CHAMPAIGN — The 2019 season was a mixed bag offensively, at least from a statistical standpoint, for the Illinois football team.
The Illini scored at least a little better even if their total yardage per game dropped by a rather considerable margin.
What Illinois was, however, was more balanced offensively. The team’s 2018 offense was built almost exclusively through its ground game. The 2019 offense had Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback and could attack teams through the air.
Put it this way. Illinois couldn’t have pulled off its 24-23 upset against Wisconsin last October without the hard running of Dre Brown on its game-winning drive. But the Illini’s 37-34 win at Michigan State on Nov. 9 to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014 wouldn’t have come without wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe’s big game and crucial fourth-and-long catch on that game-winning drive either.
The since canceled spring practices were going to provide Illinois the opportunity to fine tune its offense in year three under coordinator Rod Smith.
“There were a few games at the start of last season where we had a slow start,” Illinois center and 2019 captain Doug Kramer said.
“We got behind. Some of that was from penalties and other mistakes like that. You’ve got to buy into the system 100 percent. All 11 guys have to be bought in. That’s the biggest thing. Everyone on the field’s got to understand their job and they’ve just got to do it. Obviously, we all trust the system and we believe in it. That’s really the biggest thing. Keep getting reps, keep understanding what’s going on and good things will come from that.”
Those reps just didn’t come this spring. If they did, the plan was for the passing game to be a significant part of Illinois’ work. The Illini might have to lean on Peters and Co. more in 2020 after the graduation of Brown and Reggie Corbin, who combined to rush for 1,259 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
“I think the first thing was we’d continue to keep getting the timing and consistency in the throw game between Brandon and the other quarterbacks with the wide receivers,” Smith said. “It hurts. It’s bothersome that we’re not able to have spring ball because our guys need it, but the positive out of it was we had a bowl game which allowed us to get extra practices. It’s not like we lost out on everything.”
Illinois was likely going to be in a similar boat this spring as it was during its bowl preparation in terms of available wide receivers to work with Peters and the other quarterbacks. Injuries hit that position group — hard — in 2019, with the likes of Ricky Smalling and Trevon Sidney, among several others, unavailable by the time the Illini squared off against Cal in the Redbox Bowl.
The Illinois wide receiver group probably wouldn’t have been at full strength this spring either. But there would have been enough for Peters to keep honing his connection. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback threw for 1,884 yards, 18 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in his first season with the Illini while showing just enough wiggle in the run game to be dangerous.
Expectations will only be higher for Peters in the 2020 season. His teammates are firmly in his corner, though.
“I think he can be a great player,” Kramer said. “Brandon, he’s probably one of the best quarterbacks I’ve seen. He has the arm strength to throw the ball anywhere. He’s a smart football player and understands the game. Then, obviously, just understanding Coach Rod Smith’s playbook and just getting another year in that system is huge for him. I think you’re going to see a big year from BP. Obviously, I think the world of him as a competitor.”
Peters came up big in the Redbox Bowl — even in a 35-20 Illinois defeat against California on Dec. 30 — with 341 yards of total offense, which included a team-high 68 rushing yards, and a passing touchdown. Freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams also saw time in the bowl game. As a wide receiver.
The spring plan, though, was for Williams to rep solely at quarterback.
“We planned on basically working him at quarterback this spring,” Smith said. “I know Isaiah’s a guy that can do multiple things. He can go out and probably play wide receiver for you. He could probably play (defensive back) for you. He could do a lot of things, but my intent and purpose was to allow him to be a quarterback and give him every opportunity to be our quarterback.”
Smith said the 5-10 Williams spent the winter bulking up to about 190 pounds. The St. Louis native, Smith added, also knew what was at stake this spring before all organized team activities were canceled.
“He knows what he needs to improve on,” Smith said. “We’ve talked about it. This spring was going to be big for him. I hate it for him that he didn’t get a chance to get out there and get those 15 practices. But I have no doubt. I know the kid and the competitor he is that he’s working his tail off as we speak right now. There’s no days off for him. I’m sure he’ll be ready to roll once we get back.”