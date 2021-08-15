The Illinois football season opener on Aug. 28 against Nebraska will mark Bret Bielema’s third debut as head coach of a college football program. If Bielema’s historical trends continue, the Illini will win by approximately 20 points.
In his first debut — Sept. 2, 2006 — as the rookie coach of Wisconsin, Bielema’s Badgers beat Bowling Green 35-14 at Browns Stadium in Cleveland.
In debut number two — Aug. 31, 2013 — as the first-year coach at Arkansas, his Razorbacks beat Louisiana-Lafayette 34-14.
Here are some more trivial notes about Bielema and/or his first-year performances that we bet you didn’t know:
➜ Bielema’s 2006 Wisconsin squad ended the regular season with an 11-1 overall record (7-1 in Big Ten). Only sixth-ranked Michigan — at Ann Arbor — was able to defeat the Badgers that season. By the way, Wisconsin beat Illinois 30-24 in 2006.
➜ With Wisconsin’s 17-14 victory against Arkansas in the 2007 Capital One Bowl, Bielema became only the third coach in NCAA history to win 12 games in his rookie season. Prior to Bielema, no other Badgers football coach had won more than seven games in his first season.
➜ Offensively, Bielema’s first Wisconsin team averaged 29.2 points per game and yielded only 12.1 ppg.
➜ Wisconsin had 17 victories in its first 18 games of the Bielema era to mark the third-best start of any head coach in Big Ten history. Only Fielding Yost’s 55-0-1 record at Michigan from 1901-05 and Urban Meyer’s 24-0 record at Ohio State were better than Bielema. Unlike Bielema, Yost and Meyer both had significant head-coaching resumes before coming to the Big Ten.
➜ Mostly bad news encircled Bielema’s initial season in Fayetteville. The 2006 Razorbacks won their first three games by an average score of 29.7 to 12.7 but dropped their last nine in a row against primarily SEC teams by margins of 36.8 to 17.7. It’s important to note that six of Arkansas’ last eight opponents were ranked from No. 1 to No. 18.
➜ Bielema is one of only 10 men who have served as head coach at two current Big Ten institutions. Three of those 10 coached at Illinois and one other current conference school. In addition to Bielema, former Illini coaches who also coached another Big Ten team include Pete Elliott (Nebraska, 1956, and Illinois, 1960-66) and Gary Moeller (Illinois, 1977-79 and Michigan, 1990-94).
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Mike Cerniglia, football (21)
Monday: Ed Kral, swimming & diving (80)
Tuesday: Eugene Wilson, football (41)
Wednesday: Abigail Martin, swimming & diving (22)
Thursday: Logan Bradley, gymnastics (28)
Friday: Don Hansen, football (77)
Saturday: Jocelynn Birks, volleyball (28)
