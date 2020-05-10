Sixty-three years ago on Sunday — May 10, 1957 — Dr. William H. Woolston died at the age of 67 in Albuquerque, N.M.
“Woolie”, as he was known by his University of Illinois football and basketball teammates, was a native of Geneva, born in January 1890. He transferred to Illinois after a year of initially attending Cornell University.
On the gridiron, Woolston was a talented halfback and fullback for coach Arthur Hall, and also was the team’s punter and placekicker. As a 20-year-old sophomore in 1910, he was an integral member of the undefeated, unscored-upon Big Ten champs. Woolston captained the 1912 Illini and received second-team all-conference honors that year.
In basketball, he lettered as an Illini guard for coach T.E. Thompson in 1910-11 and ’11-12, captaining the latter squad.
After graduating from Illinois in 1913 with a degree in science, Woolston studied medicine at Northwestern University. He interned at Chicago’s St. Luke’s Hospital, then served at Cook County Hospital.
In 1917, Woolston became a lieutenant for the U.S. Army Medical Service in France during World War I. He also was a professor at the University of Chicago’s School of Medicine.
While working in the Chicago hospitals, Woolston was exposed to and diagnosed with tuberculosis. He suffered a series of acute pulmonary hemorrhages and, in an attempt to improve his health, moved to Albuquerque in 1922 to begin a distinguished surgical practice. Dr. Woolston, known as “Uncle Billy” to his colleagues at Presbyterian Hospital, practiced general surgery and gynecology.
Later in life, he was President of the Southwestern Medical Association.
He had an unusual habit of whistling in the operating room so that he could obstruct his air column, inflating his lungs to absorb additional oxygen.
Woolston and his wife, Alice, were beloved residents of Albuquerque. Their son, Timothy, became a respected attorney in the community, serving in that capacity for 50 years.
