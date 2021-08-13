Shifting the focus
No date has been mentioned more within Illinois circles this summer than August 28. On that Saturday, fans will file into Memorial Stadium for the first time in two years as the Illini host Big Ten opponent Nebraska to begin the Bret Bielema era. The Illini have been focused on Nebraska for months, though they won’t zero in on the Cornhuskers in earnest until late next week. “For openers, usually ten days out is when we transition and kind of break camp,” Bielema said. “But we’ve obviously sprinkled in certain things that they do on offense and defense — their offense is a lot different from what our offense does.”
Veteran presences
Entering his third season on the Illini defensive line, Keith Randolph — who was a three-star recruit out of Belleville West — has had plenty of help from his longer-tenured teammates. “Rod Perry‘s a special guy,” Randolph said. “He’s a great football player, a great big brother. He’s taught me a lot of things about football. I’m still new, so he teaches me some things that I didn’t know before.” Randolph also credits Jake Hansen and Owen Carney Jr. for helping him develop as a player. “I try to be around those guys,” Randolph said, “because they know what it’s like to make plays.” Randolph played five games during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, during which he recorded eight tackles.
Coming togetherJer’Zhan Newton made an impact during his first season at Illinois, registering 23 tackles, 11/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while playing in all eight games — including two starts at defensive tackle — in 2020. Entering year two — and the first under the watchful eye of new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters — the redshirt freshman is proud of how the Illini have become closer over the summer. “(Defensive line coach Terrance Jamison) is a really good coach,” Newton said. “He’s bringing us all together. Like it’s present in our heads that it’s more about the team rather than a (single) person or a person. We all want each other to win, it doesn’t matter who starts, really.” With a year of experience under his belt, there’s an added level of comfort for Newton ahead of the 2021 season. “I don’t feel like it’s any problem, like strength wise,” Newton said. “I just feel like I got to do my part to help the team out.”
Back to normalMuch has been made about an Illinois tight end group that features junior standouts Daniel Barker and Luke Ford. Redshirt freshman Tip Reiman thinks the position could be one of the most dynamic ones on the roster. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of size and a lot of speed and agility,” Reiman said. “Everybody’s got good hands and blocking ability. These coaches have helped so much with that.” Reiman, who played in all eight games last season, hasn’t played in front of home fans since his days at O’Gorman High School in Rapid City, S.D. He’s enjoying the relative normalcy his second year in Champaign has provided. “I feel like everybody’s a lot more involved,” Reiman said. “It’s a lot closer. It feels more like a family, a lot tighter knit.”