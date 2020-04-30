Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) keeps the ball for a first down during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at LeviþÄôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) keeps the ball for a first down during the first quarter of the Redbox Bowl at LeviþÄôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.