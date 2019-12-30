Instant reaction: Cal 35, Illinois 20
Player of the game
California quarterback Chase Garbers
Garbers figured out a couple key facts about the Illinois defense early in Monday’s game. He could get the Illini to bite on play action, and challenging the Illini secondary over the top wasn’t a bad option either. The Golden Bears’ quarterback ultimately completed 22 of 31 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns, taking advantage of multiple Illinois miscues.
Offense
Illinois: B- | California: A
Brandon Peters makes a difference for the Illini offense. It just wasn’t enough against Cal given his wide receiver corps was decimated by injury and the Illinois run game struggled to gain much traction. Meanwhile, Garbers was only part of the Bears’ success. They also got their run game going early behind hard-to-tackle (as in 6-foot-1, 230-pound with burst) running back Christopher Brown Jr., who finished with 20 carries for 120 yards.
Defense
Illinois: D- | California: B+
Simply too many mistakes for the Illini defense, which didn’t counter them by taking the ball away (a Lovie Smith staple). Too many big penalties, with four pass interference calls plus targeting on Milo Eifler, and too many times getting beat in the passing game. Neither helped Illinois’ cause.
Special teams
Illinois: A | California: B-
This was the one area the Illini had the clear advantage heading into the Redbox Bowl, and it played out true to form. James McCourt hit a pair of field goals — from 25 and 30 yards — and Blake Hayes put on his typical punting show. The Big Ten Punter of the Year had two punts of 50-plus yards and put four of five inside the 20-yard line.
Coaching
Illinois: D+ | California: B+
It’s not an Illini game without some clock management issues, which Peters was able to overcome at the end of the first half with a couple big passes to Daniel Barker. While Smith did shift his defense — at least for a time — in response to Garbers’ performance, the Illini struggled to get stops when they weren’t taking the ball away from the Bears.
Overall
Illinois: C- | California: B+
Forcing zero turnovers (and losing one) meant the Illini were playing the Bears straight up. A 15-point loss was the result, which at least casts some doubt on what this Illinois team can do when it isn’t forcing 28 turnovers in a season. The combination of too many defensive lapses and an inconsistent offense didn’t help Illinois in that straight-up matchup when Cal was able to take advantage of a slew of Illini penalties and defensive breakdowns.
WHAT HAPPENED
Here’s the one stat that mattered — at least in terms of this season. The Illini forced exactly zero California turnovers. When a team’s identity and success is built on the back of takeaway after takeaway, an 0-fer hits hard.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois won more games this season than in any other Lovie Smith season. That’s a step forward. But the Redbox Bowl loss making three straight to end the year kept that elusive winning season (last in 2011) just out of reach.
WHAT’S NEXT
The 2020 season is seen as Illinois’ best shot at a true breakthrough. Plenty of returning players. A schedule set up for success. But there’s still plenty of work to be done for Smith and Co. to prove they can take advantage.