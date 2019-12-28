SAN FRANCISCO — Ned Moran was in non-stop motion from the minute the first group of senior citizens filed into St. Anthony’s Dining Room late Saturday morning. Highly visible in a neon yellow reflective vest, Moran directed volunteers with trays of food to the next person to be served.
A steady stream of volunteers, including San Francisco locals like Moran, about two dozen Illinois football players and even Illini athletic director Josh Whitman put together the trays of food, delivered them and bussed tables afterward Saturday. Another group of Illini was upstairs sorting through donated clothes available for those in need.
It was a special day for Moran. He’s been a regular volunteer at St. Anthony’s since he retired six years ago in addition to his other volunteer gigs with the program Reading Partners at Cesar Chavez Elementary School and the Golden Gate Botanical Garden. What made this Saturday at St. Anthony’s different was all of the orange and blue-clad volunteers.
Moran graduated from Illinois in 1982 before working on Wall Street and in Los Angeles and San Francisco in financial services technology before his retirement.
“I literally walk up to anyone that has an Illinois sweatshirt or a hat,” Moran said about his interactions with other alums and fans in San Francisco. “To see everyone here today was unbelievable. I’m going to remember this day for a long time.
“I cannot state enough how Illinois gave me the foundation for the person I am today and what I’ve done, and I’m trying to give back. That sounds soapy, but it’s true.”
Moran enjoyed sharing his regular volunteer activities with part of the Illinois football team. The Illini got to see the good done at St. Anthony’s, which serves approximately 2,000 meals every day and more than 200 people every day with its clothes distribution.
“There are so many living this way,” Illinois redshirt freshman kicker and Danville native Caleb Griffin said after serving the largely homeless population. “It’s weird seeing this and going back to the hotel and getting treated the way we do. It puts things in perspective.
“It’s good to come here. We’re helping out this many people and they notice it. There were a lot of ‘Thank yous’ and people asking us where we’re from and what we’re doing. It was just nice being appreciated and nice being able to help people out.”
Griffin worked in the actual dining room along with mostly Illinois underclassmen, including Champaign Central grad and freshman walk-on defensive back Ben Schultz.
“With all the excitement and hype around the bowl game, I think it’s good for our team and also the community to give back in San Francisco,” Schultz said. “It’s a city that needs it, and I think it’s good for us to get away from that for a bit and help out. It means a lot. It makes all of us feel good knowing that we’re helping out people that need it.”
While half of the Illinois contingent, Whitman included, served meals in the dining room, some of the Illini veterans were on the second floor going through bags and bags of donated clothes and sorting them. Redshirt senior running back Reggie Corbin and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Kendrick Green were the designated personal shoppers, helping out anyone that came in to pick up clothes.
“They tell us what they need,” Green said. “We go to the back and try to make something happen for it. Nine times out of 10 they’re usually thankful for it. It’s a great opportunity for us and a blessing. Reggie, he makes good decisions with the clothes, but I’m the best delivery guy. I present it.”
Green needed an early assist from redshirt senior wide receiver Justice Williams early in Illinois’ stop at St. Anthony’s. A woman came in who only spoke Spanish, so Green turned to Williams, who was working on a second bachelor’s in Spanish this past semester.
“KG comes up to me, ‘Hey Justice, we need you on the floor real quick. There’s a lady speaking Spanish, and we’re not really sure what’s going on,’” Williams said. “I went out there and talked with her for a little bit, and she got a pair of shoes she was looking for. School does help out a little bit here and there.”
Williams said it was important for the Illinois players to do service projects and give back, whether they’re in Champaign or San Francisco for the Redbox Bowl. Williams is involved with the Tom Jones Challenger League in Champaign, and he said Griffin lets his teammates know of other community service opportunities like volunteering at schools in Champaign and Urbana.
“I just work especially in the Champaign area going to elementary schools and going to middle schools just talking to the kids and showing them that there’s a way out,” Griffin said. “Sports is a good way. I just like helping out the community and giving back.”