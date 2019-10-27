WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A check of the weather Friday night gave Illinois an idea on what its game plan was going to have to be Saturday afternoon against Purdue.

While the heaviest rain didn’t hit Ross-Ade Stadium until after the Illini’s 24-6 victory, it was coming down steadily as they arrived.

The word from offensive coordinator Rod Smith to his group Friday night?

Get ready to run the ball. A lot.

“That was our mindset,” Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters said. “We knew the weather wasn’t going to be good. Coach Rod told our O-line, ‘This is your time to shine.’ They really came through (Saturday). They did a great job all day, and our running backs really played well, too.”

Illinois ran the ball 53 times against the Boilermakers for a season-high 242 yards. Peters was just 3 of 6 passing for 26 yards. Dre Brown led the Illini with 18 carries for a career-high 131 yards, while both Peters (12 carries for 17 yards) and Reggie Corbin (12 carries for 47 yards) scored.

“Dre’s a tough guy,” Peters said. “He’s going to get you those tough yards when you need — especially on some of those third-and-short plays. He’s just a tough, hard runner.”

Brown had more rushing yards at halftime than Purdue had total yardage, and it took the Boilermakers three drives in the second half to catch up.

“I pride myself on that — always running hard and not trying to go down first on contact,” Brown said. “Me and Reggie complement each other really well. You never know what you’re going to get. Running the ball without a lot of passing. Our O-line takes pride in that, and they killed it (Saturday).”

★ ★ ★

Peters’ final rushing totals don’t jump off the page, but they were an end result of being sacked once. The Illini quarterback was able to keep the Purdue defense honest by holding onto the ball himself on several read-option plays.

“I was just reading the (defensive) end,” he said. “They were really crashing hard on the inside zone, so it opened up lanes for me to pull it and run. I think when I pulled it a few times, it made their defense be a little bit more disciplined. It helped open the inside zone as well.”

The first words to describe Peters aren’t “running quarterback,” and that’s something Illinois coach Lovie Smith acknowledged. But the Michigan transfer can still run the ball.

“People aren’t going to say he’s a running quarterback, but that’s where he can sneak up on people,” Smith said. “He’s an adequate runner. When he needs to pull it and run it, he can move the chains that way. It was just smart ball. We protected the football. Brandon makes great decisions.”

★ ★ ★

Lovie Smith pulled junior punter Blake Hayes into his defensive meeting Wednesday. Hayes’ potential to pin opponents deep was the first item Smith discussed. Then the 6-foot-6 Australian went and did it Saturday, pinning Purdue at its own 1-yard line twice.

“When we get them pinned down there, we have to be able to make a play,” Smith said he told his defense earlier this week. “This is going to happen time after time. I can’t tell you how important it is for our team.”

Hayes’ first time pinning the Boilermakers as deep as possible was the end result of a 64-yard punt early in the second quarter. Four plays later, junior cornerback Tony Adams intercepted Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer and returned it 13 yards for the Illini’s first touchdown of the game to give Illinois a 10-0 lead.

“By me being able to put it on the (1-yard line), there’s a range of options they can do,” Hayes said about the Illinois defense. “But most likely score is what we want to do. Being able to help the team any way I can is really positive.”

Of course, Hayes’ first thought about that 64-yard punt wasn’t all that positive.

“I thought it was a touchback,” he said. “I saw the ball hit the pylon. I was kind of annoyed, but everyone was celebrating. Then I saw the ref blow it at the 1. I was just excited. It’s always fun to get one of those long ones that goes over the guy’s head. Rolling out at the (1-yard line) is the perfect situation. I was just happy to help the defense.”

The Illinois defense was pretty happy, too.

“Just special teams in general — that group — I always say they’re the best group on the team,” Illinois redshirt senior defensive tackle Jamal Milan said. “They do so much for us. We need those type of things to win a game. They’ve been balling out all year. I’m just happy to see it.”

★ ★ ★

That 64-yard punt was more of the line drive variety. Hayes couldn’t come up with a specific number of different types of kicks he can utilize, but it’s a fairly high number.

Hayes said his variety of kicks isn’t unique to him. All of the Australians in college football have several options, and Hayes said more American kickers are adopting that style, too.

“There’s a range of different kicks,” Hayes said. “We try and talk about it in terms of golf — different golf clubs to use in different situations. There’s a bunch.”

★ ★ ★

The Illinois defense matched its performance last week in upsetting Wisconsin by playing perhaps its most complete game of the season in beating Purdue. Senior safety Stanley Green led the Illini with nine tackles and recovered a fumble. Senior linebacker Dele Harding had eight tackles and forced the fumble Green recovered. Milan had four of Illinois’ eight tackles for a loss.

“We really want to be able to get upfield and cause havoc,” Milan said. “We’ve been able to do that these past couple games.”

Senior defensive tackle Tymir Oliver said setting the tone early against the Boilermakers was a difference-maker. The Illini knew even a pass-happy Purdue had to run the ball more in the rainy conditions.

“We knew they were going to run first,” Oliver said. “We knew we had to step up from the beginning. Taking their confidence in the beginning means a lot — especially in the run game. Confidence definitely builds, but personally, I think we always knew that we could do it. We just had to tap in and be 100 percent with our assignments and own our gap.”