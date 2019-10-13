On this date 96 years ago — Oct. 13, 1923 — coach Bob Zuppke’s football squad played its next-to-last game at old Illinois Field, located just off Goodwin Avenue between Springfield and University Avenues. A young sophomore running back — Harold “Red” Grange — playing in only his second game with Illinois’ varsity, rushed for 175 yards in the rain. Three weeks later, the Illini would play its first-ever contest at the new Memorial Stadium.
Other memorable Illini events on this day:
Oct. 13, 1900: Illinois football posted its fifth of seven consecutive shutouts, blanking Knox College 16-0.
Oct. 13, 1934: With Red Grange in attendance as the team’s guest of honor, the Illini held off Ohio State, 14-13, at UI’s 25th annual homecoming game. Frank Froschauer rushed for 96 yards for Illinois.
Oct. 13, 1941: Margaret Hazelberg married Harold “Red” Grange in a Crown Point, Ind., courthouse. Their marriage lasted for more than 49 years until Red’s death in January of 1991.
Oct. 13, 1951: Tommy O’Connell passed for 180 yards and Don Stevens rushed for a career-best 100 more as Illinois topped host Syracuse, 41-20.
Oct. 13, 1960: On the same day that Pittsburgh Pirate second baseman Bill Mazeroski hit a ninth-inning home run to beat the New York Yankees in the 1960 World Series, future Illini tight end Tim Brewster was born.
Oct. 13, 1973: Illinois’ Dan Beaver kicked his game-winning fifth field goal with just 24 seconds left, lifting the Illini at home over Purdue, 15-13.
Oct. 13, 1983: Illini legend Dike Eddleman was named to the National High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Oct. 13, 1984: The Illini jumped off to a stunning 24-0 lead at Ohio State but ended up losing, 45-38. Keith Byars ran 274 yards for the Buckeyes.
Oct. 13, 2001: In wet and windy conditions, Illinois scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to post a 35-14 victory at Indiana. Antoineo Harris and Rocky Harvey combined to rush for 182 yards.
Oct. 13, 2018: Winning at Wisconsin for the first time in five years, coach Chris Tamas’ Illini volleyball team improved its overall record to 16-3.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Tim Brewster, football (59)
Monday: Bill Cubit, football coach (66)
Tuesday: Brandon Peters, football (22)
Wednesday: Tony Michalak, baseball (54)
Thursday: Ashley Prell, soccer (19)
Friday: Rasa Virsilaite, volleyball
Saturday: Kylie Johnson, softball
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter@B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.