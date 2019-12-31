SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Illinois’ list of inactive players for Monday’s Redbox Bowl was extensive. Six players were ruled out on game day, joining eight others that had been sidelined for the season already.
The biggest hit came to the Illini’s wide receiver corps. No Josh Imatorbhebhe was the most significant blow, but Illinois’ depth was hurt by Jordan Holmes and Caleb Reams also unavailable. To go with Trevon Sidney, Ricky Smalling, Dalevon Campbell, Edwin Carter and Dylan Thomas.
Trenard Davis got the start for Illinois on Monday against California. The redshirt senior wide receiver entered the game with zero catches this season. So did sophomore Carlos Sandy, who got major playing time. Even missing most of his top receivers, Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters managed to complete a pass to nine different players against Cal. Davis had two catches for 43 yards, while Sandy caught four passes for 22 yards.
“The guys that played (Monday), they stepped up and did a great job,” Peters said. “They did a great job with their preparation throughout bowl prep. They knew they were significant coming into this game and how good Cal’s secondary was and where they were going to try and exploit us, but I’m proud of those guys that did step up big.”
Donny Navarro led Illinois with six receptions for 77 yards against Cal, including another circus catch. He seemed to backhand a catch while being wrapped up by a Bears’ defender. Navarro was more proud of the way his teammates played.
“Those guys work hard,” Navarro said. “Trenard, especially a senior, he should be proud of what he did (Monday). I love him to death. He’s a great guy and set a great example for me and all the other guys. Carlos is going to keep continuing to work hard, and he’s going to have success here.”
★ ★ ★
It didn’t take Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith long to work freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams into his Redbox Bowl play calling. Just at slot receiver.
Williams got in on Illinois’ fourth play of the game. He took a shovel pass from Peters for 4 yards before former Champaign native and now Cal nose guard Luc Bequette forced Williams to fumble. The ball just happened to bounce right to Illinois offensive lineman Richie Petitbon.
“It was pretty crazy,” the Alabama graduate transfer said. “It’s like a lineman dream — ball on the ground, pick it up and try to score. When the ball appeared in my hand the first thing I was thinking was, ‘Don’t fumble.’ I wasn’t really thinking about trying to score or anything, but it was pretty cool.”
Petitbon picked up 14 yards after his fumble recovery, getting Illinois to the Cal 11-yard line. Four plays later, James McCourt hit a 25-yard field goal to give the Illini an early 3-0 lead.
That play was the first time Petitbon had the ball in his hands since his senior year of high school playing alongside Illini teammate Reggie Corbin at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.
“It was a screen that hit off Reggie’s helmet, and I caught it and I ran it for a touchdown,” Petitbon said. “Same kind of weird play like that. That run was probably 25 yards.”
★ ★ ★
Peters accounted for 353 of Illinois’ 450 yards of total offense against Cal. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback not only passed for a game-high 273 yards, but he also led the Illini with 68 rushing yards. Those totals against the Bears gave the Michigan graduate transfer 1,884 passing yards, 213 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns in his first season at Illinois.
“I was just blessed to have the opportunity to come here and play,” Peters said. “I never expected it would go this well, honestly. Coming in like a month before the season started — a month or two — everything played out amazing. The guys on the team really helped a lot through this process, and I feel like I have a solid home here.”
Illinois coach Lovie Smith would concur. Peters found his home in Champaign. But count him among those that felt like Peters could make an immediate difference for the Illini.
“All I knew is we liked everything about him and liked his history,” the Illinois coach said. “To be able to accomplish that much the first year, of course, is saying an awful lot. ... He’s found a home here, for sure. I can’t wait for him to be in a leadership role an entire season.”
Peters won over Petitbon in the short time they played together. Both were graduate transfers into the program looking for a fresh start, and they got it as starters together for one season.
“He’s an ultra competitor,” Petitbon said of Peters. “He wants to win. He’s a perfectionist, and he’s a great leader. Guys want to play for him. Guys want to be around him. He had a very strong year this year, and I think he’s going to be even better next year.”
★ ★ ★
As strong as Peters ended his season, Cal’s Chase Garbers matched him almost yard for yard and topped him in the touchdown department. The Bears’ redshirt sophomore quarterback completed 22 of 31 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns to earn Redbox Bowl Offensive MVP honors.
Garbers wasn’t hesitant about challenging the Illinois secondary deep. He ultimately drew four pass interference penalties on the Illini defensive backs and also beat them over the top repeatedly.
“I put that on me a lot, too,” Illinois junior cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “I should have made plays that I didn’t make, and as a defense we should have made plays that we didn’t make. ... As a whole, we could have been a little bit more prepared. That’s not on the coaches. I just feel like that’s on certain individuals. I just feel like if we would have been more prepared as individuals, we would have had a better game.”
The Illinois secondary was down starting cornerback Tony Adams, and the Illini defense as a whole played again without redshirt junior linebacker Jake Hansen for the fourth straight game.
“We could have used (Adams) and Jake, but it’s next man up,” Hobbs said. “We’ve got to play with what we’ve got. We feel like everybody who we put in the game is capable of playing. There’s no excuse.”
★ ★ ★
Dele Harding played his final game in an Illinois jersey on Monday in Santa Clara. That didn’t really hit the Illini senior linebacker until he went in the locker room after the game and saw the tears in the eyes of some his fellow seniors whose Illini careers were also finished.
“On behalf of the seniors, I’m just proud of those guys for just sticking through it — especially with the road we traveled to get to this point,” Harding said. “A lot of guys left from a players’ aspect and coaches, but the guys that remained put their head down and grinded throughout the whole season.”