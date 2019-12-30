Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette California's defensive end Zeandae Johnson (44) strips the ball from Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during the third quarter of the Redbox Bowl at LeviþÄôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.Jonathan Bonaguro for the News-Gazette California's defensive end Zeandae Johnson (44) strips the ball from Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during the third quarter of the Redbox Bowl at LeviþÄôs Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Monday, December 30, 2019.