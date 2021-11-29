The News-Gazette staffed each Illinois football home game in 2021 with a Junior Reporter. On Saturday, Abby Pilcher — an energetic third-grader at Washington Elementary in Monticello who is involved in 4-H, dance, basketball and gymnastics — was on the job. She enjoyed the company of younger sister Emily and her parents — and enjoyed the outcome, too.
It was a great day to be an Illini football fan.
My family tailgated with friends. We had turkey, ham, sides and pie.
Then we headed to Memorial Stadium for a tour. I saw the Illini Sports Network radio group, and I met another Monticello Sage, Loren Tate.
Sydney and Chase Brown got to see their mom for the first time in two years. The Illini seniors were honored before the game.
Illinois got the ball first, but Blake Hayes had to punt. It was one of only a few punts the whole game.
At 8:31, Northwestern fumbled. The very next play, Daniel Barker ran for a touchdown!
At 7:17, Illinois sacked the Wildcats quarterback. At 6:08, Brandon Peters threw a 39-yard touchdown bomb to Isaiah Williams. Illini went up 14-0. With 10 seconds left in the first, Northwestern turned it over on downs. Illinois definitely won the first quarter.
One of the first plays of the second quarter was another quarterback bomb for 56 yards to Casey Washington. At 12:50, Chase Brown ran into the end zone for another Illini touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
At 11:30, Jartavius Martin intercepted the ball. The Northwestern turnover led to another Illinois touchdown. Isaiah Williams ran for 21 yards and a 28-0 lead.
Northwestern kept going for it on the fourth down. The Wildcats scored at 6:58 in the second quarter to make it 28-7.
At 6:10, Peters had another big play to Williams. He threw for 27 yards. Then Illinois had a big run for 31 yards. Illinois had an unsportsmanlike penalty that stopped the drive. James McCourt kicked a 28-yard field goal to make the score 31-7.
Northwestern had to punt again. Donny Navarro had a big punt return of 37 yards. That let McCourt kick another field goal. This one was from 37 yards. Before half, the Illini got another field goal.
At halftime it was 37-7. That is more points than the Illini scored in a whole game yet this year.
To start the second half, Illinois kicked off to Northwestern. Again, Northwestern had to punt. Illinois scored first in the second half with a 49-yard field goal at 8:15. Illinois 40-7. There was no other scoring in the third quarter.
I got hot chocolate in the third quarter. Most fans around me had hot chocolate to try and keep warm. The game was very cold.
At 14:13, Illinois started with the ball at the 50-yard line. Josh McCray had several runs. Peters passed it 15 yards to Michael Marchese. At 7:59, McCray scored a 6-yard touchdown. Illini went up 47-7.
With 24 seconds left, the referees signaled that Northwestern had a touchdown. It was questionable to the fans.
Jake Hansen and Mike Epstein got on the field for the last play. Illinois kneeled to end the game. The Illini won 47-14. The Land of Lincoln trophy is finally back in Champaign.
At the end of the game, the parents of players went on the field to celebrate with the team. The band played the Illini fight song with Devon Witherspoon leading. It was a great day to be an Illini football fan.