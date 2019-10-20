There aren’t many folks in Champaign between the ages of 20 and 70 who aren’t familiar with Jeff Trigger. Whether you were a former Central High School football player or swimmer, an Illini football fan in the 1960s, or just sat in the front seat beside him when you were learning to drive, the personable Champaign native had relationships with a lot of people.
Growing up on Columbia Street, Trigger’s dad, Ken, was an engineering professor at the University of Illinois. As a teenager, young Jeff sold programs at Illini football games in the late 1950s and enjoyed watching all-stars named Burrell, Nitschke and Easterbrook. For Illinois games he didn’t attend, he and older brothers Jim and Tom could hear the roars of Memorial Stadium from their backyard.
Trigger eventually became a standout athlete alongside Bill Huston for coach Tommy Stewart’s Maroons football team in the early 1960s, playing linebacker and tight end. He also was a standout swimmer at Champaign High with future Illini Kip Pope, and competed in track and field as well. The summer after Trigger graduated, UI coach Pete Elliott offered him a football scholarship to his hometown school. Wearing No. 39 for the orange and blue, he lettered as a linebacker for Elliott in 1966, then twice more for coach Jim Valek in ’67 and ’68.
Trigger’s sophomore season in ’66 was particularly memorable. Illinois’ 6-4 record included a home victory over Ohio State and a road win at Michigan.
Though the 1968 Illini finished with a 1-9 record, Trigger especially remembers a narrow 31-24 loss against eventual national champion Ohio State and a 14-0 victory over an Alex Agase-coached Northwestern team.
Upon his graduation with a degree in physical education, Trigger returned to Champaign High in the fall of 1969 to teach and coach. He became the Maroons’ head swimming coach and continued in that role for 34 years. Assisted by Bob Miller, Champaign’s team finished third in the state in 1997. Among the swimmers Trigger mentored — “so many great kids, I never want to slight any of them” — included Dan Trupin, Tyler McGill, Tommy Lockman, Mark Tomlin, Tom Folts, Bill Werstler, Will Sensenbrenner and Mark Sinder.
On the football field, Trigger initially served as a volunteer coach for Stewart, then served for 14 years with fellow with Rich Wooley on Stewart’s staff.
“I always thought I had the best of both worlds because I got to play for Tommy and later, after I graduated, I got to coach for Tommy,” Trigger said. “He was such a great person and motivator. You just didn’t want to disappoint him. His philosophy was to keep things simple, though he could be very innovative, too. As an assistant coach, he would give me some freedom. It was the best situation I could hope for.”
When Wooley took over as Central’s head coach, Trigger continued as an assistant for five more seasons.
Trigger became CCHS’s head coach in 1989 and stayed in that role for 12 seasons. He was assisted by Lou Due. Trigger stayed one additional year as an assistant when Jeff Hasenstab took over the Maroons in 2001.
Among the hundreds of fine football athletes that Trigger helped tutor include John Levanti, Andy Dixon, Billy and Dennis Stahl, three Anastasia brothers (Derek, Mike and Dana), Ricky Aeilts, Todd Peat, Bill and Paul Hobbs, three Rogers brothers (Alex, Daryl and Elliott), Terrayel Cartmill; Dan O’Neill, John Skillings, Willie Summerville and J Leman.
Hundreds of Champaign’s young people know Jeff Trigger as a favorite driver’s training instructor, a role he retired from in November of 2018.
Trigger and his wife, the former Carolyn Burch from Urbana, celebrated their 50th anniversary this past summer. Their son, Jeff Jr., resides with his family in Fort Worth, Texas. Trigger celebrates his 72nd birthday Monday.
