Though he lettered for the Illini football team as a walk-on in 1994, that worthy achievement is a long way from being Stephen Steinhaus’s pinnacle career milestone.
The former Addison Trail Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who celebrates his 47th birthday today, has transformed his four-year experience at the University of Illinois into becoming one of the United Kingdom’s most unique educators. He currently serves as Principal at the Solihull Academy in Coventry, an institution that serves high school level students at risk.
A 6-3, 260-pound offensive lineman who wore jersey No. 61 for Coach Lou Tepper’s Illini, Steinhaus may not have matched the athletic talent of linemates Tim Simpson and Brad Hopkins, but his brilliance in the classroom was second to none.
“I walked on as an 18-year-old with a mullet and was practicing—and getting my backside handed to me—against future pros like John Holecek, Brad Hopkins, Kevin Hardy, and Dana Howard,” Steinhaus said. “A lot of people might have walked away, but I didn’t. On a daily basis, I got to see what hard work and professional preparation looked like.”
After graduating from the U of I with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English/Language Arts Teacher Education (1995), Steinhaus earned a Master of Philosophy degree (1996) from the UK’s University of Birmingham’s Shakespeare Institute, and a Master’s in English (1998) from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Steinhaus has subsidized his education through a wide variety of jobs. Among his experiences, he’s been a nightclub bouncer, a performer and artistic director for an eight-piece rhythm and blues musical group called The Doctor Teeth Big Band, trained to be a professional wrestler, worked as a college counselor, taught English, and served as a drama instructor.
Steinhaus’s career path to Solihull Academy has included positions at numerous UK institutions, including Stratford-Upon-Avon College, the Alcester Grammar School, Trinity Catholic School, the Ipsley Academy, and the Whitley Academy. He’s also led three international tours for 15-18 year olds with The Comedy of the Physical project, a combination of slapstick, improv, clowning, stage combat/wrestling, and live music.
Steinhaus, his wife (Lynsey) and two sons (Isaac and Saul) currently reside in Leamington Spa, England.
