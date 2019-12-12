CHAMPAIGN — CJ Dixon may not be joining the Illinois football team after all.
Touted as a key member of the Illini’s 2020 recruiting class, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback at Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., has re-opened his recruitment, multiple sources confirmed to The News-Gazette late Thursday night.
247Sports first reported Dixon was re-opening his recruitment late Thursday night
Dixon, who committed to the Illini in late July, held a slew of impressive high-major offers. The first quarterback commit for Illinois in the 2020 class, Dixon picked Illinois over offers from Alabama, Baylor, Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Ohio State and South Alabama.
Both 247Sports and Rivals.com list Dixon as a three-star prospect.
This fall at Grayson, Dixon completed 169 of 315 passes for 2,434 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions, helping his team advance to the Georgia 7A state quarterfinals.
The early signing period starts next Wednesday and runs through next Friday, and Illinois now appears to be without a quarterback in the Class of 2020.
Rivals.com’s future cast forecasts a 100 percent chance Dixon lands at Maryland for the 2020 class.