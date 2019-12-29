SAN FRANCISCO — Dre Brown didn’t pull any punches when the Illinois running back described how the Illini felt after their Nov. 30 regular season finale loss to Northwestern.
A 29-10 defeat. At home no less.
The Land of Lincoln Trophy stayed in Evanston for another year.
So the Illini were ticked. Except Brown used a slightly more earthy adjective to describe the feelings and emotions after losing to the Wildcats.
That loss to Northwestern, coupled with one a week prior at Iowa, has defined the last month for Illinois.
It’s put a bit more emphasis on Monday’s Redbox Bowl showdown against California if only to further validate what the Illini accomplished during the 2019 season in getting to postseason football for the first time since 2014.
“After a while you kind of forget about it, but initially it was just kind of an embarrassing loss,” Brown said of the Northwestern game. “We’re excited to be here, but we’re also ready to get a win. When we went on that four-game win streak, that was the most fun we’ve had in a while.
“We got back to work. We’ve been lifting hard and running. Practicing a lot. We feel ready to go. Everybody’s in shape, and everybody’s ready to give all they’ve got one more time.”
Illinois got in a second practice at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday. A run through at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is on the docket for Sunday before the Illini (6-6) face Cal (7-5) at 3 p.m. Monday.
Saturday’s practice wound up being a little more intense. Friday featured more of the fun events, with team trips to Alcatraz and a Golden State Warriors game. The Illini put in some community service time earlier Saturday at St. Anthony’s Dining Room, but the afternoon was football focused.
“This isn’t a vacation to California,” junior offensive tackle Alex Palczewski said. “We’re here to play a game. It’s nice to see all the stuff — Alcatraz and all that — but to be able to get a win here and go into next season is the biggest part.”
Palczewski said the Illini never really lost their edge even with what will be a month between games. That they didn’t have all that much time off made a difference. Every day this month wasn’t necessarily an organized practice, but the Illini went to work.
“We would always be lifting or watching film or something,” Palczewski said. “This game, it means everything. We want to win this game, so we knew we had to do everything from the start.
“Everyone’s just ready. We haven’t been to a bowl game in forever. It’s new to everyone. No one on this roster who hasn’t transferred has been to a bowl game. Everyone’s been doing a great job, and everyone’s been locking in every single day.”
Eliminating little mistakes was a focus of Illinois’ practice on Saturday. Redshirt senior defensive tackle Jamal Milan said the Illini are “trying to be perfect.” Effort and energy were also stressed.
“We didn’t like that last one against Northwestern, as a (defensive) unit and as a team,” Milan said. “We felt like we didn’t give it our all. We felt like our effort level was low. Ever since we’ve been out here and we’ve been practicing, we’ve just really been high on effort. We can see it. We’re just ready to play.”