23 victory over the previously unbeaten Badgers and far and above the best victory of Smith's tenure leading Illinois.
Predictably, social media blew up like a powder keg with Illini fans of all generations celebrating the victory.
ILLINOIS JUST BEAT UNDEFEATED NO. 6 WISCONSIN! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/z7PDZsNY1z— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2019
Huge win today for #ILLINOISHomecoming ! #illini pic.twitter.com/0phwStwgKP— JC (@jrcoyle68) October 19, 2019
I don’t know that I’ve ever been so proud of a group of people in my entire life. Victory. Illinois. Varsity. #ILLINI #JoinTheFight pic.twitter.com/H3HRHlO9p1— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) October 19, 2019
I am so happy for this kid. He has stood by this team unconditionally. His loyalty and love never waned. And he got to experience a moment that all fans want to experience. #ColtonCourage #Illini #family pic.twitter.com/mAeZw6bqyG— Jason Rahn (Colton's Dad) (@CPbloggerdad) October 19, 2019
Once in awhile, I see something in sports that shocks me.Today is one of those days, @ericelftmann#OskeeWowWowIndeed #Illini pic.twitter.com/CrwTuAUd2E— RussChrusciel (@dbug4) October 19, 2019
My anxiety level for this game has gone from 0 to 100 with the Illini win... pic.twitter.com/VsizJxhuuK— Dr. Zung (@Dr_Zung) October 19, 2019
I guess my mom stormed the field to celebrate the #Illini win. pic.twitter.com/GIiQqoNII6— Johnathan Hettinger (@jhett93) October 19, 2019
I said it was deeper than a game...#Boom #WeWillWin #BuiltForThis #WhosNext #UNTOUCHABLES #ILLGang #IllinoNation🔶🔷🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/vDQuswO35v— Mike Bellamy (@CoachBellamy) October 19, 2019
Several former players, including a few legends, made sure to give a shout-out to the program for the achievement.
Wow wow wow!!! @IlliniFootball I’m so proud of my squad. This is so huge for the program... Believe me, you won’t forget this day or the feeling you’re experiencing right now! I L L #UpsetAlert— Juice Williams (@juicewilliamsqb) October 19, 2019
We out here! ILLINI’d out all week https://t.co/Fp34jWSJXj— Reilly O'Toole (@ReillyOT4) October 19, 2019
THIS TEAM DESERVES IT! ILL BABY! 🔶🔷 https://t.co/uG2zmIMmqn— Chayce Crouch (@ccrouch07) October 19, 2019
#Illini legend Mike Dudek: “This means everything. This is what we needed. Illinois is back.” pic.twitter.com/foXxopXkwa— Isaac Trotter (@isaac_trotter2) October 19, 2019
The smack talk started almost immediately, as Illini fans were finally given something to brag about in a season that had been missing a conference win. Memorial Stadium even blared Wisconsin's signature "Jump Around" song to celebrate in the aftermath.
Expect the party to go deep into the night, just probably not for any Badgers fans who had come to town and were looking to rub things in after the game.
“Jump Around” playing. Nicely done, #Illini pic.twitter.com/xjoFajadhw— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 19, 2019
Heh. Whoops. #Illini https://t.co/r2bwuZipi6— Tyler, Your King of the Fried Pastries (@KingDonutI) October 19, 2019