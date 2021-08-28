CHAMPAIGN — Blazing sun and oven-like August temperatures Saturday did little to deter Illinois football fans anxious to get back to their annual rite of fall.
“Man, I missed it. I love tailgating,” said James “Big Game” Oliver of Champaign, who showed up to a tailgate site in Grange Grove in the shadow of Memorial Stadium hours before the Illini defeated Nebraska 30-22 in their season opener. “It’s about being with friends, rooting for Illinois and just having a blast. It ain’t all about the drinking. I’m just here to have fun.”
He was joined by thousands of others longing for a return to the pre-pandemic partying that precedes Illinois football games.
Also among the teeming crowds Saturday were plenty of Nebraska fans.
John and Sandy Schegg of Naponee, Neb., were enjoying their third visit to Champaign. The couple has been following Nebraska football for about 35 years and have season tickets for home games in Lincoln.
“We follow them to two away games per year and a bowl game if they make it,” he said.
They were tailgating with friends from Peoria, also Nebraska season-ticket holders who sit next to them in Lincoln.
John Schegg said they “absolutely” missed tailgating during the pause for the pandemic last year.
“That’s part of life in Nebraska,” he said.
Robert Dunn of Virden was also glad to be back but for a different reason. He works for Nelson’s Catering of Springfield, which missed out on some tailgating business last year.
Hauling ice to a tent set up for about 150 expected guests of Premier Cooperative, Dunn said, “It helps that I’m a big Illinois fan and we have a good coach this year.”
“I was bored for a year,” said Travis Rausch of Farmer City, a member of Oliver’s group.
Rausch, brother-in-law Bill O’Connell of Mahomet, several other family members and assorted friends staked out their spot near a shady tree in Grange Grove on Friday night and returned early Saturday to get back to the tradition their group has shared for about 15 years. For the last several years, since Grange Grove opened to the general public, they’ve been setting up shop there.
Across First Street to the west, Champaign native Tim McMahon brought his rig back to the spot in a donor lot that he and countless friends and friends of friends have enjoyed for years.
McMahon, his late father, wife Molly and daughter Madeline are all UI graduates. Son Luke soon will be.
“We’re all family-invested here,” he said of their 20-year tradition of tailgating that started out a little less grand than what he offers now.
With the help of Brad Thompson of Savoy, his buddy of 40 years whom he met in high school, McMahon puts on a party to be admired and respected.
“What really put it over the top is the purchase of this beautiful motorhome on eBay, and the rest is history,” McMahon said.
The “rest” includes a tent; a wide-screen television hooked up to a satellite dish; a large griddle for his gourmet grilled cheese, bacon and tomato sandwiches; games; and lots of liquid libations.
McMahon and Thompson begin setting up whenever the lot opens on game days, regardless of kickoff time.
“It wouldn’t happen without my partner,” McMahon said of Thompson. “We do a little breakfast, including a Bloody Mary bar.”
As the day wears on, the pair transition to cooking other culinary delights, such as burgers and brats. They’ve even done fajitas. And there are the ubiquitous side dishes provided by guests.
New to their setup this year was a couch donated by a friend to last year’s “unofficial” tailgate site.
While no one was allowed in or near the stadium last year, the addicted McMahon clan and their followers, who “absolutely” missed getting their football-partying fix, found a workaround.
“I bought a house that had been vacant for two years to fix up with my son, Luke,” he said. “It had a two-car garage and was close to the stadium, so we turned that into our alternative tailgate season site.
“I got a projector and a 12-by-12 screen, and we were off to the races and kept the dream alive,” he said. “We got the couch during the garage phase from a friend who was getting rid of it. We thought it would be a great addition to the (traditional) tailgate.”
At the garage, they fired up fryers for fish and other snacks, offered plenty of seating, including the couch, and had a well-stocked refrigerator nearby.
The comforts of the garage notwithstanding, McMahon and crew are glad to be back among other partying fans near the stadium.
Sometimes, the partying is so much fun, they don’t actually go inside the stadium to watch the game.
“Our intent is to go in,” McMahon said with a grin.