The University of Illinois’ Fletcher family is legendary in Illini history and the head of the clan, Ralph Fletcher, assumes as significant a position as anyone in his tribe.
Born 121 years ago today — Dec. 15, 1898 — in Morris, Fletcher and his younger brother, Bob, played football together for Bob Zuppke from 1918 through 1920.
As a sophomore, the versatile halfback helped the Illini win the Big Ten title. A year later, Fletcher and his Illini teammates captured both the Big Ten and national championships.
One of his most famous games was played against Chicago in 1919 at Illinois Field when he scored a touchdown, converted the point after touchdown and kicked a field goal, accounting for all 10 points in an Illini shutout victory.
Two games prior to that, Fletcher place-kicked the winning field goal against Iowa in a 9-7 victory. In 1920 as a senior, his kick against Chicago was the only score in an eventual 3-0 win.
Fletcher also lettered as a starter for coach Ralph Jones’s Illini basketball team in 1918-19, playing in a lineup that included Burt Ingwersen and Tug Wilson.
After graduating from Illinois in 1919, Fletcher served as head football and basketball coach at West Aurora High School from 1920-28, winning three conference championships and losing in the ‘28 basketball state finals to Canton. He then coached at Waukegan for the following two years, and returned to West Aurora in 1930. Fletcher assumed a similar position at Glenbard High School in 1936 before coming back to the U of I as head freshman football coach in 1939.
Fletcher was promoted to varsity backfield coach in 1942 and also served as Illinois’ head golf coach from 1944-66.
Two of Fletcher’s sons became Illini athletes. Rod was a consensus first-team All-American basketball player for coach Harry Combes in 1952, while his oldest son, Pete, lettered in golf in 1950.
In 1989, Ralph Fletcher was inducted into West Aurora High School Sports Hall of Fame. He died in January of 1967 at the age of 68.
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Mason Minnes, football (69)
Monday: Mason Monheim, football (27)
Tuesday: Kylie Bruder, volleyball (21)
Wednesday: Charles “Bubba” Smith, baseball (50)
Thursday: Katie Hallinan, golf (20)
Friday: Houston Bates, football (29)
Saturday: Keith Taylor, football (55)
Mike Pearson is the author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter@B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.