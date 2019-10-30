CHAMPAIGN — The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at Illinois responded to allegations of domestic abuse levied Wednesday afternoon on social media against suspended Illinois football player Lere Oladipo.
The statement confirmed that Oladipo is being investigated through the student discipline system, though it didn't specify the reason.
“We are aware of accusations involving football student-athlete Lere Oladipo," a statement from Illinois athletics spokesman Kent Brown read. "Lere has been and remains suspended from all team activities, pending final resolution of his case within the university’s student discipline process. The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics takes allegations such as these very seriously."
Oladipo has been suspended since the Sept. 14 game against Eastern Michigan. The 22-year-old defensive tackle was also suspended last October after being arrested and charged with three counts of domestic battery. Those charges were dropped last December, and Oladipo was reinstated to the team in January. He played in two games this season before his latest suspension.
"DIA has comprehensive policies and procedures that provide for immediate suspension and independent review of potential major offenses," Illinois' statement continued. "By design, no member of DIA’s staff has a role in any investigation or review of such matters. The University has an investigatory and disciplinary process for all students and, per its policy, DIA will use the University’s findings of fact to make a final determination regarding Lere’s status as a student-athlete. DIA is committed to creating an environment based on family, respect, and civility and is working diligently to be a leader on this campus and across college athletics in this important area.”