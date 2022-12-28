It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it. Illini fans from all over God’s green earth will head to Florida to watch their favorite college team take on Mississippi State on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The long-range forecast calls for lots of Illini-related festivities, a fair amount of schmoozing and, oh yes, temps near 80 degrees. Fans who will be back home in Illinois are advised not to focus on the weather, just the football. Our County editor Dave Hinton is visiting with fans on the move this week (email him at dhinton@news-gazette.com with your story):Dave ClarkDave Clark of Charleston will be one of those soaking up the sun. The Dave Clark Five, which also includes his wife, daughter, son-in-law and their son, planned to head out Tuesday to make a week of it.
Airline tickets to Florida are going for about $1,000 for two people. Driving makes the travel expenses easier to swallow, Clark said. Having connections also helps.
“Our daughter is a Disney travel consultant, and she already has a room there at one of the Disney resorts,” Clark said. “It’s not that far from there to Tampa.
Like most of the Illini fans making the trip, the Clark entourage will take in plenty of other activities, including swimming with the manatees and traveling to Cape Canaveral.
Clark, his grandson and son-in-law, will head home the day after the game, while his wife and daughter will stay and run in several long-distance events at Disney.
The 68-year-old Clark, a member of the Quarterback Club board, has paid his dues. He has held Illini season tickets for 47 years and hasn’t missed a home game that entire time. His head football coach at Cuba, Ill., was a member of the 1964 Illini Rose Bowl team.
“I often say I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly,” Clark said.
He thinks the Illini are in good hands with head coach Bret Bielema.
Ray Zinnen
Three or four years ago, Ray Zinnen of Springfield decided he would attend every Illinois football game, home and away, this season after retiring from teaching in June.
“My friends asked me, ‘What are you doing?’” the 56-year-old second-year Quarterback Club member said.
Illinois doesn’t have a long history of winning. Zinnen picked the right year to do the home-and-away package. Zinnen said he likes what he’s seen under Bielema.
“I don’t take losing very well,” he said. “I decided, ‘Well, I’m going to go in and have this different type of attitude — go around and see the different universities, go to the restaurants.”
The winning football season was a bonus.
Zinnen has been to several Illini bowl games over the years, from the MicronPC.com Bowl to the Sugar Bowl to the Rose Bowl. Some wins, some losses.
He will be flying to Florida on New Year’s Eve. The tailgating group he is part of will be staying in Clearwater, about 20 minutes away. Among the events they will attend will be an Illini fan activity at Steinbrenner Field, across the street from Raymond James Stadium, where the game will be played. They also plan to attend an Illini party where the Illini band and cheerleaders will be present.
“This is an unexpected pleasant surprise of a season,” Zinnen said. “I think we have the right coach who knows how to build a program and sustain a program.”
He called the bowl trip “truly a culmination of a celebration of what we accomplished this year. If there’s an Illini victory, it will be a cherry on top of things.”
Kevin FuhrKevin Fuhr, a 1996 Illinois grad, makes most of the Illini home football games despite living in Huntersville, N.C. He has been a season ticket holder “off and on since 1997.”
Fuhr is part of a group of 13 who will sit together at the game — a group that also includes Zinnen and another friend, all of whom are Chicago natives.
He and his family will drive down Dec. 30, about a nine-hour trip.
“It sounds like a good contingent of orange and blue. I think the Florida bowl game is attractive to folks. I think our allotment is 8,000-9,000,” Fuhr said, adding he believes it’s been about 30 years since the Illini had a Florida bowl game.
Fuhr said he and his family plan to attend the New Year’s Eve parade and pep rally, and will join friends at an event at the Tampa Bay Downs horse track.
“We’ll also hit a couple of the Illini fan events Jan. 1,” he said.
And he won’t miss time at the swimming pool. Gotta catch some rays when he can after temperatures dropped to the teens for several days in North Carolina.