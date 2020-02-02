Charles Cassius “Cash & Carry” Pyle, a onetime Champaign-Urbana resident who gained national fame as the agent of Red Grange, died 81 years ago on Feb. 3, 1939.
His notorious life was documented in a book authored by Jim Reisler entitled “The Spectacular Rise and Hard Fall of C.C. Pyle, America’s First Sports Agent.”
Pyle, the son of farmers William and Sidney Pyle, was born on March 25, 1882, in Van Wert County, Ohio. William, who changed his family’s last name from Pile to Pyle, became disabled by a chronic heart condition and eventually became a Methodist minister in Delaware, Ohio, a community located 25 miles north of Columbus. When C.C. turned 8 years old, his father died from tuberculosis, forcing the youngster to pick up jobs to support the family.
A sports enthusiast, Pyle became a promoter at the age of 16, setting up a race in Delaware between a professional bicycle racer named Barney Oldfield and a local youngster. The venture netted him $7 and served to ignite his future vocation. Though C.C.’s mother would have preferred him attending college at nearby Ohio Wesleyan, a doctor’s diagnosis that he had inherited his father’s weak respiratory system sent him to the fresh air and arid climate of the West.
In California, the 6-foot-2-inch Scotch-Irishman with twinkling gray eyes picked up the acting bug and served as his own theatrical agent. He eventually married an actress named Dorothy “Dot” Fischer.
In 1910, at the age of 28, Pyle opened Boise, Idaho’s, first movie theater to take advantage of the burgeoning silent-movie industry. Envisioning bigger opportunities, he moved — without his wife, whom he’d soon divorce — to Chicago, at the time the capital of American silent films. At Essanay’s studios, Pyle worked with many of movies’ greatest stars, including Charlie Chaplin, Wallace Beery, Tom Mix and Gloria Swanson.
In Chicago, Pyle married again, this time to a dark-haired vaudeville star named Martha Russell. In less than a year, that marriage failed. A few months later, Pyle married a third time.
In 1920, Pyle teamed with Champaign builder Almon Stoolman to construct a lavish movie theater. Named the Virginia Theatre after Stoolman’s daughter, the Italian Renaissance-style structure opened Dec. 28, 1921. In time, Pyle — a lengthy guest at Champaign’s Beardsley Hotel — expanded his business enterprise to a second theater, the Park.
How Pyle initially hooked up with Grange remains a mystery, but author Chris Willis’ book — “Red Grange: The Life and Legacy of the NFL’s First Superstar” — indicates it probably occurred months prior to Grange’s senior season of 1925. In late November of ’24, the famed redhead had been spotted in Chicago, checking out a professional game between George Halas’ Chicago Bears and the Milwaukee Badgers. Rumors ran rampant that the Illini star was intrigued about becoming a pro following his senior season, sparking chatter that Grange and Pyle were in cahoots regarding a future business arrangement. Unbeknownst to University of Illinois officials, a confidential contract spelled out details about Grange’s post-Illini affairs. Signed in March 1925, it spelled out that Grange would receive 40 percent of the profits from future deals, Pyle 25 percent, and that two other men — Byron Moore and Marion Coolley — would split the remaining 35 percent.
Wrote Willis in his book: “This was a historic contract. Never before had a college football player signed with an ‘agent’ to help represent him. In 1925 there was no NCAA rule against signing with another person to represent you. This was more of a ‘power of attorney’ contract for the future, not a contract to play pro football. Red was clearly aware of what he was doing, so much so that he put in the contract that nothing was to be done until after he completed his senior season at Illinois.”
Part II, appearing next weekend, details Grange’s senior season, his many deals with Pyle and Pyle’s other promotional ventures.
