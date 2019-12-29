The 2010 Texas Bowl, played nine years ago on Dec. 29 between Illinois and Baylor, was aptly staged at a Houston athletic arena named Reliant Stadium, between two teams whose offenses were primarily reliant on a pair of explosive “Batman and Robin” tandems.
For Illini coach Ron Zook, his team’s attack centered around the Big Ten’s leading rusher, Champaign junior Mikel Leshoure (1,513 yards), and Kansas City redshirt freshman Nathan Scheelhaase (1,583 passing, 815 rushing). Together, the talented duo had helped their team average 43 points and 436 yards per game over the second half of the season.
Art Briles’ Baylor Bears offense was similarly centered around two key individuals in sophomore signal caller Robert Griffin III (3,195 passing, 591 rushing) and senior wideout Jay Finley (1,155 rushing).
And while the oddsmakers had Baylor as a one-point favorite, what the experts had not accounted for was the impact that the Illini defense would have in the game.
Scheelhaase came out firing, completing his first 13 passes for 170 first-half yards, setting up three Derek Dimke field goals, and giving Illinois a comfortable 16-0 lead going into the intermission. Leshoure did his primary damage in the second half, gaining 99 of his 184 rushing yards and scoring two of his three touchdowns.
And while RG3’s individual statistics may have seemed shiny (30 of 41 for 306 passing yards and 44 net yards rushing), the harassment inflicted upon him by Illinois’ defense only resulted in two second-half touchdowns and a 38-14 defeat. Baylor’s Finley had only marginal success, accumulating 63 net yards rushing.
Defensively, nine different Illini defenders registered a total of 11 tackles for loss totaling 36 yards. Leading the way were Corey Liuget with 21 / 2 TFLs, and Terry Hawthorne and Michael Buchanan with 11 / 2 TFLs each. Travon Bellamy also figured into the success by returning a fumble recovery. The Illini victory was their seventh in all-time bowl games and their first since the Micron PC.com Bowl in 1999.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Brandi Donnelly, volleyball (24)
Monday: Edwin Carter, football (20)
Tuesday: Garrett Johnson, football (44)
Wednesday: Terry Hawthorne, football (29)
Thursday: Tad Keely, football (31)
Friday: Audie Matthews, basketball (63)
Saturday: Erin Montgomery, softball
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores).